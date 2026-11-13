Ministry announces two paid days off for private-sector employees across the country
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced a two-day paid public holiday for private-sector employees to celebrate the country’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, with the break falling on Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3, 2026.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed the holiday dates on Friday, November 13, according to an announcement shared by UAE Barq.
The break will apply to employees working in private-sector establishments across the country.
For employees whose regular weekend falls on Saturday and Sunday, taking Friday, December 4, as annual leave would allow them to enjoy five consecutive days off, returning to work on Monday, December 7.
The announcement follows confirmation that federal government employees will have a three-day holiday, from Wednesday, December 2, to Friday, December 4, with official working hours resuming on Monday, December 7.
Eid Al Etihad commemorates the founding of the United Arab Emirates on December 2, 1971, when six emirates united to establish the federation. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972, completing the union of seven emirates.
This year, the UAE celebrates 55 years since its establishment.
Eid Al Etihad, celebrated every year on December 2, marks the founding of the United Arab Emirates in 1971, when six emirates came together to form one nation. Ras Al Khaimah joined the union in 1972. The occasion celebrates the UAE’s unity, national identity and achievements, while honouring the vision of its founding fathers, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
This year’s Eid Al Etihad celebration comes during the UAE’s Year of Family and focuses on the families, generations and communities that have helped shape the country over the past 55 years.
The theme presents the UAE as a “family of families”, bringing together people from different backgrounds through shared values, experiences and a strong sense of belonging.
As the countdown begins, families and communities across the UAE are being encouraged to prepare their own celebrations and take part in the national occasion.