Etihad extends Riyadh and Dammam cancellations; Qatar Airways resumes Riyadh flights
Flights between the UAE and Iran remain suspended for Iranian carriers, while services to Israel are operating under differing restrictions.
Several Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia flights to Saudi Arabia have also been cancelled, while international airlines continue to extend suspensions and postpone their return to Dubai and Riyadh.
For passengers travelling on November 13, the picture is mixed. Some routes are operating, others are running reduced schedules, and several international carriers have pushed their return dates into late November 2026 and beyond. Travellers should not assume that a previously confirmed booking guarantees that a flight will operate as scheduled.
Regional tensions remain high, with fresh military developments and threats adding to concerns over aviation and airport security.
US President Donald Trump has warned Iran against targeting senior American officials, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has reportedly been moved to a military base over security concerns.
Separately, the United Nations has extended sanctions on Yemen's Houthi movement, while reports have emerged of a strike in Iran's Hormozgan province.
Saudi Arabia has intercepted additional drones amid escalating Houthi attacks. Yemen's Houthis claimed on Thursday that they had targeted Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline and an oil facility in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu.
The group's spokesman said a drone targeted Pumping Station No. 7 on the pipeline, while a ballistic missile was directed at the Yanbu oil facility. The Houthis also claimed attacks on a Saudi airport and an airbase near the Yemeni border. These claims have not been independently confirmed.
In another development, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that they had targeted and destroyed a US early-warning radar system in Bahrain. There was no immediate confirmation of the reported strike from Bahrain or the United States.
Diplomatic contacts are also reportedly being explored, with US Vice-President JD Vance said to be considering face-to-face talks with Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei.
The developments come against a backdrop of continuing regional security concerns, with airlines and aviation authorities monitoring airspace and airport risks.
UAE-Iran flights remain suspended
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE until further notice.
The suspension affects direct services operated by carriers including Iran Airtour, Caspian Airlines and Karun Airlines.
Passengers holding bookings with these airlines should contact their travel providers for rebooking and refund arrangements.
UAE-Israel flights: Services remain restricted
Direct flights between the UAE and Israel continue to face security and operational restrictions.
flydubai: Dubai–Tel Aviv services remain suspended through at least late November.
Emirates: Dubai–Tel Aviv flights and related Emirates–flydubai codeshare arrangements remain suspended.
Etihad Airways: Continues to operate direct Abu Dhabi–Tel Aviv services.
El Al and Arkia: Israeli carriers continue to face delays or suspensions linked to security and landing-permit discussions.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines before making their way to the airport.
UAE-Saudi flights: Riyadh and Dammam remain affected
Saudi Arabia continues to be one of the most disrupted markets for UAE-based travellers. While some routes are gradually returning, cancellations involving Riyadh and Dammam remain a concern.
Etihad Airways
Etihad has cancelled all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and:
Dammam: Suspended through Thursday, November 19.
Riyadh: Suspended through Thursday, November 19.
Selected Abu Dhabi–Jeddah services resumed from November 6.
The flights include EY601 and EY603 from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah, and EY602 and EY604 from Jeddah to Abu Dhabi. Other Jeddah services are scheduled to operate as normal.
Emirates
Emirates continues to adjust its Saudi Arabia schedule.
The latest available updates show cancellations involving selected Dubai–Riyadh and Dubai–Dammam services. Passengers should check individual flight numbers, as operations vary by route and departure.
Services to Jeddah have resumed on selected flights, while Madinah connections are also operating.
flydubai
flydubai is gradually restoring its Saudi Arabia network, although several destinations remain affected.
The airline's latest available flight-status snapshot shows:
Gassim: FZ871 scheduled.
Ha'il: FZ8439 scheduled.
Jeddah: FZ831, FZ909 and FZ829 scheduled.
Madinah: FZ897, FZ8387 and FZ827 listed.
Flight-status information was not available for several other destinations, including Riyadh, Dammam, Abha, Tabuk, Yanbu and Neom.
Passengers should verify their flight numbers directly with flydubai.
Air Arabia
Air Arabia has cancelled selected services between Sharjah and Saudi Arabia.
The affected flights include:
Sharjah–Abha: G9195 cancelled.
Sharjah–Riyadh: G9151 and G9154 cancelled.
Services to Dammam, Gassim, Ha'il, Jeddah and Madinah continue to operate, according to the available schedule information.
No confirmed flight-status information was available for some other destinations, including Jizan, Tabuk, Taif and Al Jouf.
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
International airlines: Saudi Arabia cancellations continue
Several international carriers have extended their Saudi Arabia flight suspensions amid security concerns and airspace restrictions.
Here are the latest announced changes:
IndiGo: Flights to Jeddah and Madinah suspended until November 21, inclusive. Riyadh and Dammam services suspended until November 30. Affected passengers are being notified and should check their booking for rebooking arrangements.
Air India and Air India Express: Flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam remain suspended through November 14. Eligible passengers with bookings issued on or before October 30 can opt for a one-time complimentary rebooking for travel up to November 29, subject to availability, or a full refund.
Akasa Air: Suspended all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until November 30. Affected passengers can request a full refund or reschedule without additional charges.
