Cabin crew can earn an average of Dh11,244 a month, alongside accommodation
Dubai: Emirates Group is advertising more than 120 job vacancies across its aviation, engineering, technology and administrative operations, with average starting monthly earnings of about Dh11,200 for cabin crew and annual remuneration packages worth up to Dh1.185 million for experienced pilots.
The openings, listed on the group's official recruitment portal, cover a wide range of positions, including pilots, first officers, cabin crew, aircraft maintenance specialists, engineers, airport operations staff, IT professionals, logistics personnel and customer service employees.
The Dubai-based aviation group is also offering training opportunities for Emiratis through its national pilot development programme and other Emiratisation initiatives, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.
Successful applicants may receive tax-free salaries, accommodation or housing allowances, medical insurance, annual travel benefits and discounted airfares for eligible family members, depending on their positions.
Among the highest-paid positions are captains qualified to operate Emirates' Airbus A350 and A380 aircraft.
The airline offers an annual remuneration package worth up to Dh1.185 million, including Dh575,000 in cash earnings, equivalent to approximately Dh48,000 a month based on 85 flying hours.
The remaining benefits include accommodation, utilities, medical insurance, retirement savings contributions and education allowances of up to Dh79,750 annually for each child attending secondary school, for a maximum of three children.
Captains are also entitled to 42 days of annual leave and confirmed business-class tickets for themselves and eligible family members, with the possibility of upgrades to first class.
Applicants must have at least 7,000 flying hours on multi-engine, multi-crew aircraft, along with a valid Airline Transport Pilot Licence and a Class 1 medical certificate.
Additional requirements apply to A350 and A380 captains, including at least 3,000 hours of command experience on qualifying Airbus aircraft.
Emirates is also recruiting first officers, with annual remuneration packages worth up to Dh900,000, including cash earnings of Dh385,000 a year.
Monthly cash earnings average Dh32,100 based on 85 flying hours, while additional benefits include housing, education allowances, insurance, annual leave and discounted travel.
Applicants generally need at least 2,000 hours of flying experience, although specific requirements vary depending on the aircraft and position.
For cabin crew, Emirates offers a basic monthly salary of Dh4,980, supplemented by flying pay of Dh69.60 per hour.
Based on an average of 80 to 100 flying hours a month, total monthly earnings are estimated at Dh11,244.
Benefits include free furnished accommodation in Dubai, transport to and from the airport, meal allowances during overseas stopovers, medical and dental coverage, life insurance and discounted air tickets.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old, have completed secondary education and possess at least one year of experience in hospitality or customer service.
They must also be fluent in written and spoken English, stand at least 160 centimetres tall and be able to reach a height of 212 centimetres.
Emirates is accepting applications for its National Cadet Pilot Programme, which offers fully funded training to young Emiratis seeking careers as commercial pilots.
The programme runs for approximately 35 months and covers theoretical studies, flight training, aircraft type qualification and supervised operational training.
Monthly remuneration begins at Dh6,365 during the initial ground-school phase, rising to Dh18,335 during aircraft type-rating training and Dh31,745 during line training.
Upon completing the programme and qualifying as first officers, participants can earn Dh52,105 a month, including basic salary and fixed allowances.
The programme targets eligible UAE nationals aged 18 to 26, subject to academic qualifications, medical fitness and English-language requirements.
The group is also recruiting across commercial operations, human resources, finance, technology, engineering and airport services.
Candidates can review vacancies, check eligibility requirements and submit applications through the official Emirates Group careers portal.
Salary packages and benefits vary according to the role, qualifications and experience, while application deadlines differ between vacancies.