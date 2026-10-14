Al Jouf: G9221 from Sharjah and G9222 from Al Jouf were listed as not yet departed on both October 14 and 15.

Gassim: On October 14, G9070 from Sharjah arrived late at 8.19am. G9181, G9071 and G9182 were listed as not yet departed. On October 15, G9070 and G9071 were listed as not yet departed, while G9181 and G9182 had updated flight times.

Ha'il: No flights were found in the supplied information for October 14. On October 15, G9197 from Sharjah and G9198 from Ha'il were listed as not yet departed.

Jeddah: On October 14, G9145 was due to arrive at 9.25am, while G9147 and G9149 from Sharjah were listed as not yet departed. Return flights G9146, G9148 and G9150 were also listed as not yet departed. On October 15, G9145, G9219, G9147 and G9149 from Sharjah, and G9146, G9220 and G9148 from Jeddah, were listed as not yet departed.

Medina: On October 14, G9177 was due to arrive at 9.10am and G9175 had an updated flight time. Return flight G9178 was listed as not yet departed, while G9176 had an updated time. On October 15, G9177, G9175, G9178 and G9176 were listed as not yet departed.