Etihad Airways: No major delays or cancellations were reported in the supplied update. Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait are operating as scheduled, although Abu Dhabi-Dammam flight EY577 and Abu Dhabi-Riyadh flight EY551 were delayed. Passengers are advised to check Etihad's latest updates before travelling.

Emirates: Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait are operating as usual. Some early morning flights experienced minor delays. Passengers should check Emirates' official channels before travelling.

flydubai: Multiple Dubai departures were listed as cancelled on October 4, including services to Abha, Istanbul Sabiha and Astana. Several Dubai-Tel Aviv and Tel Aviv-Dubai services were also cancelled. The airline has advised passengers departing Dubai to arrive at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.

Air Arabia: Multiple Sharjah services were cancelled to destinations including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Qatar and Uzbekistan.