Qatar Airways: Resumes daily flights to Riyadh from November 13. Daily services to Dammam are scheduled to resume on November 14. Flights to Abha and Taif remain temporarily suspended.
Oman Air: Continues to operate with selective schedule disruptions and reroutings due to regional airspace and airport restrictions.
Air France: Riyadh flights suspended through December 12.
British Airways: London–Riyadh resumption postponed to January 11, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh services suspended until January 31, 2027.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh flights remain temporarily suspended, with no confirmed resumption date.
Delta Air Lines: Atlanta–Riyadh route launch postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18 and Dammam flights until November 30. Eurowings is planning to resume Jeddah services.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah services cancelled until December 2.
Gulf Air: Has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
ITA Airways: Riyadh flights cancelled until November 18.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until airport operations resume.
Singapore Airlines: The launch of its non-stop Riyadh service has been postponed until March 28, 2027.
SriLankan Airlines: Riyadh flights remain suspended.
Saudi airlines: Alternative airport arrangements
Saudi carriers have also made changes to their Riyadh operations.
flyadeal: Riyadh services have been temporarily shifted to Qassim Airport, with bus transfers arranged from Riyadh Bus Station.
Saudia: Riyadh flights are operating through Qassim Airport, with bus transfers between the city and airport.
Passengers using these arrangements should confirm their departure airport and ground-transfer details with their airline before travelling.
Several governments continue to warn their citizens about the security situation across the Middle East, including potential flight disruptions, airport security risks and sudden airspace closures.
United Kingdom – Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)
The UK advises against all but essential travel to the rest of Saudi Arabia and against all travel within 10km of the Yemen border.
The FCDO warns of a heightened threat to airports, military installations, ports and energy infrastructure. Further attacks on airports, flight disruptions and cancellations are considered very likely. British nationals are advised to consider travelling by land to neighbouring countries before flying out.
For the UAE, British nationals are advised to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption.
United States – State Department
The US maintains a Level 3 travel advisory for the UAE, advising Americans to reconsider travel because of terrorism and armed conflict.
The advisory highlights the threat from Iranian-supported Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure that have caused significant travel disruption.
Canada – Global Affairs Canada
Canada advises its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE because of the volatile regional security situation.
Its advisory highlights the possibility of missile and drone attacks, including incidents affecting public infrastructure and airports. Canadians are urged to follow local authorities' instructions and be prepared to shelter in place if directed.
Australia – Smartraveller
Australia advises its citizens not to travel to Saudi Arabia, citing the volatile security situation.
The advisory specifically warns against travel to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Abha International Airport because of recent security incidents. It also warns that air travel is significantly disrupted by periodic airspace closures, cancellations and delays.
For the UAE, Australia's regional advice remains at Level 3 – Reconsider your need to travel.
European Union – EASA
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's conflict-zone bulletin CZIB-2026-07R3 remains active and covers airspace over the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.
The advisory has been extended until November 16, 2026, with operators urged to consider the security risks when planning flights through the affected airspace.
Despite ongoing regional disruptions, Dubai continues to see international airlines restore services and prepare for the winter travel season.
Dubai is expected to gain up to 36 additional weekly flights connecting the emirate with European destinations between late October and December.
Airlines scheduled to resume Dubai flights
Lufthansa: Plans to restart five weekly flights each from Frankfurt and Munich from November 25.
SWISS: Scheduled to restore daily Zurich–Dubai flights from November 25.
Eurowings: Plans to resume daily Berlin–Dubai services from November 25.
Austrian Airlines: Scheduled to restart Vienna–Dubai flights on December 12, operating five times a week.
Airlines that have already resumed Dubai services
Philippine Airlines: Returned to Dubai International Airport on October 21. It operates alongside Cebu Pacific on the Dubai–Manila route, with both airlines offering four weekly flights.
Air Astana: Restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens–Dubai services.
British Airways: Operates daily non-stop flights between London Heathrow and Dubai, with connecting services to Abu Dhabi through partner airlines.
Airlines with extended Dubai flight suspensions
Some international carriers have pushed back their return dates or extended suspensions.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai flights suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until November 30, with passengers advised to check subsequent schedules.
Luxair: Its return to Dubai postponed to February 2027 at the earliest.
With airline schedules continuing to change, passengers should take a few precautions before travelling:
Check your flight status before leaving home. A confirmed booking does not necessarily mean the flight is operating as originally scheduled.
Use official airline channels. Check your flight number, departure time and any revised arrangements directly with the carrier.
Allow additional time at the airport. Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it. flydubai recommends allowing four hours for departures from Dubai.
Complete online check-in. Where available, this can help reduce time spent at the airport.
Keep your contact details updated. Airlines use registered email addresses and mobile numbers to send cancellation, delay and rebooking notifications.
Check your departure airport carefully. This is particularly important for passengers travelling within Saudi Arabia, where some airlines have shifted operations to alternative airports.
Review your travel insurance. Check whether your policy covers cancellations, missed connections, extended stays and changes arising from security-related disruption.
Follow local authority instructions. If travelling in an affected area, monitor official safety announcements and avoid photographing or sharing images of military activity, interceptions or incident sites.
The regional situation remains fluid. Passengers should avoid relying on older flight schedules or third-party flight trackers alone and reconfirm their travel arrangements with their airline before setting out.