Dubai Fitness Challenge begins October 31: Where to find free fitness activities

From yoga and Pilates to padel and football, explore activities at three Fitness Villages
Dubai: Want to get fit without spending money on a gym membership? The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) returns on October 31, bringing hundreds of free fitness activities to locations across the city.
Now in its 10th edition, the month-long challenge encourages residents and visitors to complete 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, whether that means walking, running, cycling, playing a sport or joining a workout class.
Launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the initiative has attracted more than 16 million participants over its first nine editions.
This year, there will be three free Fitness Villages and more than 23 Community Fitness Hubs, offering thousands of activities for different ages and fitness levels.
Whether you prefer working out by the beach, exercising in a park or getting the whole family involved, here is what you can expect at each location.
Al Warqa’a Park offers plenty of ways to stay active, from group fitness classes to outdoor sports and dedicated children's activities.
You can walk, jog or cycle along the park's 2.8km track, join a running club or try the obstacle course.
Free activities and facilities include:
Group fitness classes at the main stage.
Kids' fitness zone and obstacle course.
Ladies-only fitness zone.
Mixed-use gym equipment.
Running club and access to the park's walking and cycling track.
Basketball, football, volleyball, tennis and padel courts.
Booking: Sports courts can be reserved in advance. Bicycle rentals are also available, but rental charges may apply.
Located in central Dubai, Zabeel Park's Fitness Village offers everything from relaxing yoga sessions to high-intensity workouts.
The village features a three-tier gym with dedicated areas for different types of exercise.
Free activities and facilities include:
Group fitness sessions at the main stage.
Boxing, mixed martial arts (MMA) and HIIT workouts.
Circuit training, yoga and Pilates.
Kids' fitness activities.
Basketball, cricket and padel facilities.
Booking: Courts can be booked in advance.
If you prefer exercising outdoors with a sea view, Kite Beach offers a wide variety of fitness experiences.
From energetic spinning classes to yoga and combat-inspired workouts, there are activities for beginners and experienced fitness enthusiasts.
Free activities and facilities include:
Group workouts at the main stage.
Spinning and rebounder fitness sessions.
MMA and strength and conditioning workouts.
Yoga and Pilates.
Beach volleyball and basketball.
Padel courts.
Booking: Reserve sports courts in advance to secure your preferred session.
For registration, activity schedules and booking information, visit the official website: www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.