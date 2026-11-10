Check your flight status: Confirm your individual flight directly with the airline before leaving home. A confirmed booking does not necessarily mean the flight is operating as originally scheduled.

Allow enough time at the airport: Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.

flydubai passengers: Allow four hours before departure, in line with the airline's guidance.

Complete online check-in: Where available, check in online and save your boarding pass.

Keep contact details updated: Ensure your mobile number and email address are correct in your airline booking so you receive disruption alerts.

Check connecting flights: If travelling through Dubai, Abu Dhabi or another regional hub, confirm that onward connections are operating before setting out.

Allow extra time for road travel: Traffic, check-in, security and immigration queues can add to airport journey times.

Keep travel documents ready: Ensure passports, visas and other required documents are valid, particularly if you need to make alternative travel arrangements.