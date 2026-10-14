Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, and Air Arabia report major service disruptions today
UAE travellers faced flight disruptions on Wednesday, October 14, with cancellations and delays affecting services from Dubai International Airport (DXB), Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Sharjah International Airport.
Several flights linking the UAE with Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Abha and Taif, were listed as cancelled. Air Arabia also reported cancellations on services to destinations including Bahrain, Kuwait, Karachi, Quetta, Doha, Moscow, Entebbe and Tashkent. Etihad Airways cancelled selected flights to Saudi Arabia, while other services reported delays or revised arrival times.
The latest updates also include disruptions to flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv following the security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073. The UAE's suspension of Iranian airline services to and from the country remains in place until further notice.
Passengers should check their individual flight status with their airline before leaving for the airport. Flight schedules and operational arrangements may change at short notice.
Saudi Arabia continues to face security incidents and flight disruptions following missile and drone attacks. On October 13, debris from two intercepted Houthi cruise missiles injured four people and damaged 15 homes in Riyadh. Separately, a Saudi Aramco administrative building in Dhahran was targeted, causing a small fire but no casualties.
Cirium, an aviation analytics company, reported that 3,129 of 7,705 scheduled departures from Saudi Arabia between October 8 and 14 were cancelled or marked “no-fly”.
Riyadh was the worst-affected major airport on October 13, with 296 of 334 departures affected. Passengers travelling between the UAE and Saudi Arabia should check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.
flydubai's Tel Aviv services remain affected following the security incident involving flight FZ1073 on September 30. Emirates has also suspended codeshare operations on the affected routes until further notice.
Passengers travelling to or from Tel Aviv should check with their airline before going to the airport.
The UAE's suspension of flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country remains in effect until further notice. Carriers such as Iran Airtour cannot operate flights to or from Dubai under the restriction.
Passengers affected by these measures should contact their airline or travel agent for information about alternative arrangements.
Zayed International Airport reported delays affecting Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and Etihad Airways services arriving from Amman, Manchester, Moscow and Seoul.
The following flights had revised arrival times on October 14:
Amman: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight 3L033A was scheduled to arrive at 4.10pm but had a revised arrival time of 4.45pm, a delay of 35 minutes.
Manchester: Etihad Airways flight EY078 was scheduled to arrive at 6.50pm but was expected at 7.35pm, a delay of 45 minutes.
Moscow Sheremetyevo: Etihad flight EY842 was scheduled to arrive at 7.15pm but had a revised arrival time of 8.10pm, a delay of 55 minutes.
Seoul: Etihad flight EY823 was scheduled to arrive at 11.05pm but was expected at 11.40pm, a delay of 35 minutes.
Other cancellations affecting Abu Dhabi services included:
Abu Dhabi–Cairo Sphinx: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights 3L383 from Abu Dhabi and 3L384 from Cairo Sphinx were listed as cancelled.
Abu Dhabi–Multan: Etihad flight EY1350 was listed as cancelled.
Travellers arriving at or departing from Abu Dhabi should check the Zayed International Airport website and their airline's official channels before travelling.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah, with different routes affected for varying periods.
Abu Dhabi–Dammam: All flights are cancelled through Sunday, October 18.
Abu Dhabi–Riyadh: All flights are cancelled through October 18.
Abu Dhabi–Jeddah: Flights EY601 from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah and EY602 from Jeddah to Abu Dhabi are cancelled from October 12 through October 18.
Additional Jeddah services: Flights EY603 from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah and EY604 from Jeddah to Abu Dhabi are cancelled until Monday, October 19.
Etihad has advised passengers to monitor updates and contact the airline about alternative travel arrangements.
Check the Etihad Airways website or its help and contact page for the latest information.
Dubai International Airport's arrivals information for October 14 lists cancellations and delays affecting flydubai, flyadeal, Saudia, flynas and other airlines.
