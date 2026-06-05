On her personal and professional growth shaped by the mentorship at Emirates, Bakhita said: “My journey at Emirates has been deeply influenced by the mentorship and guidance I received from exceptional training captains and leaders throughout my flying and command journey. Their experience, professionalism, and willingness to share knowledge and experience not only strengthened my technical and leadership skills but also shaped me personally by teaching me the value of responsibility, discipline, and continuous learning. One of the most meaningful lessons I gained throughout this journey was the importance of passing knowledge and experience forward. With the opportunity and responsibility I have been given as a captain, I hope to carry forward the same values and mentorship that were invested in me, and to support and guide the younger generations beginning their own flying journey, so they too can continue contributing to the future and success of the UAE.”