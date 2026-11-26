Abu Dhabi celebrates Eid Al Etihad with family-focused festivities and heritage parades
Abu Dhabi: Every December, Abu Dhabi turns itself into a stage. This year, the capital marks the 55th anniversary of the federation's formation in 1971, when Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah came together under the late Sheikh Zayed. Ras Al Khaimah joined the following year.
The mood this time is more intimate than usual. With 2026 designated the Year of the Family, the celebrations focus on family bonds and the idea of the UAE as one big "Family of Families". Citizens and residents from all seven emirates are invited to share their own stories of life in the UAE to help shape the programme, a nod to the fact that most of the country's population wasn't born here.
Al Wathba: "A Story of 55"
The biggest set piece is the Sheikh Zayed Festival, which runs at Al Wathba from December 1 to 3 under the theme "A Story of 55". The visitors can expect daily fireworks, heritage parades and 960 performers.
Sheikh Zayed Festival is bringing five days of celebrations with 5000 drones and nighty fireworks.
Beyond Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi City Municipality is taking the celebrations into residential districts. Over six days, it is staging events in six areas, with concerts by several well-known singers.
They run in two rounds. Mohammed bin Zayed City, Madinat Al Riyadh and Al Rahba host on November 27, 28 and 29. Khalifa City, Al Shamkha City and Al Falah City follow on December 1, 2 and 3. Each site is open daily from 5pm to 11pm.
The programme is aimed at families. It includes a Heritage Zone, a children's cinema, arcade games, arts and crafts workshops and food trucks.
More than 200 productive families, young entrepreneurs and People of Determination will also take part, selling at a market alongside projects from the "My Family Innovates" initiative of the Authority of Social Contribution (Ma'an).
Celebrations across the capital
The city has begun celebrating unity, pride, heritage and achievement, in public spaces and in workplaces alike. Schools marked the occasion with students dressed in Emirati clothes and a programme of activities, while offices organised cultural events of their own.
The long road beside corniche is embellished with its glitter and lights, with 55 written in bold at every alternate lamppost. Every motorist enjoyed the view at night, while they drive through the city.
Most shops have hung a UAE flag outside, and some have gone further: one storefront is painted with scenes of Emirati culture, including children, and adults with flags in hand.
Inside the malls, the decorations continue. Areas are set aside for children, with face painting, henna and sticker counters, while some shops are showing traditional outfits for the occasion.
The mood extends beyond retail. Schools marked the occasion with students dressed in Emirati clothes and a programme of activities, and offices organised cultural events of their own, as the city celebrates unity, pride, heritage and achievement in public spaces and workplaces alike.
Fifty-five years after the union, the capital will mark it the way it has this week: with flags, families and a night sky of fireworks, with Emiratis and Expatriates equally celebrating the celebrations.