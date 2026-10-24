Air France: Riyadh flights cancelled through November 7.

Air India and Air India Express: Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah cancelled through October 24.

Akasa Air: Flights to Jeddah are suspended until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30. Affected passengers can opt for a full refund within seven days or reschedule at no extra cost.

British Airways: Riyadh flights suspended through November 3; Jeddah services permanently suspended.

Cathay Pacific: Riyadh passenger flights cancelled through January 31, 2027.

Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways and Lufthansa: Riyadh flights cancelled until the airport reopens.

IndiGo: IndiGo has extended cancellations on flights to and from Riyadh until October 31, while services to Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah remain cancelled until October 27. Passengers are advised to check their flight status on the airline’s website before heading to the airport.

ITA Airways: Riyadh flights cancelled through November 18.

KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled through October 31.

Malaysia Airlines: Riyadh flights cancelled until the airport reopens; Jeddah and Madinah services have resumed.

Philippine Airlines: Riyadh cancellations extended through November 29.

Qatar Airways: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled through October 24; Jeddah services reduced from seven to four daily flights.

Riyadh Air: Riyadh flights cancelled through October 25, with temporary travel flexibility for eligible bookings through October 31.

Singapore Airlines: Launch of its non-stop Riyadh service delayed until March 28, 2027.