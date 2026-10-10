Major airlines cancel flights between UAE and Saudi Arabia due to disruptions
Travellers flying between the UAE and Saudi Arabia faced disruption on Saturday, with Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia reporting cancellations on routes linking Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah with Riyadh. Some flydubai services to Abha and Yanbu were also affected.
Passengers should check directly with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.
Etihad Airways cancelled several flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh because of operational disruption at Riyadh airport.
The affected flights on Saturday were:
Abu Dhabi to Riyadh: EY551, EY555
Riyadh to Abu Dhabi: EY552, EY556
Flights EY559 from Abu Dhabi to Riyadh and EY560 from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi were scheduled to operate.
Etihad said the situation remained dynamic and further schedule changes were possible. Passengers should check the latest updates on the airline’s website and contact Etihad for assistance.
Emirates cancelled several flights between Dubai and Riyadh on Friday and Saturday, citing operational reasons.
The affected flights included:
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK819
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK818, EK820
The airline said it was working to rebook affected passengers to their final destinations. Travellers should check their booking status and contact Emirates for the latest information before travelling.
flydubai cancellations affected services to Riyadh and Yanbu until Saturday, and flights to Abha until Sunday.
The affected flights on Saturday included:
Dubai to Riyadh: FZ847, FZ841, FZ855
Riyadh to Dubai: FZ848, FZ842, FZ856
Dubai to Abha: FZ815, FZ811
Abha to Dubai: FZ816, FZ812
Dubai to Yanbu: FZ817
Yanbu to Dubai: FZ818
The airline said it was monitoring the situation and coordinating with the relevant authorities.
Affected passengers can use the Manage Booking section on the flydubai website to request a refund or rebooking. Those who booked through a travel agent should contact their agent directly.
Air Arabia also listed cancellations on its Sharjah–Riyadh route on Saturday.
The affected flights were:
Sharjah to Riyadh: G9151, G9154
Riyadh to Sharjah: G9152, G9155
Flights G9195 from Sharjah to Abha and G9196 from Abha to Sharjah were also canclled on Saturday.
Passengers should check the latest flight information through Air Arabia’s official channels before setting off.
Passengers travelling between the UAE and Saudi Arabia should check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.
Passengers should check for the latest updates before travelling and contact their airline or travel agent to confirm rebooking options, refund eligibility and onward travel arrangements.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.