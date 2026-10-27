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UAE flight status Oct 27: Cancellations, delays, Saudi route disruptions and winter travel updates

UAE airports boost capacity as winter travel season approaches

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
8 MIN READ
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UAE airports boost capacity for winter travel, but flight delays and cancellations persist. Check your airline for the latest updates before heading out.
UAE airports boost capacity for winter travel, but flight delays and cancellations persist. Check your airline for the latest updates before heading out.
Photo: James Martinez/Gulf News

Planning to travel from the UAE this winter? More flight options could be on the way as UAE airports ramp up capacity, with departing seats rising 23 per cent to 7.2 million between June and October. Dubai is leading the expansion, with Emirates and flydubai boosting capacity and up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe expected to return by December.

However, flight disruptions continue to affect UAE travellers. Etihad Airways has extended cancellations on services between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia until November 5, while several arrivals at Dubai International Airport have been cancelled or delayed. Air Arabia, Emirates and flydubai have also listed cancellations affecting routes to Saudi Arabia and other destinations.

Passengers should check their flight status directly with the operating airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.

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UAE airport capacity rises ahead of winter

Scheduled departing seat capacity across UAE airports rose to 7.2 million in October, up 23 per cent from June. Dubai airport recorded 4.6 million seats, followed by Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi with 1.7 million and Sharjah with 840,000.

Emirates offered 3.1 million seats in October, while flydubai recorded the strongest growth among major UAE carriers, increasing capacity by 27.5 per cent since June to 1.1 million seats.

Up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe are expected to return from late October through December. Services to Athens and Manila are also being restored, offering more options for international travellers.

Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.

Middle East tensions keep flight operations in focus

Israelis are voting in a closely contested election, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing a challenge from former military chief Gadi Eisenkot. Security and accountability following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack are central campaign issues.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan held talks with Iranian leaders in Tehran on Monday to ease regional tensions. Tehran described the discussions as “very good”, and the parties agreed to continue talks.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia intercepted three Houthi ballistic missiles and four drones, while Jordan launched air strikes in southern Syria after a deadly church attack that Damascus said killed eight civilians. Reports also suggested US forces were preparing for possible strikes on Iran, as Tehran set conditions for renewed negotiations.  Follow our Middle East tensions live blog for the latest updates.

Iran flight status: Services remain suspended

Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice, including Iran Airtour services to and from Dubai.

Passengers booked on affected services should contact their airline or travel agent about flight status, rebooking and refunds.

Tel Aviv flights

Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice following the September 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073, which diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Affected passengers should contact Emirates, flydubai or their travel agent for updated booking information and alternative travel options.

Abu Dhabi airport updates

Etihad Airways has reported delays on the following arrivals at Zayed International Airport:

  • Thiruvananthapuram: EY265, scheduled for 6.55am, delayed until 9.20am.

  • Tel Aviv: EY610, scheduled for 11.15am, delayed until 12.20pm. Codeshare numbers include MU3620, LY9613 and HM5333.

Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.

Dubai airport flight status

Several arrivals at Dubai International Airport have been listed as cancelled, including services from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Syria and other destinations.

Cancelled arrivals

Emirates

  • EK8142 from Madrid.

flydubai

  • FZ8272 from Jeddah.

  • FZ1116 from Damascus.

  • FZ976 from Moscow Vnukovo.

  • FZ992 from St Petersburg.

flynas

  • XY213, XY209, XY203, XY217, XY811 and XY201 from Riyadh.

  • XY205 from Gassim.

Other airlines

  • AirSial PF784 from Islamabad.

  • Ethiopian Airlines ET660 from Addis Ababa.

Delayed arrivals

  • Air India Express: IX335 from Surat, 8.55am to 9.29am.

  • flydubai: FZ778 from Dushanbe, 8.35am to 9.37am.

  • flydubai: FZ998 from Yekaterinburg, 1.45pm to 3.01pm.

  • Azimuth Airlines: A4 6287 from Mineralnye Vody, 9.30am to 12.15pm, listed for Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

  • flydubai: FZ1716 from Minsk, 8.20am to 10.30am.

SpiceJet flight status

  • Kochi: SG5117 cancelled.

  • Mumbai: SG5060 delayed from 11.55am to 1.50pm.

  • New Delhi: SG5111 delayed from 11.50am to 1.50pm.

  • Ahmedabad: SG5116 delayed from 8.50am to 1.50pm.

Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.

Etihad Airways: Saudi flights cancelled through Nov 5

Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh until Thursday, November 5, due to regional disruption.

