Three-day holiday combined with weekend gives government staff five consecutive days off
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah has announced a three-day public holiday for government employees to celebrate the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad, giving staff a five-day break when combined with the weekend.
The emirate's Government Human Resources Department confirmed on Saturday that the holiday will begin on Wednesday, December 2, and continue until Friday, December 4, 2026.
Official working hours will resume on Monday, December 7, following the Saturday and Sunday weekend.
The department clarified that government entities whose operations require special working arrangements must ensure the continuity of essential services during the holiday period.
The announcement follows similar decisions by the federal government and several emirates, including Dubai and Sharjah, granting government employees a holiday from December 2 to 4.
Private sector employees across the UAE will receive a two-day paid holiday on December 2 and 3, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
The UAE celebrates Eid Al Etihad on December 2 each year, commemorating the establishment of the federation in 1971. This year's celebrations will mark 55 years since six emirates, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah, came together to form the country.
Ras Al Khaimah joined the federation on February 10, 1972, completing the union of the seven emirates.
Eid Al Etihad is one of the UAE's most significant national occasions, bringing together citizens and residents for celebrations honouring the country's founding, its achievements over more than five decades and the vision of its founding leaders.