Flights to Dammam resume on a reduced schedule, airline confirms
Dubai: Dubai-based airline flydubai has extended the cancellation of its flights to Riyadh and Abha until November 27, while resuming services to Dammam on a reduced schedule, as regional disruptions continue to affect air travel to Saudi Arabia.
A flydubai spokesperson said the airline anticipated further disruptions to its scheduled flights to the Kingdom because of the current situation.
The carrier confirmed that flights to Dammam were operating on a reduced schedule, while services to Riyadh and Abha would remain suspended until November 27.
The spokesperson added that flydubai was closely monitoring developments and would inform passengers of any changes to its flight schedules through its official communication channels.
The airline advised travellers to check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details were up to date to receive the latest notifications and travel updates.
The announcement comes as Etihad Airways has also extended the suspension of its flights to two Saudi Arabian cities.
The Abu Dhabi-based airline confirmed that all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam would remain cancelled through Monday, November 30, citing continuing regional disruption.
Etihad said its other flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia would continue operating as scheduled, although further changes remained possible.