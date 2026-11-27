Riyadh and Abha flights suspended as flydubai monitors developments
flydubai has announced changes to its flight schedule to Saudi Arabia, with some services expected to be affected due to the current situation, a spokesperson for the airline said.
Flights to Dammam are currently operating on a reduced schedule, while services to and from Riyadh have been cancelled until December 10 and those to and from Abha until December 30.
The spokesperson added that the airline continues to monitor the situation closely and will inform passengers of any further changes to its flight schedule through its official channels.
flydubai advised passengers to check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive the latest updates.