Dh50 million recycling initiative transforms used meal trays into new products
Dubai: Emirates has recycled more than 88 tonnes of onboard plastic waste over the past year, transforming discarded meal trays, bowls and dishes into new inflight service items as part of a Dh50 million investment in circular economy initiatives.
Ahead of World Environment Day on 5 June, the Dubai-based airline said it had repurposed more than 88,000 kilograms of plastic collected from Economy Class meal service items since launching its closed-loop recycling programme in June 2023.
The initiative has enabled used serviceware to be collected, processed and remanufactured in the UAE before being returned to service on thousands of flights across the airline's global network.
The programme is part of Emirates' broader efforts to reduce waste and strengthen environmental sustainability across its operations.
Damaged and unserviceable Economy Class trays, casseroles, snack dishes and bowls are collected after flights and transported to a specialist recycling facility in Dubai, where they are cleaned, inspected and transformed into new inflight service items containing up to 25 per cent recycled material.
The recycled products are then supplied back to Emirates Flight Catering and reintroduced into service, creating a closed-loop manufacturing system that reduces plastic waste sent to landfill while lowering emissions associated with transporting materials overseas for processing.
With millions of trays, bowls and dishes used annually across its global network, Emirates said the programme plays a significant role in advancing circular economy principles within the aviation sector.
The initiative is being delivered in partnership with deSter FZE UAE, a leading aviation serviceware provider specialising in closed-loop manufacturing. The company, which is part of the CE100 circular economy network, operates a facility that incorporates sustainable design features including solar energy, efficient water management systems and waste reduction practices.
Beyond inflight serviceware, Emirates has expanded sustainability initiatives across multiple areas of the passenger experience. The airline's latest children's bags and plush toys contain at least 50 per cent recycled content, while unnecessary plastic wrapping has been removed from children's products and blankets.
The carrier has also replaced plastic packaging for First Class bedding with reusable bags made from recycled polyester and introduced headset packaging produced entirely from recycled low-density polyethylene.
Amenity kits across First, Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class increasingly incorporate recycled and bio-based materials, while paper straws have replaced single-use plastic alternatives throughout the onboard experience.
In another environmental initiative, Emirates is marking Sir David Attenborough's 100th birthday by making 100 episodes from the Attenborough Collection available on its ice inflight entertainment system throughout June and July, showcasing some of the world's most remarkable ecosystems and natural environments.
Additional measures include onboard recycling programmes for glass and plastic bottles on selected flights arriving in Dubai, the use of responsibly sourced paper for menus across all cabin classes, and efforts to reduce packaging waste through collaboration with suppliers.
Emirates said these initiatives reflect its long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and its ambition to embed sustainability principles across every stage of the customer journey while supporting the UAE's broader sustainability goals.