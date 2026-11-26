From Corniche sunsets to Heritage Village, here's what you can do during the holidays
Planning to make the most of the UAE National Day holidays without making a dent in your wallet? You don't need an expensive staycation or a packed entertainment itinerary to enjoy a few days out in Abu Dhabi.
The capital has plenty of places where the entry fee won't hurt your pocket, from grand architectural landmarks and historic forts to waterfront promenades, green spaces and cultural hubs. You can even get around some of the city's major attractions using the complimentary Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus.
So, if you're looking for a change of scenery over the Eid Al Etihad holidays, here are 8 places to put on your Abu Dhabi itinerary.
The Founder's Memorial on the Corniche honours the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and few places in the city feel more fitting to visit during Eid Al Etihad.
At its centre is The Constellation, a three-dimensional portrait made of 1,327 geometric shapes suspended from 1,110 cables. Seen from one angle, the shapes resolve into Sheikh Zayed's face; step a few paces and they scatter again. Children tend to enjoy finding the point where the portrait comes together. In the evening, more than 2,000 lights illuminate the shapes, giving the artwork a quieter, softer character.
The surrounding 3.3 hectares are given over to landscaped gardens. The Sanctuary Garden offers shaded seating, the Heritage Garden is planted with trees and shrubs native to the UAE, and an elevated walkway looks out across the Corniche and the city skyline.
Entry is free, as are the 30-minute tours with Emirati cultural guides in Arabic and English. The memorial is open daily from 9am to 10pm. It suits an unhurried visit: time to walk, take photographs and talk with children about how the country began.
Need somewhere to burn off some holiday energy? Umm Al Emarat Park is one of Abu Dhabi's best-known green spaces, and one of its oldest, having first opened in 1982. It isn't free, but at Dh10 per person (under-threes go free) it's one of the best-value family days out in the city.
Take a wander through the Botanic Garden, home to more than 200 regional plant species, and climb the distinctive Shade House for views across the park. Then head to the Animal Barn, where younger visitors can meet camels, goats, ponies, rabbits and tortoises. Feeding sessions and pony rides cost a little extra.
The park is open daily from 8am to midnight (last entry 11pm).
What did life in the Emirates look like before the skyscrapers and sprawling shopping malls? Heritage Village offers a glimpse.
Located along the Corniche Breakwater, this traditional-style village recreates aspects of pre-oil Emirati life, complete with a souk, mosque and traditional camp.
Visitors can browse heritage artefacts, watch craftspeople demonstrate skills such as pottery, glassblowing, weaving and metalwork, and explore the Emirates Heritage Club's traditional craft activities. There's also a small shop selling spices, dried herbs, handmade soaps and souvenirs.
It's a particularly fitting stop during the National Day break if you're keen to introduce younger family members to the country's heritage. And, it's free for all visitors.
A beach day doesn't have to come with a hefty bill. Corniche Beach offers two kilometres of white sand and turquoise water. A relaxed family gathering, anyone?
Pack some snacks, bring your beach essentials and settle in for an afternoon by the sea. There are designated family areas, landscaped gardens, walking paths and benches, while the waterfront offers views of Lulu Island and the Marina Mall area.
Stay until sunset if you can. The changing colours over the Arabian Gulf make a rather good backdrop for holiday photographs.
For a change of pace from parks and beaches, Manarat Al Saadiyat offers a quieter afternoon indoors. The arts centre in the Saadiyat Cultural District holds galleries, an art studio and a photography studio. It has hosted fixtures such as the annual Abu Dhabi Art fair and, this month, the region's first Frieze Abu Dhabi.
General admission is free, and you can walk into the main exhibitions without a ticket. Some workshops, classes and special events charge a fee or need registration in advance, so check the programme before you go. The centre is usually open daily from 10am to 8pm.
The venue has marked Eid Al Etihad in each of the past two years with free outdoor programmes: a market of local brands and craft workshops in 2024, and MASEERA, a showcase inspired by Abu Dhabi's car parades, in 2025. A National Day event is listed on the Manarat Al Saadiyat Terrace from 2 to 5 December this year, but full details and pricing have yet to be confirmed
How about a trip to Jebel Hafit in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi's highest peak?
The winding road leading up the mountain is an experience in itself, with spectacular views unfolding as you climb. At the top, you'll be rewarded with sweeping panoramas of Al Ain and the surrounding desert landscape.
You don't have to be an experienced hiker to enjoy the scenery either. The summit is accessible by car, making it a good option for families looking for a scenic drive during the National Day holidays.
Few Abu Dhabi landmarks make quite the same impression as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Its white marble architecture, elaborate floral designs, reflective pools and vast prayer halls make it an unforgettable visit.
The mosque is among the largest in the world, and its construction brought together artisans and materials from different countries. One remarkable feature is the main prayer hall's hand-knotted carpet, created by around 1,300 Iranian artisans and recognised as the world's largest hand-knotted carpet.
After a night of National Day fireworks and celebrations, swap the noise for a slower start at Al Bateen Beach. Facing Hudayriyat Island across the water, it's a recommended spot for a relaxed family morning. The general beach is free to access and open from 6am to midnight, with swimming permitted until sunset.
Children can enjoy the soft sand and calm waters, while older ones can try kayaking or paddleboarding for an additional fee.
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: since September 2026, visitors pay AED 5 with an Emirates ID (Dh10 for tourists). Worshippers still enter free.
Umm Al Emarat Park: Dh10 per person, free for under-3s, with an animal barn and evening falcon shows.
Louvre Abu Dhabi: free for under-18s, so only the grown-ups pay.
Jubail Mangrove Park: once free, now from Dh15 for adults and Dh10 for kids aged 3 to 6.