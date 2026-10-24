More Europe and Asia routes return to Dubai as DCAA reminds flyers to check ticket terms
Travellers flying from the UAE should check with their airlines before heading to the airport, as cancellations and schedule changes affect routes to Saudi Arabia and other destinations.
Etihad Airways has cancelled Abu Dhabi flights to Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh through November 5. Emirates has listed cancellations on several Saudi routes, while flydubai has suspended flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha until October 29. Air Arabia has also reported cancellations on several regional and international routes.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines for the latest updates. Not all disruptions are necessarily linked to regional security developments.
More flight options are opening up for UAE travellers as airlines restore services to Dubai International Airport (DXB), including routes to Europe, the Philippines and other key destinations.
Up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe are set to return from late October to December, while services to Athens and Manila are also being restored. Read the full update for the latest airline schedules and route changes.
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has urged travellers to check ticket conditions, rebooking and cancellation policies, and baggage allowances before flying.
Airlines must explain delays or cancellations and provide assistance under applicable rules. Passengers should first complain to their airline or travel agent. If dissatisfied with the response, they can escalate the grievance to the DCAA within 14 days.
Trump warned of further strikes if Tehran fails to reach a deal with Washington, claiming previous US operations had weakened Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities.
Meanwhile, the US is reducing diplomatic staffing across several Middle Eastern countries amid intelligence warnings of increased Iranian threats against American personnel. The moves come as Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels step up attacks on Saudi Arabia and fears of wider regional escalation grow.
The State Department has ordered non-emergency personnel and their families to leave Saudi Arabia amid increased Houthi attacks. Reports say Israel has also pushed for more immediate action against Iran.
Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh by Houthi group on Saturday, according to the Saudi-led coalition fighting the group. A drone was also intercepted in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, he said.
The developments come amid sustained attacks on Saudi Arabia this month, including a strike on Riyadh’s international airport, adding to regional tensions that could affect air travel.
Passengers travelling to and from the UAE should check their flight status directly with their airlines before heading to the airport, as schedules may change.
Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice, including Iran Airtour services to and from Dubai. Passengers should contact their airline for rebooking or refund options.
Dubai–Tel Aviv services remain affected following the September 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073. Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah through Thursday, November 5, citing regional disruption.
All flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam have been cancelled through November 5.
All flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have been cancelled through November 5.
The following flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah have been cancelled through November 5:
EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
Etihad said the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible. Passengers should check Etihad Airways for the latest updates and contact the airline for assistance with travel arrangements.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Emirates has listed cancellations on several services between Dubai and Saudi Arabia.
The following flights between Dubai and Dammam are listed as cancelled:
Dubai to Dammam
EK823
EK827
EK821
Dammam to Dubai
EK824
EK828
EK822
The following flights between Dubai and Jeddah are listed as cancelled:
Dubai to Jeddah
EK801
EK805
EK803
Jeddah to Dubai
EK802
EK806
EK804
The following Dubai–Riyadh flights are listed as cancelled:
EK815
EK819
EK817
The supplied flight-status information lists the following Dubai–Medina departures as scheduled:
EK807
EK2537
EK809
However, the corresponding Medina–Dubai flights are listed as cancelled:
EK808
EK2538
EK810
Passengers should verify the latest status with Emirates before travelling.
Emirates said its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv were suspended with immediate effect until further notice, according to an update dated October 5.
Affected customers are advised to contact their travel agent or Emirates for assistance and ensure their contact details are up to date in Manage Your Booking.
What passengers should know: Passengers should check their flight status directly with Emirates before travelling, as schedules and operating conditions may change. The airline’s flight-status page covers Emirates-operated services; customers with connecting flights operated by codeshare partners should check the relevant carrier’s website.
flydubai has cancelled flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha until October 29, warning of further schedule changes to Saudi Arabia. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling, as some services on October 24 remain scheduled or estimated, while status information for others is unavailable.
Gassim
FZ871: Dubai to Gassim — scheduled
FZ872: Gassim to Dubai — scheduled
Jeddah
FZ919: Dubai to Jeddah — estimated
FZ831, FZ909, FZ829 and FZ807: Dubai to Jeddah — scheduled
FZ920: Jeddah to Dubai — estimated
FZ832, FZ910, FZ830 and FZ808: Jeddah to Dubai — scheduled
Madinah
FZ897, FZ8387 and FZ827: Dubai to Madinah — scheduled
FZ828, FZ898 and FZ8388: Madinah to Dubai — scheduled
Tabuk
FZ881: Dubai to Tabuk — scheduled
FZ882: Tabuk to Dubai — scheduled
No flight-status information was found for the following Dubai-bound or outbound routes on October 24:
Abha
AlUla
Dammam
Gizan
Ha’il
Hofuf
Jouf
Nejran
Neom
Qaisumah
Riyadh
The Red Sea
Yanbu
A lack of status information does not, by itself, confirm that a flight is cancelled. Passengers should check directly with flydubai for confirmation.
The airline also advises that check-in counters close 60 minutes before scheduled departure unless passengers have received an SMS or email stating otherwise.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
The supplied Abu Dhabi flight-status information lists the following cancellations:
Dhaka
3L063: Abu Dhabi to Dhaka — cancelled
EY1367: Dhaka to Abu Dhabi — cancelled
3L064: Dhaka to Abu Dhabi — cancelled
EY1366 from Abu Dhabi to Dhaka is listed as not yet departed.
