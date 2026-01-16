UAE-based firm’s reusable foodware eliminates single-use plastic at events – here’s how

Kassapantoniou noted that partnerships with local entities are essential to the success of any circular solution in the UAE.

During WFES, Again, Please in collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), launched a framework to establish a reusable foodware ecosystem on Yas Island. The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Single-Use Plastic Policy and the executive regulations banning specific single-use plastic products, which came into effect on June 1, 2022, as well as the federal regulations introducing additional bans that came into effect starting January 1, 2026.