IndiGo: Flights to Jeddah and Madinah suspended until November 21, inclusive. Riyadh and Dammam services suspended until November 30. Affected passengers are being notified and should check their booking for rebooking arrangements.

Air India and Air India Express: Flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam remain suspended through November 14. Eligible passengers with bookings issued on or before October 30 can opt for a one-time complimentary rebooking for travel up to November 29, subject to availability, or a full refund.

Akasa Air: Suspended all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until November 30. Affected passengers can request a full refund or reschedule without additional charges.

Qatar Airways: Resumes daily flights to Riyadh from November 13. Daily services to Dammam are scheduled to resume on November 14. Flights to Abha and Taif remain temporarily suspended.

Oman Air: Continues to operate with selective schedule disruptions and reroutings due to regional airspace and airport restrictions.

Air France: Riyadh flights suspended through December 12.

British Airways: London–Riyadh resumption postponed to January 11, 2027.

Cathay Pacific: Riyadh services suspended until January 31, 2027.

Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh flights remain temporarily suspended, with no confirmed resumption date.

Delta Air Lines: Atlanta–Riyadh route launch postponed until March 2027.

Lufthansa: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18 and Dammam flights until November 30. Eurowings is planning to resume Jeddah services.

Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.

Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah services cancelled until December 2.

Gulf Air: Has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.

ITA Airways: Riyadh flights cancelled until November 18.

KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until November 27.

Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until airport operations resume.

Singapore Airlines: The launch of its non-stop Riyadh service has been postponed until March 28, 2027.