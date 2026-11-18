Etihad suspends Riyadh and Dammam flights until Nov 30; SpiceJet India routes also hit
Dubai: UAE travellers face another round of flight cancellations on Wednesday, November 18, as escalating military tensions across the Gulf disrupt air travel and force airlines to extend suspensions on key Saudi Arabian routes.
Etihad Airways has cancelled Abu Dhabi flights to Riyadh and Dammam until November 30, while flydubai has extended its Riyadh and Abha cancellations until November 27.
The latest changes follow weeks of disruption to Saudi services, although some flights to Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam continue to operate. Separately, SpiceJet flights between Dubai and three Indian cities are cancelled, adding to the travel disruption facing UAE passengers.
The latest cancellations also come as Bahrain and Kuwait report fresh attacks and air defence activity, while US forces have carried out strikes on an Iranian military site in the Strait of Hormuz.
International airlines are also maintaining restrictions on several Gulf routes, although some carriers are gradually restoring Dubai services ahead of the winter travel season.
Gulf countries remained on high alert on Wednesday after a series of strikes and counter-strikes raised concerns about a further escalation in the US-Iran conflict.
Bahrain said its air defences intercepted Iranian attacks early Wednesday, a day after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted a US-operated radar system at Isa Air Base.
Kuwait's military also said its air defences were responding to "hostile drone threats", urging residents to follow official security and safety instructions.
The developments followed US airstrikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.
A US military official said American fighter jets used precision munitions to strike an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) missile launch site after Iranian drones targeted US personnel and assets in Bahrain.
"The strike was in response to IRGC aggression targeting US personnel and assets," the official said, adding that US Central Command "remains highly vigilant and fully postured to protect Americans across the region."
Iranian provincial official Ahmad Nafisi said the attack caused no damage to residential or commercial areas or vital infrastructure. Iranian media reported that an air-defence missile launcher was targeted, although the extent of damage to military facilities remained unclear.
The Gulf Cooperation Council has condemned the attacks on Bahrain and called on the United Nations Security Council to act.
Regional maritime security concerns have also intensified following an attack on a vessel operated by ADNOC Logistics & Services while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening.
According to the UAE's state news agency WAM, one crew member remains missing and search-and-rescue operations are continuing in coordination with the relevant authorities.
Eleven people were injured and are receiving medical treatment, while the remaining crew members were evacuated safely.
ADNOC Logistics & Services said its immediate priority was supporting the search operation and assisting affected crew members. The company also stressed the importance of protecting seafarers and freedom of navigation.
The latest incidents underscore the continuing security risks around the Strait of Hormuz, a major international shipping route, even as airlines and airports across the region attempt to restore normal operations.
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
Saudi Arabia remains among the most disrupted destinations for UAE travellers, with airlines extending cancellations on routes to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha.
Etihad Airways has extended the cancellation of all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam until Monday, November 30.
The airline had previously cancelled services on both routes through November 19.
All other flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia continue to operate as scheduled, according to the airline's latest update.
Etihad said the situation remained dynamic and further changes were possible. Passengers are being encouraged to check their flight status before travelling and contact the airline for rebooking assistance.
Dubai-based flydubai has extended cancellations to Riyadh and Abha until November 27 as regional disruption continues to affect its Saudi network.
The airline has also resumed Dammam services on a reduced schedule.
A flydubai spokesperson said the airline anticipated further disruption to its scheduled flights to the Kingdom because of the current situation.
Flight-status information for Wednesday, November 18, showed:
Riyadh: FZ847 and FZ855 cancelled.
Abha: FZ813 cancelled.
Dammam: FZ883 arrived; FZ869 and FZ863 scheduled; FZ867 cancelled.
Jeddah: FZ831 arrived; FZ909 and FZ829 scheduled.
Gassim: FZ871 scheduled.
Ha'il: FZ8439 scheduled.
Tabuk: FZ881 scheduled.
Taif: FZ873 scheduled.
Madinah: FZ897, FZ8387 and FZ827 listed, without confirmed status in the supplied snapshot.
