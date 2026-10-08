UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad puts families at the heart of celebrations

This year’s celebration comes during the UAE’s Year of Family and focuses on the families, generations and communities that have helped shape the country over the past 55 years.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has unveiled the visual identity for its 55th Eid Al Etihad, marking the start of the 55-day countdown to the National Day celebrations on December 2.

The theme presents the UAE as a “family of families”, bringing together people from different backgrounds through shared values, experiences and a strong sense of belonging.

The visual identity takes inspiration from traditional Emirati homes, local architecture, cultural traditions, familiar places and the country’s natural landscapes. It also draws on the idea of a family photo album, combining archival photographs with modern images to capture everyday moments and memories from across the UAE.

Together, the images tell the story of the Union through the people who have lived, worked and built their lives in the country, while highlighting the traditions and values passed down through generations.

More details, stories and opportunities to participate are expected to be announced in the coming weeks ahead of December 2.

As the countdown begins, families and communities across the UAE are being encouraged to prepare their own celebrations and take part in the national occasion.

“Over the past 55 years, generations have carried forward the values and traditions that give our nation its character, making the UAE a family of families united by a common sense of purpose and belonging.”

“The story of the UAE is one of resilience and a shared determination to build a better future,” said Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs at the 55th Eid Al Etihad Team.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

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