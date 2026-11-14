US orders nationwide flight ground stop: Are UAE flights affected?

Aircraft already airborne can land as authorities investigate communications disruption
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered all departing flights nationwide to remain grounded on Friday, November 13, after a communications failure disrupted air traffic control operations.
The nationwide order, issued on safety grounds, came after an earlier halt to departures at Chicago airports.
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the problem affected all 22 regional air traffic control centres, which oversee aircraft flying between airports.
The FAA reported communication problems at its Air Route Traffic Control Centers, but the exact technical fault was not immediately clear.
Technicians worked to identify the problem as the agency imposed nationwide restrictions.
The incident has renewed attention on the condition of America’s ageing air traffic control infrastructure.
Congress approved $12.5 billion last year for a modernisation programme. The FAA and White House also sought another $30.1 billion on Friday to address further infrastructure needs.
Aircraft already airborne were allowed to continue their journeys and land.
The ground stop primarily affected flights waiting to depart from US airports, while inbound international flights were to be managed individually.
The FAA initially instructed departing aircraft to remain on the ground until further notice.
The impact on flights between the UAE and United States has not been confirmed.
The nationwide halt covered departures from US airports, including flights scheduled to travel internationally.
Neither airline has confirmed that it has cancelled or delayed specific flights because of the disruption.
Passengers travelling between the UAE and US should check their flight status directly with Emirates or Etihad before leaving for the airport.
The FAA last ordered a nationwide halt to departures in January 2023, when a malfunction in its Notice to Air Missions system disrupted air travel.
That incident lasted less than two hours.
The FAA has not linked Friday’s communications failure to the technical problem behind the 2023 disruption.