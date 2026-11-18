Eid Al Etihad holidays fall on December 2 and 3, with work resuming on December 7
Sharjah: Government employees in Sharjah will enjoy a five-day break for the UAE's 55th National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, the Sharjah Department of Human Resources announced on Wednesday.
The official holidays will fall on Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3.
With Sharjah's regular three-day weekend running from Friday to Sunday, government employees will have five consecutive days off, from December 2 to December 6.
Official working hours will resume on Monday, December 7.
The department clarified that the announcement excludes government entities operating on a shift system.
Dubai government employees will also enjoy a five-day break for Eid Al Etihad, from Wednesday, December 2, to Sunday, December 6.
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department earlier announced that December 2, 3 and 4 would be official holidays, with work resuming on Monday, December 7.
Federal government employees will also have a three-day holiday from December 2 to 4, with work resuming on December 7.
Private sector employees across the UAE will receive two paid holidays on December 2 and 3.
This year's Eid Al Etihad marks the 55th anniversary of the UAE's formation in 1971.