Flight-status information was unavailable for AlUla, Gizan, Hofuf, Jouf, Nejran, Neom, Qaisumah, the Red Sea International Airport and Yanbu.
Emirates continues to operate selected services to Saudi Arabia, although flight-status information for Riyadh and Dammam remained unavailable in Wednesday's supplied snapshot.
Dubai–Riyadh: Flight status unavailable.
Dubai–Dammam: Flight status unavailable.
Dubai–Jeddah: EK805 arrived; EK803 scheduled.
Dubai–Madinah: EK807 and EK2537 arrived; EK809 scheduled.
An unavailable flight status does not necessarily mean a service has been cancelled. Travellers should check directly with Emirates.
Sharjah-based Air Arabia continues to operate selected Saudi routes, although some flights remain cancelled.
Sharjah–Abha: G9195 cancelled.
Sharjah–Riyadh: G9151 cancelled; G9154 scheduled.
Operating destinations: Dammam, Gassim, Ha'il, Jeddah, Madinah and Tabuk.
Destinations listed as not operating: Al Jouf, Jizan and Taif.
Passengers should verify their individual flight numbers, particularly where an airline is operating a reduced schedule.
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) continues to suspend flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE until further notice.
The restriction affects direct services operated by carriers including Iran Airtour, Caspian Airlines and Karun Airlines.
Passengers holding tickets on affected airlines should contact their travel agents or airlines for rebooking and refund arrangements.
Direct services between the UAE and Israel remain subject to security and operational restrictions.
flydubai: Dubai–Tel Aviv services remain suspended through at least late November.
Emirates: Dubai–Tel Aviv services and related codeshare arrangements remain suspended.
Etihad Airways: Continues to operate direct Abu Dhabi–Tel Aviv flights.
El Al and Arkia: Continue to face delays or suspensions linked to security and landing-permit discussions.
International travel warnings remain in place as renewed military activity raises concerns about airspace closures and further flight disruption.
The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia and all travel within 10km of the Yemen border.
British authorities warn that King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remains at risk of further attacks following the October 10 missile strike. The British Embassy has also advised nationals to seek shelter indoors during missile or drone alerts, warning that falling debris from interceptions poses a significant risk.
For the UAE, the FCDO says regional tensions remain unpredictable and travellers should prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and disruption.
United States
The US State Department maintains travel advisories covering countries across the Middle East, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
American travellers should review destination-specific security warnings, monitor embassy communications and check airline operations before departure, particularly when travelling through areas affected by military activity.
Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE because of the volatile regional security situation.
Canadian authorities have also updated their advice to recommend avoiding non-essential travel to Al Minhad Air Base and its surroundings. Travellers should monitor local developments and follow official security instructions.
Australia advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE because of regional security concerns and the threat of terrorism.
For Saudi Arabia, Australia's advice is stronger: Do not travel, including for religious purposes. It specifically warns against travelling to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha airports because of recent security incidents, cancellations and the possibility of further attacks.
Europe: EASA airspace warning
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its conflict-zone aviation warning for the Gulf until January 31, 2027.
The advisory, revised on November 16, covers all altitudes in the airspace of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. EASA said the extension did not change its existing safety recommendations.
Separate advisories covering Saudi Arabia, Iran and other regional airspaces have also been extended.
Several international airlines continue to suspend or adjust flights to Saudi Arabia. Here are the latest airline updates:
IndiGo: Jeddah and Madinah flights suspended through November 21; Riyadh and Dammam through November 30.
Air India and Air India Express: The available notice confirms suspensions to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam through November 14. No further extension is confirmed in the supplied update.
Akasa Air: Riyadh and Jeddah flights suspended through November 30. Affected passengers can request full refunds or free rescheduling.
Qatar Airways: Daily Riyadh flights resumed November 13 and Dammam services November 14. Abha and Taif remain suspended.
Oman Air: Selective schedule disruptions and rerouting continue because of regional airspace restrictions.
Air France: Riyadh flights suspended through December 12.