Cairo–Sphinx
3L383: Abu Dhabi to Cairo–Sphinx — cancelled
3L384: Cairo–Sphinx to Abu Dhabi — not yet departed
Sohag
3L413: Abu Dhabi to Sohag — cancelled
3L414: Sohag to Abu Dhabi — cancelled
Kuwait
3L020: Abu Dhabi to Kuwait — cancelled
3L021: Kuwait to Abu Dhabi — cancelled
Faisalabad
3L315: Abu Dhabi to Faisalabad — cancelled
3L316: Faisalabad to Abu Dhabi — cancelled
Passengers should check the latest information with their airline before leaving for the airport.
The supplied flight-status information lists cancellations on several Air Arabia services from Sharjah and return routes.
Abha
G9195: Sharjah to Abha — cancelled
G9196: Abha to Sharjah — cancelled
Dammam
G9160, G9163 and G9167: Sharjah to Dammam — cancelled
G9161, G9164 and G9168: Dammam to Sharjah — cancelled
Riyadh
G9151 and G9154: Sharjah to Riyadh — cancelled
Bahrain
G9109 and G9013: Sharjah to Bahrain — cancelled
Chattogram
G9341 and G9520: Sharjah to Chattogram — cancelled
G9342 and G9521: Chattogram to Sharjah — cancelled
Dhaka
G9512 and G9518: Sharjah to Dhaka — cancelled
G9513: Dhaka to Sharjah — cancelled
Cairo–Sphinx
G9343: Sharjah to Cairo–Sphinx — cancelled
G9344: Cairo–Sphinx to Sharjah — cancelled
Sohag
G9617: Sharjah to Sohag — cancelled
G9618: Sohag to Sharjah — not yet departed
Milan–Bergamo
G9793: Sharjah to Milan–Bergamo — cancelled
Almaty
G9253: Sharjah to Almaty — cancelled
Kuwait
G9068 and G9124: Sharjah to Kuwait — cancelled
G9069 and G9125: Kuwait to Sharjah — cancelled
Bishkek
G9332: Sharjah to Bishkek — cancelled
G9333: Bishkek to Sharjah — cancelled
Doha
G9040 and G9027: Sharjah to Doha — cancelled
G9041 and G9028: Doha to Sharjah — cancelled
Moscow–Domodedovo
G9805, G9956 and G9958: Sharjah to Moscow–Domodedovo — cancelled
G9957, G9959 and G9806: Moscow–Domodedovo to Sharjah — cancelled
Yekaterinburg
G9960: Sharjah to Yekaterinburg — cancelled
Passengers should check Air Arabia for the latest flight information and rebooking guidance.
Note: Not all flight disruptions are conflict-related; some stem from operational or technical issues.
Airlines have extended flight cancellations to Saudi Arabia amid ongoing regional disruptions, with Riyadh among the airports facing the most significant impact. Several carriers have also suspended or reduced services to Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah.
Key airline highlights
Air France: Riyadh flights cancelled through November 7.
Air India and Air India Express: Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah cancelled through October 24.
Akasa Air: Flights to Jeddah are suspended until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30. Affected passengers can opt for a full refund within seven days or reschedule at no extra cost.
British Airways: Riyadh flights suspended through November 3; Jeddah services permanently suspended.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh passenger flights cancelled through January 31, 2027.
Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways and Lufthansa: Riyadh flights cancelled until the airport reopens.
IndiGo: IndiGo has extended cancellations on flights to and from Riyadh until October 31, while services to Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah remain cancelled until October 27. Passengers are advised to check their flight status on the airline’s website before heading to the airport.
ITA Airways: Riyadh flights cancelled through November 18.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled through October 31.
Malaysia Airlines: Riyadh flights cancelled until the airport reopens; Jeddah and Madinah services have resumed.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh cancellations extended through November 29.
Qatar Airways: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled through October 24; Jeddah services reduced from seven to four daily flights.
Riyadh Air: Riyadh flights cancelled through October 25, with temporary travel flexibility for eligible bookings through October 31.
Singapore Airlines: Launch of its non-stop Riyadh service delayed until March 28, 2027.
SriLankan Airlines: Riyadh flights cancelled through November 1.
King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has introduced a 24-hour ‘Ask Me’ service across its terminals to help passengers with queries and travel updates.
The airport is also offering short- and long-term luggage storage for up to 15 days through the Lost & Found and Baggage offices in the domestic and international terminals.
Passengers should check directly with their airline before travelling, confirm rebooking or refund options, and monitor updates as schedules may change. Those considering road or rail alternatives within Saudi Arabia or to neighbouring destinations should verify availability and entry requirements before departure.
Airline schedules and operational status can change at short notice. Before travelling to the airport, passengers should:
Check the flight status directly with their airline.
Confirm whether their flight is cancelled, delayed, scheduled or awaiting an update.
Contact the airline or travel agent for rebooking and refund options if affected.
Ensure their contact details are current so they can receive schedule notifications.
Flight disruptions continue to affect some UAE routes, particularly services between Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah and destinations in Saudi Arabia and the wider region. While some flights are cancelled, others remain scheduled or estimated, with status information unavailable for certain routes.
Passengers should check directly with their airline and the relevant airport before leaving home. Contact the carrier for rebooking, refunds or alternative travel options, and check with both airlines for codeshare services.
Do not assume a flight is operating or cancelled if its status is unclear. Monitor airline updates for the latest departure times and schedule changes.