The following services between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah have also been cancelled through November 5:

  • EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah

  • EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi

  • EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah

  • EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi

The airline said the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible. Passengers should check the latest flight information on Etihad Airways' official website before travelling.

Travellers should check Etihad’s website for the latest information and options for their bookings.

Emirates flight status

Emirates has reported a delay affecting its Madrid–Dubai service, while flights between Dubai and several Saudi Arabian destinations remain cancelled.

Madrid–Dubai flight delayed

Emirates said the Madrid–Dubai flight was delayed for operational reasons and would operate as EK8144 on October 26. Affected passengers are being rebooked to their final destinations and will receive updated itineraries.

The airline’s latest update, issued at 6.28am UAE time on October 27, listed EK8144 as in flight. Passengers can check their updated itineraries through the airline’s website.

Dubai–Saudi Arabia flights cancelled

Emirates has listed cancellations on flights between Dubai and Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh.

Dubai–Dammam

  • EK823, EK827 and EK821: Cancelled.

  • Return flights EK824, EK828 and EK822: Cancelled.

Dubai–Jeddah

  • EK801, EK805 and EK803: Cancelled.

  • Return flights EK802, EK806 and EK804: Cancelled.

Dubai–Riyadh

  • EK815, EK819, EK813 and EK817: Cancelled.

  • Return flights EK816, EK820, EK814 and EK818: Cancelled.

Dubai–Medina flights operating

Emirates listed the following Dubai–Medina services as having arrived:

  • Dubai to Medina: EK807 and EK809.

  • Medina to Dubai: EK808 and EK810.

Passengers should check their flight status and updated itinerary directly with Emirates before travelling, as schedules may change.

Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.

flydubai flight status

flydubai has listed its Dubai–Damascus and Damascus–Dubai services as cancelled on October 27. Flight status information was unavailable on the airline’s website for several other Saudi Arabian routes, while services to destinations including Madinah, Jeddah, Gassim and Ha’il have a mix of scheduled, estimated and completed flights.

Damascus flights cancelled

  • Dubai to Damascus: FZ1115 — Cancelled.

  • Damascus to Dubai: FZ1116 — Cancelled.

Saudi Arabia flights: Status by route

Madinah (MED)

  • Dubai to Madinah: FZ8387 and FZ897 — Estimated; FZ827 — Scheduled.

  • Madinah to Dubai: FZ828 — Arrived; FZ8388 — Scheduled; FZ898 — Estimated.

Gassim (ELQ)

  • Dubai to Gassim: FZ871 — Scheduled.

  • Gassim to Dubai: FZ872 — Arrived.

Ha’il (HAS)

  • Dubai to Ha’il: FZ925 — Scheduled.

  • Ha’il to Dubai: FZ926 — Scheduled.

Jeddah (JED)

  • Dubai to Jeddah: FZ831 — Arrived; FZ909 — Estimated; FZ829 — Scheduled.

  • Jeddah to Dubai: FZ832 — In flight; FZ910 and FZ830 — Scheduled.

Tabuk (TUU)

  • Dubai to Tabuk: FZ881 — Scheduled.

  • Tabuk to Dubai: FZ882 — Scheduled.

Taif (TIF)

  • Dubai to Taif: FZ873 — Estimated.

  • Taif to Dubai: FZ874 — Scheduled.

No flight status information available

flydubai’s website showed no flight status information for the following Dubai routes on October 27:

  • Abha (AHB)

  • AlUla (ULH)

  • Dammam (DMM)

  • Gizan (GIZ)

  • Hofuf (HOF)

  • Jouf (AJF)

  • Nejran (EAM)

  • Neom (NUM)

  • Qaisumah (AQI)

  • Riyadh (RUH)

The absence of status information does not, by itself, confirm that these flights have been cancelled or suspended. Passengers should contact flydubai or check their booking for the latest information.

Check before travelling

flydubai advises passengers that check-in counters close 60 minutes before the scheduled departure time, unless they have received an SMS or email stating otherwise.

Travellers should verify their flight status and check-in requirements with the airline before heading to the airport, as schedules may change.

Air Arabia flight status

Air Arabia has listed multiple flight cancellations from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on October 27, affecting services to destinations across the Middle East, South Asia, Europe and Africa.

