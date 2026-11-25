Under the plan, police patrols will be deployed across celebration venues, main roads, public squares and other key locations. Officers will also regulate traffic in busy areas, while coordination between police departments and relevant authorities will be stepped up to ensure a rapid response to public reports, emergencies and any incidents.

The meeting reviewed the readiness of police teams across Sharjah and the security and traffic arrangements in place to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, particularly at venues expected to draw large crowds.

Sharjah Police also called on the public to comply with all instructions and regulations governing the celebrations and cooperate with police officers and field teams to help them carry out their duties.

The force stressed that the national occasion provides an opportunity to showcase the UAE’s values and the positive conduct of its community, calling on everyone to ensure their celebrations reflect the country’s reputation and civilised image.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.