Cadets will train in Europe and the US before progressing towards flydubai flight decks
Dubai: flydubai is expanding the training pipeline for its future pilots through new partnerships with Egnatia Aviation and Skyborne Airline Academy, giving cadets a route from initial training towards becoming first officers with the Dubai carrier.
The partnerships, announced on September 18, will cover the inaugural batches of flydubai’s Ab Initio Pilot Training Programme, which was launched in May 2025.
Both academies will provide flight instruction to cadets working towards a Multi-Crew Pilot Licence, or MPL, before they progress into flydubai’s flight operations.
The move comes while flydubai continues to expand its fleet and workforce. The airline operates nearly 100 Boeing 737 aircraft across more than 125 destinations and has more than 300 aircraft on order.
Another 11 Boeing 737 aircraft are due to join the fleet before the end of 2026, while deliveries of 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners are scheduled to begin in early 2028.
The Ab Initio programme provides cadets with an integrated training pathway covering ground school, simulator sessions and flight instruction, followed by progression into line training.
Candidates aged between 17 and 28 have been shortlisted for the inaugural intake, with nationalities including the UAE, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Kenya and the UK.
Cadets will combine training through the two academies with flydubai’s own facilities in Dubai.
The airline operates a 38,000-square-foot Flight Training centre equipped with four Boeing 737 Full-Flight Simulators, allowing trainees to move from initial instruction towards training on aircraft used across flydubai’s network.
Egnatia offers pilot training ranging from Private Pilot Licences to advanced professional qualifications, with programmes approved by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.
Skyborne is also certified by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and provides commercial pilot training focused on preparing cadets for airline operations.
flydubai currently employs 7,000 people from 144 nationalities, including more than 1,520 qualified pilots.
Recruitment is continuing while the carrier prepares for additional aircraft deliveries and further network growth.