Abu Dhabi flights cancelled

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has listed the following flights as cancelled in both directions:

  • Chattogram: 3L061 and 3L062

  • Cairo – Sphinx: 3L383 and 3L384

  • Sohag: 3L413 and 3L414

  • Amman – Queen Alia International Airport: 3L032 and 3L033

  • Kuwait: 3L020 and 3L021

  • Faisalabad: 3L315 and 3L316

  • Multan: 3L335 and 3L336

  • Colombo: 3L708 and 3L709

Sharjah flights cancelled

Air Arabia has also listed cancellations affecting the following Sharjah routes.

South Asia

  • Chattogram: G9520 and G9521

  • Dhaka: G9514 and G9515

Egypt

  • Cairo: G9583 and G9584

  • Cairo – Sphinx: G9343 and G9344

  • Sohag: G9617

Middle East

  • Amman – Queen Alia International Airport: G9337 and G9338

  • Kuwait: G9068, G9124, G9069 and G9125

  • Beirut: G9385 and G9386

  • Doha: G9081 and G9082

  • Damascus: G9363 and G9364

Saudi Arabia

  • Abha: G9195 and G9196

  • Dammam: G9160, G9163 and G9167; return flights G9161, G9164 and G9168

  • Jizan: G9398 and G9399

  • Riyadh: G9151 and G9154; return flights G9152 and G9155

Europe

  • Munich: G9240 and G9241

  • Krakow: G9748 and G9749

  • London Gatwick: G9267 and G9268

Other destinations

  • Malé: G9093 and G9094

  • Moscow – Domodedovo: G9950, G9956 and G9958; return flights G9957, G9959 and G9951

  • Bangkok: G9845 (Sharjah to Bangkok; the return flight number was not provided)

  • Entebbe: G9691 and G9692

What passengers should do

Passengers travelling with Air Arabia from Abu Dhabi or Sharjah should check their booking and confirm the latest flight status directly with the airline before heading to the airport.

Travellers whose flights have been cancelled should contact Air Arabia regarding rebooking options and alternative arrangements. Flight schedules may change, so passengers should rely on the airline's latest updates.

Saudi Arabia airline updates: Suspensions and resumptions

Several airlines have suspended or adjusted Saudi Arabia services. Check directly with carriers for the latest status before travelling.

  • Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi–Riyadh and Abu Dhabi–Dammam flights cancelled through November 5.

  • Emirates: Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah services affected; confirm current status with the airline.

  • flydubai: Flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha suspended until October 29.

  • Air Arabia: Sharjah flights to Riyadh, Abha, Dammam and other Saudi destinations cancelled; no resumption date specified.

  • Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam suspensions until November 7; Jeddah until October 31. Eligible passengers may qualify for rebooking or refunds, subject to conditions.

  • IndiGo: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah flights cancelled through October 31.

  • Akasa Air: Jeddah flights suspended until November 10; Riyadh until November 30. Eligible passengers can request refunds or rescheduling without additional charges.

Other airline updates

  • Oman Air: Riyadh flights suspended until October 31.

  • SalamAir: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until October 31.

  • Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh services suspended; no resumption date specified.

  • Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654/655 suspended until November 29.

  • Delta Air Lines: Atlanta–Riyadh launch postponed until March 2027.

  • Lufthansa Group: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18; Dammam through November 30.

  • Eurowings: Jeddah services scheduled to resume November 12.

  • Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.

  • KLM: Riyadh and Dammam cancellations extended through October 31.

  • British Airways: Limited Riyadh service scheduled to resume November 3, with one daily flight.

  • Malaysia Airlines: Jeddah and Madinah services were previously scheduled to resume October 18; confirm current operations.

  • Air France: Riyadh suspension was previously scheduled through October 24; check for updated guidance.

What travellers should do: Check flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport. Contact the carrier or travel agent about rebooking, refunds and alternative routes. Resumption dates and travel arrangements may change at short notice.

What UAE travellers should do before flying

  • Check arrival and departure information directly with the airline before leaving for the airport.

  • Monitor airline emails and text messages for cancellations, delays and rebooking instructions.

  • Contact the airline or travel agent if a flight is disrupted.

  • Review ticket conditions, refund and rebooking policies, and baggage allowances.

  • Allow sufficient time for airport arrival and check-in.

With UAE airlines expanding capacity ahead of winter while disruptions continue on some routes, passengers should not rely on scheduled capacity or older flight listings alone. Check the latest confirmed flight status with the operating airline before setting off, as timings and services can change at short notice.

Related Topics:
Etihad AirwaysUAE TravelSaudi ArabiaEmirates airlineDubai AirportsAviation

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