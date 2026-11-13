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UAE announces three-day Eid Al Etihad break for 2026

Public sector employees will return to work on Monday, December 7

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Eid Al Etihad break runs from December 2 to 4, with offices reopening on Monday.
Eid Al Etihad break runs from December 2 to 4, with offices reopening on Monday.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE government has announced a three-day public holiday for federal government employees to celebrate the country’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, giving them a five-day break when combined with the weekend.

According to an announcement by the UAE Government Media Office, the official holiday will run from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4, 2026.

Federal government employees will return to work on Monday, December 7, following the regular Saturday-Sunday weekend.

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The five-day break will coincide with nationwide celebrations commemorating the founding of the UAE on December 2, 1971.

UAE Government Media Office announced that 55th Eid Al Etihad holiday for the UAE Federal Government declared on Wednesday, December 2 to Friday December 4, 2026. Official working hours will resume on Monday, December 7, 2026.

Eid Al Etihad

Eid Al Etihad, celebrated every year on December 2, marks the founding of the United Arab Emirates in 1971, when six emirates came together to form one nation. Ras Al Khaimah joined the union in 1972. The occasion celebrates the UAE’s unity, national identity and achievements, while honouring the vision of its founding fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Families at the heart of celebrations

The UAE had earlier unveiled the visual identity for its 55th Eid Al Etihad, marking the start of the countdown to the National Day celebrations on December 2.

This year’s Eid Al Etihad celebration comes during the UAE’s Year of Family and focuses on the families, generations and communities that have helped shape the country over the past 55 years.

The theme presents the UAE as a “family of families”, bringing together people from different backgrounds through shared values, experiences and a strong sense of belonging.

As the countdown begins, families and communities across the UAE are being encouraged to prepare their own celebrations and take part in the national occasion.

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