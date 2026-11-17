Government employees will enjoy five consecutive days off, including the weekend
Dubai: Dubai has announced a five-day break for government employees to celebrate the UAE’s 55th National Day, with the official holiday running from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4, 2026.
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department said the holiday would apply to all government departments, authorities and institutions across the emirate.
With the weekend falling on December 5 and 6, government employees will enjoy five consecutive days off before returning to work on Monday, December 7.
The department added that government entities whose operations require the continuous provision of public services would make arrangements to ensure essential services remain available throughout the holiday.
This year’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations will be held under the theme “Belonging in Unity”, with a focus on families, shared traditions and the sense of belonging that connects people across the UAE. The celebrations coincide with the Year of Family and will commemorate 55 years since the country’s founding in 1971.