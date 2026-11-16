Etihad cancels Riyadh and Dammam flights until November 19
Dubai: UAE travellers face another week of disrupted air travel, with flights to Saudi Arabia continuing to operate on reduced or altered schedules as regional security concerns keep airlines on alert.
Etihad Airways has extended cancellations on its Abu Dhabi–Riyadh and Abu Dhabi–Dammam routes until November 19, while Air Arabia has cancelled selected services from Sharjah to the Kingdom. Emirates and flydubai are operating some Saudi services, although flight-status information remains unavailable for several destinations.
The regional situation remains tense, with a third US aircraft carrier arriving in the Middle East, fresh warnings from Iran and renewed concerns over shipping security in the Strait of Hormuz.
Separately, passengers flying from Dubai to India should check their SpiceJet bookings carefully following reported operational disruptions at Dubai International Airport (DXB).
International airlines are continuing to revise their Middle East schedules, with some restoring Saudi services and others extending suspensions into December 2026 and early 2027.
US-Iran war: Fresh military build-up raises regional concerns
Tensions between the US, Israel and Iran remain high on Monday, November 16, with Washington reinforcing its military presence in the region.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt has arrived in the Middle East, bringing the number of US aircraft carrier strike groups in the region to three. The US and Israel are reportedly considering renewed strikes targeting Iran's economic infrastructure, while Tehran has warned that it will not wait for another US attack before responding.
Bahrain has reported intercepting Iranian attacks, while the US Embassy in Manama has issued a security alert warning American citizens of an increased threat of armed attacks by Iranian-supported Houthis and potential targeting of US government personnel and facilities.
Elsewhere, the Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Riyadh. The UAE has condemned renewed Iranian drone attacks targeting Bahrain.
The latest developments are adding to concerns over regional airspace, airport operations and international flight schedules.
Tanker hit in Strait of Hormuz as shipping concerns grow
A tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, November 16, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The incident, reported at 5.58am UTC by the vessel's company security officer, caused a fire in the engine room. No casualties were reported, and all crew members were accounted for.
The incident adds to concerns over commercial shipping through one of the world's most important oil and trade corridors, with the potential for further regional escalation to affect aviation operations and flight routing.
UAE-Iran flights: Iranian airlines remain suspended
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE until further notice.
The suspension affects direct services operated by carriers including Iran Airtour, Caspian Airlines and Karun Airlines.
Passengers holding bookings with these airlines should contact their travel providers to arrange rebooking or refunds.
UAE-Israel flights: Services remain restricted
Direct flights between the UAE and Israel continue to face security and operational restrictions.
flydubai: Dubai-Tel Aviv flights remain suspended while the investigation into the September 30 incident involving flight FZ1073 continues.
Emirates: Dubai-Tel Aviv services and related Emirates-flydubai codeshare arrangements remain suspended.
Etihad Airways: Continues to operate direct Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv services.
El Al and Arkia: Israeli carriers continue to face operational delays or suspensions linked to security and landing-permit discussions.
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
Saudi Arabia remains one of the most affected markets for UAE-based travellers. Airlines are operating different schedules, with some routes suspended and others gradually returning.
Etihad Airways:
The Abu Dhabi-based airline has confirmed the following cancellations:
Dammam: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam are cancelled through Thursday, November 19.
Riyadh: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are cancelled through Thursday, November 19.
Jeddah: Flights EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 are scheduled to operate. Other Abu Dhabi-Jeddah services are expected to operate as scheduled.
Passengers should check their individual bookings, as further changes remain possible.
Emirates:
Dubai-based Emirates has the following Saudi flight-status information for Monday, November 16:
Dubai-Dammam: Flight-status information unavailable.
Dubai-Riyadh: Flight-status information unavailable.
Dubai-Jeddah: EK805 has arrived; EK803 is scheduled.
Dubai-Madinah: EK807 and EK2537 have arrived; EK809 is scheduled.
The absence of flight-status information for Riyadh and Dammam should not be interpreted as confirmation that services are cancelled. Passengers should check directly with Emirates.
Emirates has also reminded passengers travelling to or connecting through the US to complete a mandatory attestation confirming they have not visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the 21 days before boarding, unless exempt. A printed copy is required before check-in.
flydubai:
The airline continues to restore Saudi services gradually, although flight information remains unavailable for several destinations.
Flights listed as scheduled for Monday include:
Gassim: FZ871
Ha'il: FZ925
Jeddah: FZ831, FZ909 and FZ829
Madinah: FZ897, FZ8387 and FZ827
Tabuk: FZ881
No flight-status information is currently available for Abha, AlUla, Dammam, Gizan, Hofuf, Jouf, Nejran, Neom, Qaisumah, Riyadh, Taif, The Red Sea International Airport and Yanbu.