British Airways: London–Riyadh resumption postponed until January 11, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh flights temporarily suspended, with no confirmed resumption date.
Delta Air Lines: Planned Atlanta–Riyadh route launch postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18 and Dammam until November 30.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.
Gulf Air: Has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
ITA Airways: Riyadh flights cancelled until November 18.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until airport operations resume.
Singapore Airlines: Planned non-stop Riyadh service postponed until March 28, 2027.
Saudia and flyadeal are using Qassim Airport for selected Riyadh services, with bus transfers between Qassim and Riyadh.
Passengers should confirm whether their flight departs from or arrives at Qassim rather than King Khalid International Airport.
Travellers already in Saudi Arabia can also explore intercity buses, rail connections and road travel to neighbouring GCC countries, subject to border requirements and local security conditions.
Flight disruption is not limited to routes affected by the regional conflict.
SpiceJet services between Dubai and Mumbai, Jaipur and Amritsar are cancelled, according to Dubai Airports' flight tracker.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths acknowledged the Indian airline's difficulties during comments to the media on Tuesday, November 17, and said the airport operator was working with SpiceJet to resolve the situation.
"Obviously, SpiceJet has got a few difficulties at the moment. We're working with them to try and resolve them, and we hope that they'll be able to refinance themselves and get themselves on a more stable footing," Griffiths said.
"Obviously, they're a major customer of ours, and we want to see their continued success."
The remarks highlight the operational and financial difficulties facing the Indian airline, although the supplied information does not establish how long the Dubai cancellations will continue or when the affected routes might resume.
Passengers booked on SpiceJet services should contact the airline for the latest information on cancellations, refunds and alternative travel arrangements.
Etihad has also issued an advisory concerning new US entry requirements linked to Ebola-related health restrictions.
From November 3, passengers travelling to or connecting through the United States must attest that they have not been present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo during the preceding 21 days.
Additional screening and entry restrictions apply to certain travellers who have recently visited Uganda or South Sudan, depending on their nationality and travel history.
Passengers should review the requirements before travelling, particularly if their itinerary includes multiple international connections.
Dubai is preparing for the winter travel season, with several international airlines announcing plans to restore services. However, some carriers have extended their suspensions, leaving travellers with fewer direct options on certain routes.
According to the schedules listed in the supplied updates:
Lufthansa: Frankfurt and Munich–Dubai services listed for resumption on November 25, with five weekly flights on each route.
SWISS: Daily Zurich–Dubai services listed for resumption on November 25.
Eurowings: Daily Berlin–Dubai services scheduled to resume November 25.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna–Dubai flights scheduled to resume December 12, with five weekly services.
These are announced or previously listed schedules rather than independently confirmed operating flights. Travellers should verify the latest plans with each airline before booking.
Philippine Airlines: Returned to Dubai on October 21, joining Cebu Pacific on the Dubai–Manila route.
Air Astana: Restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens–Dubai flights.
British Airways: Continues daily non-stop flights between London Heathrow and Dubai.
Several international airlines have extended their Dubai flight suspensions into 2027.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai services suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai flights suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai flights suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until November 30.
Luxair: Dubai return postponed until February 2027 at the earliest.
With regional tensions continuing and airlines frequently revising schedules, passengers should take additional precautions before travelling.
Check flight status: Confirm your flight directly with the airline before leaving home, even if your booking is confirmed.
Arrive early: Reach the airport at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline recommends it. flydubai advises passengers to allow four hours.
Check connecting flights: If travelling through Saudi Arabia or another Gulf airport, verify that all legs of your journey are operating.
Review rebooking options: If your flight is cancelled, contact your airline or travel agent to discuss refunds, alternative flights or rescheduling.
Keep contact details updated: Ensure your mobile number and email address are correct in your booking to receive flight disruption alerts.
Monitor travel advisories: Check official government guidance for your destination, especially if travelling to Saudi Arabia.
Allow extra travel time: Plan for potential delays at airport security, immigration and check-in.
Follow official updates: Rely on airline and airport announcements for the latest operating information.