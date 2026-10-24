European and Asian flights return to Dubai for winter getaways
Dubai: Planning a winter getaway or a family trip during the December holidays? More flight options are opening up for UAE travellers as airlines restore services to Dubai International Airport (DXB), including routes to Europe, the Philippines and other key destinations.
Up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe are set to return from late October through December, while services to Athens and Manila are also being restored. The expanding network comes as residents plan trips around the UAE’s public holidays and the 2026-27 school calendar.
For schools following the Ministry of Education calendar, the winter break runs from December 14, 2026, to January 3, 2027, with classes resuming on January 4.
Several European carriers are restoring services to Dubai, giving travellers more options for winter holidays and year-end trips.
Lufthansa: Dubai–Munich flights resume on October 25, with Dubai–Frankfurt services following on October 26.
SWISS: Daily Dubai–Zurich flights return from October 27.
Eurowings: Dubai–Berlin, Stuttgart and Cologne-Bonn services resume from November 1.
Austrian Airlines: Dubai–Vienna flights return from December 12.
Aegean Airlines: Athens–Dubai services resume on October 23, with daily flights planned from October 26. The airline has a codeshare agreement with Emirates.
The returning services will strengthen connections between Dubai and major European cities during the busy winter travel period.
On October 21, DXB announced that Philippine Airlines (PAL) had returned to the airport, joining Cebu Pacific in operating flights between Dubai and Manila.
Both airlines offer four weekly flights each, according to the airport. The services provide more options for Filipino residents visiting family, travellers heading to the Philippines and visitors arriving in Dubai.
DXB has also announced the return of Kazakhstan’s Air Astana, reconnecting Dubai with Almaty. The airport said flights between Astana and Dubai would resume from July, although the announcement did not specify the year.
The services strengthen links between the UAE and Kazakhstan, supporting tourism, business and family travel.
DXB highlighted further international connections in announcements earlier in the year.
Riyadh Air: On June 20, the airport welcomed the airline’s daily Dubai–Riyadh service, operated using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
Turkish Airlines: On June 11, DXB announced the return of daily non-stop flights between Dubai and Istanbul.
These routes connect Dubai with major regional and international destinations for business and leisure travellers.
In a May 23 announcement, DXB said more than 40 airlines were operating through the airport, in addition to Emirates and flydubai.
The network spans South Asia, the Gulf, Central Asia, Africa and the wider Middle East, serving passengers travelling for work, tourism, business and family visits.
Airlines serving the region include Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Pakistan International Airlines, Airblue, Fly Jinnah, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, SriLankan Airlines, FitsAir, Himalaya Airlines, Nepal Airlines, Ariana Afghan Airlines and Kam Air.
The airport’s regional network includes Emirates and flydubai, alongside Saudia, flyadeal, flynas, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Jazeera Airways, Oman Air and Qatar Airways.
Carriers serving these markets include Air Astana, Somon Air, Centrum Air, Uzbekistan Airways, Pegasus Airlines and Azerbaijan Airlines.
African connections include services operated by Berniq Airways, Fly Oya, Daallo Airlines, EgyptAir and Ethiopian Airlines.
Airlines serving these destinations include Cyprus Airways, Fly Damas (Cham Wings), SyrianAir, Iraqi Airways, Middle East Airlines and Royal Jordanian.
Routes and frequencies may vary, and the list reflects airlines identified in the supplied DXB network information.
While airlines are restoring services, some routes remain affected by schedule changes and suspensions. Air France’s Dubai services have been suspended through October 31, while KLM’s suspension is scheduled to run through October 24, according to the information provided.
Travellers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change.
The UAE school winter break is scheduled to run from December 14, 2026, to January 3, 2027, with classes resuming on January 4. The period may see increased demand as families plan holidays and visits abroad.
The UAE’s National Day holiday falls on December 2 and 3, offering another opportunity for residents to plan a short break.
School calendars can vary by curriculum and school, so parents should confirm dates directly with their children’s schools.
With European services returning and airlines strengthening connections to destinations across Asia, the Gulf and beyond, travellers from Dubai have more routes to consider for the coming holiday season. However, some services remain suspended and schedules may change.
Before booking, passengers should check directly with their airline for the latest flight schedules, route availability and booking conditions. Families planning trips around the December school break should also confirm their school’s holiday dates.