Air Arabia:
The Sharjah-based airline has cancelled selected services to Saudi Arabia.
Sharjah-Abha: G9195 cancelled.
Sharjah-Riyadh: G9154 cancelled, while G9151 is scheduled.
Air Arabia continues to operate services to Dammam, Gassim, Al-Jouf, Jeddah, Madinah, Tabuk and Taif.
Flight-status information is unavailable for Ha'il and Jizan.
Passengers should verify their bookings before heading to the airport.
SpiceJet Dubai flights:
SpiceJet passengers travelling from Dubai to India are facing reported operational disruptions following the suspension of ground-handling services and check-in counters at Dubai International Airport on November 12 over unpaid dues.
The following Dubai departures are listed as cancelled for Monday:
Dubai-Mumbai
Dubai-Amritsar
Dubai-New Delhi
Passengers should contact SpiceJet and their travel agents to confirm their flight arrangements before travelling to DXB.
US flight disruption:
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted the nationwide ground stop imposed on November 13 following a technical problem. However, the authority warned that recovery would take time, with airlines working through the resulting operational disruption.
Passengers travelling to or connecting through the US should continue checking their flight status for possible residual delays and cancellations.
Several governments continue to warn their citizens about the security situation across the Middle East, including potential flight disruptions, airport security risks and sudden airspace closures.
United Kingdom – Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)
The UK advises against all but essential travel to the rest of Saudi Arabia and against all travel within 10km of the Yemen border.
The FCDO warns of a heightened threat to airports, military installations, ports and energy infrastructure. Further attacks on airports, flight disruptions and cancellations are considered very likely. British nationals are advised to consider travelling by land to neighbouring countries before flying out.
For the UAE, British nationals are advised to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption.
United States – State Department
The US maintains a Level 3 travel advisory for the UAE, advising Americans to reconsider travel because of terrorism and armed conflict.
The advisory highlights the threat from Iranian-supported Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure that have caused significant travel disruption.
Canada – Global Affairs Canada
Canada advises its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE because of the volatile regional security situation.
Its advisory highlights the possibility of missile and drone attacks, including incidents affecting public infrastructure and airports. Canadians are urged to follow local authorities' instructions and be prepared to shelter in place if directed.
Australia – Smartraveller
Australia advises its citizens not to travel to Saudi Arabia, citing the volatile security situation.
The advisory specifically warns against travel to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Abha International Airport because of recent security incidents. It also warns that air travel is significantly disrupted by periodic airspace closures, cancellations and delays.
For the UAE, Australia's regional advice remains at Level 3 – Reconsider your need to travel.
European Union – EASA
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's conflict-zone bulletin CZIB-2026-07R3 remains active and covers airspace over the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.
The advisory has been extended until November 16, 2026, with operators urged to consider the security risks when planning flights through the affected airspace.
Despite ongoing regional disruptions, Dubai continues to see international airlines restore services and prepare for the winter travel season.
Dubai is expected to gain up to 36 additional weekly flights connecting the emirate with European destinations between late October and December.
Airlines scheduled to resume Dubai flights
Lufthansa: Plans to restart five weekly flights each from Frankfurt and Munich from November 25.
SWISS: Scheduled to restore daily Zurich–Dubai flights from November 25.
Eurowings: Plans to resume daily Berlin–Dubai services from November 25.
Austrian Airlines: Scheduled to restart Vienna–Dubai flights on December 12, operating five times a week.
Airlines that have already resumed Dubai services
Philippine Airlines: Returned to Dubai International Airport on October 21. It operates alongside Cebu Pacific on the Dubai–Manila route, with both airlines offering four weekly flights.
Air Astana: Restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens–Dubai services.
British Airways: Operates daily non-stop flights between London Heathrow and Dubai, with connecting services to Abu Dhabi through partner airlines.
Airlines with extended Dubai flight suspensions
Some international carriers have pushed back their return dates or extended suspensions.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai flights suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until November 30, with passengers advised to check subsequent schedules.
Luxair: Its return to Dubai postponed to February 2027 at the earliest.
With cancellations and delays affecting multiple airlines and destinations, UAE travellers are advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.
Passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia, India and other affected destinations should pay particular attention to last-minute schedule changes. Those connecting through Dubai or Abu Dhabi should also confirm their onward flight arrangements.
Airline schedules remain subject to change as carriers respond to regional security developments and operational disruptions. Passengers should allow sufficient time for airport procedures and follow updates issued by their airlines and airports.