Abu Dhabi: Residents across the UAE can watch ADNOC's Eid Al Etihad celebration live tonight, as the company stages Energy of Our Nation, an operetta tracing the country's journey from its first oil concessions to the ambitions of its future generations.

The performance takes place at ADNOC's headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 26 November, ahead of the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad on 2 December. It will be streamed live at the top of this article from 7.15pm UAE time.

Held under the patronage of the Presidential Court, the operetta pays tribute to the vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who transformed the nation's natural resources into lasting value for its people.

A line-up of Emirati talent

Viewers can expect performances from singers Hussain Al Jassmi, Hamad Al Ameri and Eida Al Menhali, alongside composer Mohammed Al Ahmed, Al Ayyala performers and the UAE National Orchestra.

The story moves from the discovery of oil to the formation of the Union in 1971, through decades of national development, and closes with a look ahead to the generations still to come.

A year that tested the nation

ADNOC was founded in the same year as the UAE, and the company says this year's celebration carries particular significance. By helping sustain the country's energy supplies through an extraordinary year, it says, it contributed to the national effort to keep the economy moving.

The company maintained supplies of gas, petrol, diesel and LPG to homes and businesses across the UAE while continuing to serve global customers. It credits the Armed Forces, Civil Defence, firefighters and first responders, whose protection kept people safe and allowed operations to continue.

"We did not write our resilience playbook during this disruption. We wrote it years before," ADNOC said. "It did not make us immune – it made us prepared."

That preparation includes more than 200 AI applications and 70 robotics use cases deployed across its operations. ADNOC also says it will become the world's first energy company to deploy OpenAI Frontier, working with G42 and OpenAI.

Resilience built at home

When global supply chains came under pressure, ADNOC leaned on local capability built through its In-Country Value programme. Since 2018, the programme has directed AED307 billion ($83.5 billion) into the UAE economy and created more than 27,500 private-sector jobs for UAE Nationals. More than 130 products are now manufactured across 95 UAE factories, and a further AED220 billion is approved to flow into the economy between 2025 and 2030.

Investing in people

Sheikh Zayed taught that the greatest use of the nation's energy wealth was "to invest it in generations of educated and trained people".

Since 1974, ADNOC's scholarship programme has supported more than 6,000 students at over 80 leading global institutions, while ADNOC Technical Academy has trained more than 6,500 UAE Nationals. In 2025, its STEM programmes reached more than 86,200 students, and over 40,000 employees have now been trained in AI. Its workforce brings together 126 nationalities.

The company's brand, valued at $21.1 billion, was named the UAE's most valuable by Brand Finance for the eighth consecutive year.

In its message for the occasion, ADNOC addressed residents directly: "To our people and everyone who calls the UAE home: your commitment keeps our nation's energy moving."