The airport's supplied flight information lists cancellations affecting the following services:
Saudi Arabia: Riyadh-bound flights F3 505 operated by flyadeal, SV 562 and SV 596 operated by Saudia, and XY 205 and XY 211 operated by flynas were listed as cancelled. flydubai flight FZ 816 to Abha was also listed as cancelled.
Russia: flydubai flights FZ 970 and FZ 968 to Moscow Vnukovo were listed as cancelled on Dubai airport's website. However, the airline's website showed FZ 989, FZ 975, FZ 967 and FZ 951 as scheduled. Other services, FZ 988, FZ 966 and FZ 952, were reported as delayed.
Egypt: EgyptAir flight MS 901 to Cairo was listed as cancelled.
Somalia: flydubai flight FZ 662 to Hargeisa was listed as cancelled.
Syria: flydubai flight FZ 1116 to Damascus was listed as cancelled.
Because the airport and airline information for Moscow differs, passengers should confirm the status of their specific flight directly with flydubai before travelling.
At Al Maktoum International Airport, UTair Aviation flight UT 733 from Grozny was listed as cancelled, while Aeroflot flight SU 536 from Moscow Sheremetyevo was delayed.
Other services reported delays or revised arrival times on October 14:
Almaty: flydubai flight FZ 1736, operating under codeshare EK 2139, was delayed.
Moscow: Aeroflot flight SU 524 from Sheremetyevo was delayed. Several flydubai services from Vnukovo also reported delays or revised arrival times.
India: SpiceJet flight SG 5154 from Kozhikode was delayed. Flight SG 5113 from Mumbai was listed as cancelled, while SG 5060 from Mumbai was delayed.
Jordan: Royal Jordanian flight RJ 610 from Amman had a revised arrival time.
Saudi Arabia: flyadeal flight F3 1505 from Gassim was delayed.
Emirates' flight-status page showed information for Dubai–Peshawar and Dubai–Basra services on October 14 as currently unavailable, with updates expected 24 hours before departure. This does not confirm that either flight was cancelled.
Passengers should check the Dubai Airports website and their airline's official flight tracker for the latest information.
Emirates has listed cancellations affecting services between Dubai and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam on October 14. Some services are also listed as cancelled for October 15.
The following flights are listed as cancelled on October 14 and 15:
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK817 and EK819.
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK818 and EK820.
The following services are listed as cancelled on both days:
Dubai to Jeddah: EK801, EK803 and EK805.
Jeddah to Dubai: EK802, EK804 and EK806.
For October 14, Emirates lists the following cancellations:
Dubai to Dammam: EK821, EK823 and EK827.
Dammam to Dubai: EK822, EK824 and EK828.
The October 15 cancellation list also includes EK825 from Dubai to Dammam and EK826 from Dammam to Dubai. Passengers should confirm the status of all services for their travel date directly with Emirates.
Emirates flight EK810 from Medina to Dubai was listed as cancelled on October 14. The supplied schedule lists EK809 from Dubai to Medina and EK810 on the return route for October 15; passengers should verify the latest status.
For updates and rebooking assistance, visit the Emirates website.
Flight status alert: Always check with your airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
flydubai has listed cancellations affecting several routes between Dubai and Saudi Arabia on October 14 and 15.
The following services are listed as cancelled on both days:
Dubai to Riyadh: FZ841, FZ847 and FZ855.
Riyadh to Dubai: FZ842, FZ848 and FZ856.
Dubai–Abha: FZ811 is listed as cancelled on October 14 and 15. The supplied status information does not show a cancellation notice for return flight FZ812.
Dubai–Neom: FZ931 from Dubai and FZ932 from Neom are listed as cancelled on both days.
The following services are also listed as cancelled on Thursday, October 15:
Jouf: FZ913 from Dubai and FZ914 from Jouf.
Ha'il: FZ821 from Dubai and FZ822 from Ha'il.
Hofuf: FZ809 from Dubai and FZ810 from Hofuf.
