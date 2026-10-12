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Etihad Airways cancels all Riyadh flights until October 19, suspends services to Jeddah and Dammam

All Abu Dhabi-Riyadh flights cancelled until October 19, with further changes possible

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Etihad Airways cancels all Riyadh flights until October 19, suspends services to Jeddah and Dammam
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Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has cancelled a number of flights between Abu Dhabi and three Saudi cities, Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah, warning that the situation remains fluid and further changes to its flight schedule are possible.

The airline said all flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh had been cancelled until Monday, October 19, 2026.

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For services between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Etihad cancelled flights EY575, EY576, EY573 and EY574 scheduled for Monday, October 12, along with all flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13 and 14.

On the Abu Dhabi-Jeddah route, cancellations include flights EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 from Monday, October 12, through Wednesday, October 14. For Thursday, October 15, the announced cancellations are limited to flights EY603 and EY604.

Etihad urged passengers to check the latest status of their flights through its website, reiterating that the situation remains fluid and additional schedule changes may be necessary.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused by the disruptions and said its teams were working to assist affected passengers and arrange alternative travel options.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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