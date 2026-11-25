Patrols to cover celebration venues and main roads as police urge responsible festivities.
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have stepped up security and traffic preparations across the emirate ahead of the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, deploying patrols along major roads, public squares and popular gathering areas to ensure public safety and maintain smooth traffic flow.
The comprehensive security plan was reviewed during a coordination meeting of the Sharjah Police General Command, chaired by Major General Ibrahim Musbeh Al Ajel, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations.
The meeting was attended by Major General Omar Ali Al Ghazal, Director General of the General Department of Operations and Security Support, alongside department directors and specialised officers. Officials discussed preparations and coordinated efforts to ensure security readiness across the emirate throughout the national celebrations.
The meeting reviewed the readiness of police teams across Sharjah and the security and traffic arrangements in place to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, particularly at venues expected to draw large crowds.
Under the plan, police patrols will be deployed across celebration venues, main roads, public squares and other key locations. Officers will also regulate traffic in busy areas, while coordination between police departments and relevant authorities will be stepped up to ensure a rapid response to public reports, emergencies and any incidents.
The measures are designed to maintain smooth traffic flow, enhance public safety and protect residents and visitors, allowing families to enjoy the national celebrations in a secure and orderly atmosphere.
Alongside its security preparations, Sharjah Police urged residents and visitors to celebrate Eid Al Etihad responsibly, expressing their pride and joy in the UAE while maintaining public order and respecting the country’s values and traditions.
The force stressed that the national occasion provides an opportunity to showcase the UAE’s values and the positive conduct of its community, calling on everyone to ensure their celebrations reflect the country’s reputation and civilised image.
Residents and visitors were urged to make responsible behaviour a priority, demonstrating the authentic values of Emirati society and the high standards expected of everyone living in the UAE.
Sharjah Police also called on the public to comply with all instructions and regulations governing the celebrations and cooperate with police officers and field teams to help them carry out their duties.
The force warned that legal action would be taken against violators, stressing that adherence to the rules is essential to ensuring safe and orderly celebrations.
The preparations aim to create a festive atmosphere befitting the significance of Eid Al Etihad, a national occasion that embodies pride, loyalty and a deep sense of belonging to the UAE.