Etihad extends Riyadh and Dammam cancellations to Nov 19 as Saudi routes remain disrupted
Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia are operating across much of their networks, but services to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha remain subject to cancellations and schedule changes. Some flights to Jeddah, Madinah and other Saudi destinations have resumed, although individual services continue to be affected.
The latest developments come as Saudi Arabia reported the interception of Houthi missiles and drones, while the US maintains its naval blockade of Iran despite renewed diplomatic efforts. European aviation authorities have also kept conflict-zone warnings covering the Gulf and neighbouring airspace in place until November 16.
For travellers flying from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the key concern is no longer just whether a route is operating, but whether their specific flight is scheduled to depart. Airlines are applying different restrictions, and services on the same route may have different operating statuses.
The security situation across the Middle East remains unpredictable, with fresh military developments raising concerns about further escalation and its impact on regional aviation.
The Saudi-led coalition said on Tuesday, November 10, that its air defences intercepted a ballistic missile and a cruise missile launched by the Houthis towards Riyadh. A drone was also intercepted and destroyed in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The missile interceptions came amid stepped-up attacks on Saudi Arabia, with schools in Riyadh moving to online classes as a precaution.
US President Donald Trump said military action against Iran did not appear to be necessary following talks with Qatar's prime minister, but warned that the US remained "locked and loaded". Washington is continuing its naval blockade of Iran, while diplomatic efforts to ease tensions have yet to produce a breakthrough.
Separately, reports indicated that Iran targeted radar systems on Oman's Didamar Island. A tanker also caught fire off Khasab in an incident classified as an attack by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains significantly below normal levels. UKMTO's latest weekly report recorded 170 outbound and 155 inbound vessel transits, around 65 per cent below pre-conflict levels.
The developments underline the continued security risks affecting the Gulf region, including commercial aviation and maritime transport.
UAE-Iran flights remain suspended
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE until further notice.
The suspension affects direct services operated by carriers including Iran Airtour, Caspian Airlines and Karun Airlines.
Passengers holding bookings with these airlines should contact their travel providers for rebooking and refund arrangements.
UAE-Israel flights: Emirates, flydubai and Etihad updates
Direct flights between the UAE and Israel remain subject to security and operational restrictions.
flydubai: Dubai-Tel Aviv services remain suspended through at least late November.
Emirates: Dubai-Tel Aviv services and related Emirates-flydubai codeshare arrangements remain suspended.
Etihad Airways: Continues to operate direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv.
El Al and Arkia: Israeli carriers continue to face delays and suspensions linked to security and landing-permit discussions.
Passengers travelling between the UAE and Israel should check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport.
UAE-Saudi Arabia flights: Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah
Saudi Arabia remains a major source of disruption for UAE-based passengers, with airlines following different cancellation schedules.
Etihad Airways
Etihad has extended the cancellation of its Abu Dhabi services to Riyadh and Dammam.
Riyadh: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are cancelled through Thursday, November 19.
Dammam: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam are cancelled through Thursday, November 19.
Jeddah: Four services – EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 – were scheduled to resume from November 6. Other flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah are scheduled to operate.
The airline has cautioned that the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible.
Passengers can check their bookings through Etihad's flight status page.
Emirates
Emirates listed several cancellations on its Dubai-Saudi Arabia network for Monday, November 9.
The affected flights included:
Dubai-Dammam: EK823, EK827 and EK821 cancelled.
Dubai-Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817 cancelled.
Dubai-Jeddah: EK801 cancelled, while EK803 and EK805 were scheduled.
Dubai-Madinah: EK807 and EK2537 had arrived, while EK809 was scheduled.
These are November 9 flight-status listings and should not be treated as confirmation of November 10 operations. Passengers should check the latest updates through Emirates' travel updates page.
flydubai
flydubai is gradually restoring some Saudi Arabia services, although Riyadh and Abha remain affected.
Riyadh: Services suspended through November 16, with flights scheduled to return from November 17.
Abha: Services suspended through November 16, with flights scheduled to return from November 17.
Dammam: Services are scheduled to resume from November 10, although several individual flights were still listed as cancelled in the available flight-status information.
The following Dammam services were listed as cancelled: FZ883, FZ869, FZ863 and FZ867.
Other Saudi services listed in the available flight-status information included:
Jeddah: FZ831, FZ909 and FZ829 operational.
Madinah: FZ897, FZ8387 and FZ827 operational.
Tabuk: FZ881 operational.
Taif: FZ873 operational.
Gassim: FZ867 scheduled.
Ha'il: FZ925 estimated.
Flight-status information was not available for several other destinations, including AlUla, Gizan, Hofuf, Jouf, Neom, Nejran, Qaisumah, the Red Sea International Airport and Yanbu.
The absence of a listing does not automatically mean a route has been cancelled.
