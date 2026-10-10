Etihad extends Abu Dhabi-Riyadh flight cancellations as Saudi airport issues advisory

Travel alert issued as UAE-Saudi flight cancellations disrupt passenger plans
Etihad Airways has cancelled several flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh from October 10 to 12 due to operational disruption at King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, as the airport urged passengers to confirm their flight status before travelling.
The Riyadh airport issued a travel alert on Saturday, October 10, advising travellers to contact their airline directly to check whether their flight is operating before heading to the airport.
The disruption comes as UAE travellers face cancellations on routes linking Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah with Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh and Abha.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia listed cancellations on UAE-Saudi Arabia routes on Saturday, while several incoming flights at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports were delayed. Passengers were advised to check with their airline for the latest updates before leaving for the airport.
Etihad said the cancellations affect services between Zayed International Airport (AUH) in Abu Dhabi and King Khalid International Airport (RUH) in Riyadh.
October 10
EY555: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY556: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
EY559: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY560: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
October 11
EY551: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY552: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
EY555: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY556: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
EY559: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY560: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
October 12
EY551: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY552: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Etihad said the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible. Passengers should check their latest flight status on the Etihad Airways website before travelling to the airport.
The airline apologised for the inconvenience and said its teams were working to assist affected passengers with their travel arrangements. Travellers needing help can contact Etihad through its official website for local phone numbers, live chat and social media support.