The supplied flight-status information lists the following services without confirmed cancellation notices, except where stated:
Jeddah: On October 14, FZ919 and FZ831 were listed as arrived, FZ909 and FZ829 had estimated status, FZ920 was in flight, FZ832 and FZ910 had estimated status, and FZ830 and FZ808 were scheduled. On October 15, outbound flights FZ831, FZ909, FZ829 and FZ807 were listed as scheduled. The status of return flights FZ920, FZ832, FZ910, FZ830 and FZ808 should be verified with the airline.
Medina: On October 14, FZ897 had estimated status and FZ827 was scheduled. Return flight FZ828 was listed as arrived and FZ898 had estimated status. On October 15, FZ897, FZ827, FZ828 and FZ898 were listed as scheduled.
Tabuk: FZ881 from Dubai and FZ882 from Tabuk were listed as scheduled on both days.
Dammam: FZ883, FZ869, FZ863 and FZ867 from Dubai, and FZ884, FZ870, FZ864 and FZ868 from Dammam, appeared in the supplied information for both days without cancellation notices.
Gassim: FZ875 and FZ876 had estimated status on October 14. On October 15, FZ875, FZ871 and FZ876 were listed as scheduled.
AlUla: FZ905 and FZ906 appeared in the October 15 listing, but their definitive status was not provided.
The supplied information did not establish a definitive status for every service to Taif, the Red Sea, Yanbu, Qaisumah and Nejran on October 14. Passengers should check the airline's flight tracker for the latest information.
Before you travel: flydubai says check-in counters generally close 60 minutes before departure unless passengers have received different instructions. Check the flydubai website for flight updates and booking assistance.
Air Arabia has listed cancellations affecting routes between Sharjah and Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, Taif and Tabuk on October 14 and 15.
Flights are listed as cancelled on both days:
Sharjah to Riyadh: G9151 and G9154.
Riyadh to Sharjah: G9152 and G9155.
Flights are cancelled on October 14 and 15:
Sharjah to Abha: G9195.
Abha to Sharjah: G9196.
Flights G9160 from Sharjah to Dammam and G9161 from Dammam to Sharjah are cancelled on both days.
Other services have the following status:
October 14: G9163 from Sharjah was due to arrive at 8.30am. G9167 from Sharjah, and G9164 and G9168 from Dammam, were listed as not yet departed.
October 15: G9163 and G9167 from Sharjah, and G9164 and G9168 from Dammam, were listed as not yet departed.
Flights G9187 from Sharjah to Taif and G9188 from Taif to Sharjah are cancelled on October 14 and 15.
Flights G9191 from Sharjah to Tabuk and G9192 from Tabuk to Sharjah are cancelled on October 14. Both services were listed as not yet departed on October 15.
Al Jouf: G9221 from Sharjah and G9222 from Al Jouf were listed as not yet departed on both October 14 and 15.
Gassim: On October 14, G9070 from Sharjah arrived late at 8.19am. G9181, G9071 and G9182 were listed as not yet departed. On October 15, G9070 and G9071 were listed as not yet departed, while G9181 and G9182 had updated flight times.
Ha'il: No flights were found in the supplied information for October 14. On October 15, G9197 from Sharjah and G9198 from Ha'il were listed as not yet departed.
Jeddah: On October 14, G9145 was due to arrive at 9.25am, while G9147 and G9149 from Sharjah were listed as not yet departed. Return flights G9146, G9148 and G9150 were also listed as not yet departed. On October 15, G9145, G9219, G9147 and G9149 from Sharjah, and G9146, G9220 and G9148 from Jeddah, were listed as not yet departed.
Medina: On October 14, G9177 was due to arrive at 9.10am and G9175 had an updated flight time. Return flight G9178 was listed as not yet departed, while G9176 had an updated time. On October 15, G9177, G9175, G9178 and G9176 were listed as not yet departed.
Jizan: No flights were found in either direction in the supplied October 14 information.
Passengers should check the Air Arabia website for the latest updates.
Air Arabia has also listed cancellations affecting several services between Sharjah and other regional and international destinations on October 14.
Sharjah–Bahrain: G9107 from Sharjah and G9108 from Bahrain are cancelled.
