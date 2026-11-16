Pilot traces ‘UAE 55’ across the sky in Eid Al Etihad tribute

A video shared on Instagram by pilot Mohamed Al Ameeri shows the route traced on FlightAware. The aircraft first formed the letters ‘UAE’, before completing the number ‘55’ beneath the letter E.

This year's celebrations take place during the UAE's Year of Family, with the theme presenting the country as a "family of families". It recognises the role of families, generations and communities in shaping the nation over the past 55 years.

The occasion celebrates the country's unity and national identity, while honouring the vision of its founding fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Eid Al Etihad, formerly known as UAE National Day, commemorates December 2, 1971, when six emirates united to establish the United Arab Emirates. Ras Al Khaimah, where the flight began and ended, joined the federation in February 1972.

The flight was made in a Tecnam P2008 light aircraft, registered as A6-EYZ. According to FlightAware data, it took off from Jazirah Aviation Club Airport in Ras Al Khaimah at 6.44am on November 14 and returned to the same airport at 8.52am.

For employees whose regular weekend falls on Saturday and Sunday, taking Friday, December 4, as annual leave would allow them to enjoy five consecutive days off, returning to work on Monday, December 7.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed the holiday dates on Friday, November 13, according to an announcement shared by UAE Barq.

The UAE has announced a two-day paid public holiday for private-sector employees to celebrate the country's 55th Eid Al Etihad, with the break falling on Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3, 2026.

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