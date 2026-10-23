GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

flydubai cancels flights to three Saudi cities until October 29

Airline warns of flight schedule changes and urges passengers to check their flight status

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A spokesperson for the Dubai-based airline confirmed that some changes to its scheduled services to the kingdom were expected.
A spokesperson for the Dubai-based airline confirmed that some changes to its scheduled services to the kingdom were expected.
Supplied

Dubai: flydubai has cancelled flights to several destinations in Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Dammam and Abha, until October 29, citing the prevailing situation.

A spokesperson for the Dubai-based airline told media that some changes to its scheduled services to Saudi Arabia were expected.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

“Given the current situation, we anticipate some changes to our scheduled flights to Saudi Arabia,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline is continuing to monitor developments closely and will inform passengers of any changes to its flight schedules through its official communication channels.

Flydubai also urged customers to check their flight status regularly and ensure that their contact details are up to date so they can receive the latest information about their journeys.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Aviation

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Weather and security issues cause flight delays at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports

UAE flight status: Updates after Saudi airport attack

9m read
Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports report delays; passengers urged to check schedules.

Flying today from UAE? Flight updates at a glance

9m read
UAE passengers advised to check flight status due to regional disruptions

Flying from UAE? Latest flight schedules, Saudi updates

8m read
UAE-Saudi flight cancellations: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia issue fresh updates after Riyadh attack

Saudi travel alert: UAE airlines revise schedules again

7m read