Sharjah–Chattogram: G9341 from Sharjah and G9342 from Chattogram are cancelled.
Sharjah–Kuwait: G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah, and G9069 and G9125 from Kuwait, are cancelled. Flights G9121 from Sharjah and G9122 from Kuwait were listed as not yet departed.
Sharjah–Karachi: G9542 from Sharjah and G9543 from Karachi are cancelled.
Sharjah–Quetta: G9567 from Sharjah and G9568 from Quetta are cancelled.
Sharjah–Doha: G9040 from Sharjah and G9041 from Doha are cancelled.
Sharjah–Moscow Domodedovo: G9805 and G9956 are listed as cancelled.
Sharjah–Entebbe: G9691 is listed as cancelled.
Sharjah–Tashkent: G9270 is listed as cancelled.
The supplied status information does not specify replacement timings for these cancelled services. Passengers should contact Air Arabia to confirm their booking and available alternatives.
Several international airlines continue to adjust their UAE schedules. Travellers with upcoming bookings should check the latest airline advisories before making their way to the airport.
Lufthansa: Dubai–Munich services are due to resume on October 25, with five flights a week. Dubai–Frankfurt services are scheduled to resume on October 26, initially with four flights a week, rising to five from November 9. Lufthansa Group airlines are gradually restoring services between Dubai and European cities, with plans for up to 36 weekly flights at peak.
SWISS: Daily Zurich–Dubai flights are scheduled to resume on October 27.
Eurowings: Daily Berlin–Dubai services and four weekly Stuttgart–Dubai flights are due to begin on November 1. Cologne/Bonn–Dubai services are scheduled to resume three times a week from November 3.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna–Dubai services are scheduled to resume five times a week from December 12.
Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian and Edelweiss services to Abu Dhabi remain suspended through October 24, while Eurowings' Abu Dhabi services are also suspended through that date.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai–Manila services have resumed, with bookings available from October 5.
Wizz Air: Selected Abu Dhabi routes have been postponed to January 10, 2027. Flights to Jordan remain suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Flights SQ494 from Singapore to Dubai and SQ495 from Dubai to Singapore are cancelled until December 1.
British Airways: Dubai services are scheduled to resume on November 3. Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until the winter 2027–28 season.
Air France: Dubai and Riyadh services remain suspended through October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh remain cancelled through January 31, 2027. The airline has offered rebooking, rerouting and refund options for affected passengers.
International travel advice continues to highlight the potential for airspace disruption and changes to commercial flight schedules.
United Kingdom: The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has removed its broader warning against all but essential travel to the UAE but continues to flag possible flight cancellations and airspace disruption.
United States: The UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel, with the advisory citing terrorism, armed conflict and disruption to commercial flights.
Australia: Travel advice recommends reconsidering the need to travel to the UAE, citing the unpredictable regional security situation and possible airspace closures.
Canada: Travellers are advised to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Europe: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's conflict-zone information bulletin has been extended until November 16, 2026, with warnings covering the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
Travellers should consult their government's latest official advice before departure, as guidance may change.
Passengers travelling on October 14 should take the following steps:
Check the exact flight number and date: A cancellation may affect one service but not every flight on the route.
Confirm with the airline: If the airport and airline websites show different information, contact the carrier before travelling.
Check for revised timings: A delayed or updated flight is not necessarily cancelled.
Ask about rebooking: Passengers whose flights are cancelled should contact their airline or travel agent about alternative services and applicable arrangements.
Check connecting flights: Travellers connecting through Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Riyadh, Jeddah or Dammam should verify their onward flights.
Allow enough time: Check-in and airport procedures may take longer during periods of disruption. Follow the instructions issued by the airline.
With cancellations and delays affecting several UAE airports and routes, passengers should not assume that all flights to a particular destination have been suspended. Some services remain scheduled, while others have revised timings or incomplete status information.
Check your flight directly with the airline before leaving for the airport and continue monitoring official updates, as operational arrangements can change at short notice.