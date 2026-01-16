UAE-based firm’s reusable foodware eliminates single-use plastic at events – here’s how

Wash hub in KEZAD enables rapid and safe reuse of Again, Please cups
A UAE-based circular economy firm has launched a reusable foodware system aimed at eliminating single-use plastic waste at large-scale events, with its first deployment at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi this week.
Polygreen has introduced Again, Please, a closed-loop reusable foodware solution designed for events, exhibitions and high-footfall venues, as the UAE accelerates efforts to phase out single-use plastic products under recent legislation.
As part of the launch, hot and cold reusable cups made from durable, food-grade polypropylene were used by participating exhibitors across the WFES venue. The initiative intended to demonstrate how reusable systems can function at scale in fast-paced, high-volume event environments.
Used cups were collected at clearly marked return points across ADNEC and transported to a dedicated industrial wash hub located in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD).
The facility, described as the first of its kind in the UAE, enables high-volume food-grade washing, sanitisation and rapid redeployment, ensuring hygiene and operational efficiency. Cups that reach the end of their usable life are recycled locally, keeping materials within a closed-loop system.
According to Theodossios Kassapantoniou, General Manager of Again, Please, early feedback from WFES has been positive, with exhibitors and venue operators welcoming a solution that supports sustainability goals without disrupting operations.
“From a visitor perspective, the system is easy to understand and use, with clear return points and no disruption to their experience,” he told Gulf News, noting that the smooth integration at WFES showed reuse can work even in high-footfall event settings.
Beyond the summit, the company’s approach to scaling relies on modular deployment that can be adapted to different environments, after co-designing them with operators, hospitality and event venues, cinemas, hypermarkets, quick service restaurant chains and more.
“The wash hub infrastructure allows us to support higher volumes while maintaining consistent quality and hygiene standards. Expansion will be driven through partnerships with venue operators, event organisers, corporates, and public-sector stakeholders to ensure the system integrates seamlessly into existing operations.”
Kassapantoniou said behaviour change was built into the system’s design rather than depending on individual consumer choices.
“The process is intuitive: people use a cup as they normally would and return it to a clearly marked point. By removing friction and making reuse the default option, the system helps normalise new behaviours over time,” he said.
Each reusable cup, the company estimates, replaces dozens of disposable alternatives over its lifetime, significantly reducing plastic waste and lowering the carbon footprint associated with single-use production. The system also enables data collection on reuse rates, waste avoided and associated carbon savings, allowing partners to measure environmental impact.
Kassapantoniou noted that partnerships with local entities are essential to the success of any circular solution in the UAE.
During WFES, Again, Please in collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), launched a framework to establish a reusable foodware ecosystem on Yas Island. The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Single-Use Plastic Policy and the executive regulations banning specific single-use plastic products, which came into effect on June 1, 2022, as well as the federal regulations introducing additional bans that came into effect starting January 1, 2026.
