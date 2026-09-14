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flydubai expands past 125 destinations with more flights across key markets

Carrier serves 56 countries with 2,200 weekly flights and more capacity planned

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai: flydubai has expanded its network to more than 125 destinations across 56 countries and restored operations to 85% of its network, with further capacity being added ahead of the winter travel season.

The airline is operating an average of 2,200 weekly flights and has increased services across several markets in response to demand, including Central Asia and Southeast Asia.

Bangkok is among the clearest examples, with flydubai increasing flights to Don Mueang International Airport from one to three non-stop daily services.

The carrier will also launch flights to Pokhara on September 23, making it its second destination in Nepal after Kathmandu.

More flights on high-demand routes

flydubai has resumed or launched services to several destinations in recent months, including Aleppo, Benghazi and Bangkok.

Capacity is also being increased on year-round routes to Almaty, Bishkek and Tashkent, while the airline expects winter demand to remain positive following the summer travel season.

We are encouraged by the confidence of our customers which is reflected in the strong performance of recently launched routes and the demand we have seen over the summer. As conditions stabilise, we remain well positioned to fully restore our network and support the growing flows of travel, trade and tourism through Dubai over the next few months.
Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai

Winter demand remains positive

The airline said forward bookings following the summer season remain encouraging, with customers travelling to Dubai and across its wider network for leisure and to visit friends and relatives.

During the summer, flydubai operated to 11 seasonal destinations, with Bodrum, Corfu, Mykonos, Santorini and Tivat among the routes proving popular with UAE travellers and connecting passengers.

More connections through Dubai

The Emirates and flydubai network now gives passengers access to more than 214 unique destinations across more than 100 countries, creating over 4,600 connection opportunities through Dubai.

flydubai’s own network spans Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC and Middle East, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Almost 100 of its destinations were markets that previously had no direct connection, or only limited direct links, with Dubai and the UAE.

Passengers travelling on Emirates codeshare flights can connect through flydubai services operating from Terminals 2 and 3 at Dubai International Airport.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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