Passengers should check flydubai's operational updates before travelling.
Air Arabia
Air Arabia has also cancelled selected services between Sharjah and Saudi Arabia.
The affected flights listed in the available update include:
Sharjah-Abha: G9195.
Sharjah-Riyadh: G9151 and G9154.
Sharjah-Jizan: G9398.
Flight-status information was not available for Al Jouf and Taif.
Services to Dammam, Gassim, Ha'il, Jeddah, Madinah and Tabuk were listed as operating.
Passengers should check their individual bookings through Air Arabia's flight-status page.
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
What international airlines are saying
International carriers continue to adjust their Middle East schedules, particularly services to Saudi Arabia and Dubai.
Saudi Arabia services
IndiGo: Flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah cancelled until November 14.
Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam services suspended until November 14. Eligible passengers can seek refunds or rebooking.
Akasa Air: Jeddah flights suspended until November 18 and Riyadh until November 30. Free rescheduling or refunds are available.
Air France: Riyadh services suspended until November 14.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18 and Dammam until November 30.
Eurowings: Plans to resume Jeddah services on November 12.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Singapore-Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.
ITA Airways: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights suspended until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until airport operations resume.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh services temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.
Delta Air Lines: Its planned Atlanta-Riyadh route launch has been postponed until March 2027.
Singapore Airlines: The launch of its non-stop Riyadh service has been postponed until March 28, 2027.
Gulf Air: Has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
Several governments and aviation regulators continue to warn of an unpredictable regional security environment.
United States
The US Department of State maintains a Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory for the UAE, citing terrorism and other security risks. Its regional security guidance warns American citizens to remain vigilant and prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions.
The US Mission to the UAE has also warned that regional developments could affect airline schedules and airport operations.
United Kingdom
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its UAE travel advice on October 27. Its guidance, still current on November 8, says the regional security situation remains unpredictable, with a risk of sudden escalation.
British nationals should prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption.
Canada
Global Affairs Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE because of the volatile regional security situation.
Its advisory warns that missile and drone attacks in the region could cause flight cancellations and other travel disruptions. Travellers are advised to monitor local developments and follow instructions from UAE authorities.
Australia
Australia's Smartraveller guidance has previously advised travellers to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE because of the regional security situation. Its advice highlights the possibility of missile and drone attacks, airspace closures and flight disruptions.
Travellers should consult the latest destination-specific advice before departure.
European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)
EASA has maintained active Conflict Zone Information Bulletins covering Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the wider Persian Gulf region.
The latest advisories for the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, Iran and Saudi Arabia are valid until November 16, unless reviewed earlier. They flag security risks to aviation operators and reinforce the need for continued caution when planning flights through affected airspace.
While some airlines continue to suspend Dubai services, others are preparing to restore flights ahead of the winter travel season.
Airlines scheduled to resume Dubai flights:
Lufthansa: Services scheduled to resume on November 25.
SWISS: Daily Zurich-Dubai flights scheduled to return on November 25.
Eurowings: Daily Berlin-Dubai services scheduled to resume on November 25.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai flights scheduled to return on December 12, operating up to five times weekly.
Airlines that have already resumed services:
British Airways: Resumed daily London Heathrow-Dubai flights on November 3.
Philippine Airlines: Returned to Dubai on October 21, operating four weekly flights. Cebu Pacific also operates four weekly flights on the Dubai-Manila route.
Air Astana: Restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens-Dubai services.
Dubai is expected to see up to 36 additional weekly flights connecting the emirate with European destinations as more services return between late October and December.
Airlines extending Dubai flight suspensions
Several international airlines have extended their suspensions or postponed their return to Dubai.
Singapore Airlines: Flights SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai flights suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until November 30, with passengers advised to check the December schedule.
Luxair: Return to Dubai postponed to February 2027 at the earliest.
With regional security conditions remaining unpredictable, passengers should take a few precautions before travelling this week and over the weekend.
Check your flight status: Confirm your individual flight directly with the airline before leaving home. A confirmed booking does not necessarily mean the flight is operating as originally scheduled.
Allow enough time at the airport: Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
flydubai passengers: Allow four hours before departure, in line with the airline's guidance.
Complete online check-in: Where available, check in online and save your boarding pass.
Keep contact details updated: Ensure your mobile number and email address are correct in your airline booking so you receive disruption alerts.
Check connecting flights: If travelling through Dubai, Abu Dhabi or another regional hub, confirm that onward connections are operating before setting out.
Allow extra time for road travel: Traffic, check-in, security and immigration queues can add to airport journey times.
Keep travel documents ready: Ensure passports, visas and other required documents are valid, particularly if you need to make alternative travel arrangements.
Follow official updates: Monitor airline websites, airport departure boards and local authority announcements for the latest information.