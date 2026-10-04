Several Dubai and Abu Dhabi flights face delays as airlines adjust schedules amid tensions
Dubai: UAE travellers face another day of flight disruption, with several departures from Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi delayed on Sunday as airlines continue to adjust schedules amid heightened regional geopolitical tensions.
Multiple flights from Dubai were delayed in the morning, while a number of flydubai and Air Arabia services were cancelled. Travellers have been advised to check their individual flight status before leaving for the airport as schedules remain subject to change.
US President Donald Trump said the US would decide on Iran “the easy way or the hard way”, without detailing his next steps, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran had adopted a “new arrangement” to manage intensified economic pressure.
US Senator Chris Murphy has arrived in Qatar and is due to visit Saudi Arabia to assess damage from the US-Israel war on Iran, meet officials on efforts to end the conflict and discuss future US policy in the Gulf.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s Houthis claimed they targeted an Aramco facility in Riyadh with missiles and drones. Separately, missile debris in Saudi Arabia’s Asir region injured an Asian expatriate and damaged a prayer room and several civilian vehicles.
There was some relief on the fuel front. The global average jet fuel price fell 4.9 per cent last week to $185.43 a barrel, according to IATA, as oil prices eased from recent highs amid reduced supply concerns and the restoration of key Middle East export infrastructure.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several flights departing from DXB and Zayed International Airport faced delays this morning. Airlines are warning passengers that schedules can change because of the regional security situation.
Dubai International Airport
Flights operated by Emirates, flydubai, Air India and RwandAir were among those delayed in the morning.
Cancelled flights listed in the supplied update include:
flydubai FZ209 — Dubai to Erbil
flydubai FZ815 — Dubai to Abha
El Al LY974 — Dubai to Tel Aviv
flydubai FZ619 — Dubai to Entebbe
flydubai FZ041 — Dubai to Muscat
flydubai FZ357 — Dubai to Karachi
Delayed:
Saudia SV563 — Dubai to Riyadh
SpiceJet SG5106 — Dubai to New Delhi
SpiceJet SG5156 — Dubai to Amritsar
SpiceJet SG5023 — Dubai to Mumbai
SpiceJet SG5117 — Dubai to Kochi
Zayed International Airport
Etihad flight ET615 from Abu Dhabi to Addis Ababa was listed as delayed.
Flight status alert: Always check with your airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
Etihad Airways: No major delays or cancellations were reported in the supplied update. Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait are operating as scheduled, although Abu Dhabi-Dammam flight EY577 and Abu Dhabi-Riyadh flight EY551 were delayed. Passengers are advised to check Etihad's latest updates before travelling.
Emirates: Flights to Bahrain and Kuwait are operating as usual. Some early morning flights experienced minor delays. Passengers should check Emirates' official channels before travelling.
flydubai: Multiple Dubai departures were listed as cancelled on October 4, including services to Abha, Istanbul Sabiha and Astana. Several Dubai-Tel Aviv and Tel Aviv-Dubai services were also cancelled. The airline has advised passengers departing Dubai to arrive at least four hours before departure, complete online check-in where available and check their flight status.
Air Arabia: Multiple Sharjah services were cancelled to destinations including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Qatar and Uzbekistan.
Iranian airlines: Regional restrictions are increasing following US sanctions. Flights to Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil and Sulaimaniyah have been halted, while suspensions have also been reported involving Oman, Georgia and Azerbaijan. The UAE has suspended all Iranian airline flights to and from the country until further notice.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
UK: The FCDO has removed its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE, but continues to warn travellers about possible flight cancellations and airspace disruption.
US: The UAE remains at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, with Washington citing terrorism, armed conflict and commercial flight disruption.
Australia: Travellers are advised to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation and possible airspace closures.
Canada: Travellers are advised to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Europe: The validity of the EASA conflict-zone information bulletin has been extended until November 16, 2026, warning flight operators to avoid UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia: Saudi airports say airspace remains open but is affected by the ongoing events. Passengers travelling to impacted destinations have been urged to check directly with their airlines before leaving for the airport.
Air Astana: Resumed Almaty and Astana services to Dubai from October 1–2.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai-Manila services have resumed, with bookings available from October 5.
Lufthansa: Munich-Dubai resumes October 25 with five weekly flights; Frankfurt-Dubai resumes October 26 with four weekly flights, rising to five from November 9.
SWISS: Zurich-Dubai resumes October 27 with daily flights.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai resumes December 12 with five weekly flights.
Eurowings: Berlin-Dubai resumes November 1 daily; Stuttgart-Dubai resumes with four weekly flights; Cologne/Bonn-Dubai resumes November 3 with three weekly flights.
Wizz Air: Dubai services are due to resume around October 24–25, with Abu Dhabi services expected around late October.
Singapore Airlines: SQ494/SQ495 between Singapore and Dubai are cancelled until December 1 because of the geopolitical situation.
British Airways: Dubai services are due to resume November 3, while Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027–28.
Air France: Dubai and Riyadh flights are suspended through October 24. Beirut and Tel Aviv services are operating normally.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights are cancelled through January 31, 2027, with affected passengers offered options to rebook, reroute or seek refunds.
The Lufthansa Group's gradual Dubai return is expected to eventually provide up to 36 weekly flights to and from Dubai at peak operation.
Check your individual flight status before leaving home, even if your booking was previously confirmed.
Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
If flying from Dubai on flydubai, allow four hours, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in where available.
Allow additional time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration.
Keep your contact details updated with the airline to receive disruption alerts.
Be prepared for last-minute delays, cancellations and schedule changes.
Follow the airline and airport's official channels for the latest information.