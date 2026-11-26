The Founder's Memorial on the Corniche honours the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and few places in the city feel more fitting to visit during Eid Al Etihad.

At its centre is The Constellation, a three-dimensional portrait made of 1,327 geometric shapes suspended from 1,110 cables. Seen from one angle, the shapes resolve into Sheikh Zayed's face; step a few paces and they scatter again. Children tend to enjoy finding the point where the portrait comes together. In the evening, more than 2,000 lights illuminate the shapes, giving the artwork a quieter, softer character.

The surrounding 3.3 hectares are given over to landscaped gardens. The Sanctuary Garden offers shaded seating, the Heritage Garden is planted with trees and shrubs native to the UAE, and an elevated walkway looks out across the Corniche and the city skyline.

Entry is free, as are the 30-minute tours with Emirati cultural guides in Arabic and English. The memorial is open daily from 9am to 10pm. It suits an unhurried visit: time to walk, take photographs and talk with children about how the country began.