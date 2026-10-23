Airline warns of flight schedule changes and urges passengers to check their flight status
Dubai: flydubai has cancelled flights to several destinations in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Dammam and Abha, until October 29, citing the prevailing situation.
A spokesperson for the Dubai-based airline told media that some changes to its scheduled services to Saudi Arabia were expected.
“Given the current situation, we anticipate some changes to our scheduled flights to Saudi Arabia,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
The airline is continuing to monitor developments closely and will inform passengers of any changes to its flight schedules through its official communication channels.
Flydubai also urged customers to check their flight status regularly and ensure that their contact details are up to date so they can receive the latest information about their journeys.