Jeddah: On October 14, outbound flights FZ919 and FZ831 were listed as arrived, while FZ909 and FZ829 had estimated status. Return flight FZ920 was in flight; FZ832 and FZ910 had estimated status, while FZ830 and FZ808 were scheduled. On October 15, outbound flights FZ831, FZ909, FZ829 and FZ807 were listed as scheduled. Return flights FZ920, FZ832, FZ910, FZ830 and FZ808 also appeared in the supplied listing, but their cancellation status should be verified with the airline.

Medina: On October 14, FZ897 had an estimated status and FZ827 was scheduled. Return flight FZ828 was listed as arrived and FZ898 had estimated status. On October 15, FZ897 and FZ827, along with return flights FZ828 and FZ898, were listed as scheduled.

Tabuk: FZ881 from Dubai and FZ882 on the return route were listed as scheduled on both days.

Dammam: Outbound flights FZ883, FZ869, FZ863 and FZ867, and return flights FZ884, FZ870, FZ864 and FZ868, appeared in the supplied information for both days without cancellation notices.

Gassim: On October 14, FZ875 and FZ876 had estimated status. On October 15, FZ875, FZ871 and FZ876 were listed as scheduled.