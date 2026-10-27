UAE flight status Oct 27: Cancellations, delays, Saudi route disruptions and winter travel updates

UAE airports boost capacity as winter travel season approaches
Planning to travel from the UAE this winter? More flight options could be on the way as UAE airports ramp up capacity, with departing seats rising 23 per cent to 7.2 million between June and October. Dubai is leading the expansion, with Emirates and flydubai boosting capacity and up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe expected to return by December.
However, flight disruptions continue to affect UAE travellers. Etihad Airways has extended cancellations on services between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia until November 5, while several arrivals at Dubai International Airport have been cancelled or delayed. Air Arabia, Emirates and flydubai have also listed cancellations affecting routes to Saudi Arabia and other destinations.
Passengers should check their flight status directly with the operating airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules can change at short notice.
Scheduled departing seat capacity across UAE airports rose to 7.2 million in October, up 23 per cent from June. Dubai airport recorded 4.6 million seats, followed by Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi with 1.7 million and Sharjah with 840,000.
Emirates offered 3.1 million seats in October, while flydubai recorded the strongest growth among major UAE carriers, increasing capacity by 27.5 per cent since June to 1.1 million seats.
Up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe are expected to return from late October through December. Services to Athens and Manila are also being restored, offering more options for international travellers.
Flight status alert: Check your airline’s official website or app for the latest updates before travelling.
Israelis are voting in a closely contested election, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing a challenge from former military chief Gadi Eisenkot. Security and accountability following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack are central campaign issues.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan held talks with Iranian leaders in Tehran on Monday to ease regional tensions. Tehran described the discussions as “very good”, and the parties agreed to continue talks.
Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia intercepted three Houthi ballistic missiles and four drones, while Jordan launched air strikes in southern Syria after a deadly church attack that Damascus said killed eight civilians. Reports also suggested US forces were preparing for possible strikes on Iran, as Tehran set conditions for renewed negotiations. Follow our Middle East tensions live blog for the latest updates.
Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice, including Iran Airtour services to and from Dubai.
Passengers booked on affected services should contact their airline or travel agent about flight status, rebooking and refunds.
Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice following the September 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073, which diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Affected passengers should contact Emirates, flydubai or their travel agent for updated booking information and alternative travel options.
Etihad Airways has reported delays on the following arrivals at Zayed International Airport:
Thiruvananthapuram: EY265, scheduled for 6.55am, delayed until 9.20am.
Tel Aviv: EY610, scheduled for 11.15am, delayed until 12.20pm. Codeshare numbers include MU3620, LY9613 and HM5333.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several arrivals at Dubai International Airport have been listed as cancelled, including services from Saudi Arabia, Russia, Syria and other destinations.
Emirates
EK8142 from Madrid.
flydubai
FZ8272 from Jeddah.
FZ1116 from Damascus.
FZ976 from Moscow Vnukovo.
FZ992 from St Petersburg.
flynas
XY213, XY209, XY203, XY217, XY811 and XY201 from Riyadh.
XY205 from Gassim.
Other airlines
AirSial PF784 from Islamabad.
Ethiopian Airlines ET660 from Addis Ababa.
Air India Express: IX335 from Surat, 8.55am to 9.29am.
flydubai: FZ778 from Dushanbe, 8.35am to 9.37am.
flydubai: FZ998 from Yekaterinburg, 1.45pm to 3.01pm.
Azimuth Airlines: A4 6287 from Mineralnye Vody, 9.30am to 12.15pm, listed for Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
flydubai: FZ1716 from Minsk, 8.20am to 10.30am.
Kochi: SG5117 cancelled.
Mumbai: SG5060 delayed from 11.55am to 1.50pm.
New Delhi: SG5111 delayed from 11.50am to 1.50pm.
Ahmedabad: SG5116 delayed from 8.50am to 1.50pm.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh until Thursday, November 5, due to regional disruption.
The following services between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah have also been cancelled through November 5:
EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
The airline said the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible. Passengers should check the latest flight information on Etihad Airways' official website before travelling.
Travellers should check Etihad’s website for the latest information and options for their bookings.
Emirates has reported a delay affecting its Madrid–Dubai service, while flights between Dubai and several Saudi Arabian destinations remain cancelled.
Emirates said the Madrid–Dubai flight was delayed for operational reasons and would operate as EK8144 on October 26. Affected passengers are being rebooked to their final destinations and will receive updated itineraries.
The airline’s latest update, issued at 6.28am UAE time on October 27, listed EK8144 as in flight. Passengers can check their updated itineraries through the airline’s website.
Emirates has listed cancellations on flights between Dubai and Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh.
Dubai–Dammam
EK823, EK827 and EK821: Cancelled.
Return flights EK824, EK828 and EK822: Cancelled.
Dubai–Jeddah
EK801, EK805 and EK803: Cancelled.
Return flights EK802, EK806 and EK804: Cancelled.
Dubai–Riyadh
EK815, EK819, EK813 and EK817: Cancelled.
Return flights EK816, EK820, EK814 and EK818: Cancelled.
Emirates listed the following Dubai–Medina services as having arrived:
Dubai to Medina: EK807 and EK809.
Medina to Dubai: EK808 and EK810.
Passengers should check their flight status and updated itinerary directly with Emirates before travelling, as schedules may change.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
flydubai has listed its Dubai–Damascus and Damascus–Dubai services as cancelled on October 27. Flight status information was unavailable on the airline’s website for several other Saudi Arabian routes, while services to destinations including Madinah, Jeddah, Gassim and Ha’il have a mix of scheduled, estimated and completed flights.
Dubai to Damascus: FZ1115 — Cancelled.
Damascus to Dubai: FZ1116 — Cancelled.
Madinah (MED)
Dubai to Madinah: FZ8387 and FZ897 — Estimated; FZ827 — Scheduled.
Madinah to Dubai: FZ828 — Arrived; FZ8388 — Scheduled; FZ898 — Estimated.
Gassim (ELQ)
Dubai to Gassim: FZ871 — Scheduled.
Gassim to Dubai: FZ872 — Arrived.
Ha’il (HAS)
Dubai to Ha’il: FZ925 — Scheduled.
Ha’il to Dubai: FZ926 — Scheduled.
Jeddah (JED)
Dubai to Jeddah: FZ831 — Arrived; FZ909 — Estimated; FZ829 — Scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai: FZ832 — In flight; FZ910 and FZ830 — Scheduled.
Tabuk (TUU)
Dubai to Tabuk: FZ881 — Scheduled.
Tabuk to Dubai: FZ882 — Scheduled.
Taif (TIF)
Dubai to Taif: FZ873 — Estimated.
Taif to Dubai: FZ874 — Scheduled.
flydubai’s website showed no flight status information for the following Dubai routes on October 27:
Abha (AHB)
AlUla (ULH)
Dammam (DMM)
Gizan (GIZ)
Hofuf (HOF)
Jouf (AJF)
Nejran (EAM)
Neom (NUM)
Qaisumah (AQI)
Riyadh (RUH)
The absence of status information does not, by itself, confirm that these flights have been cancelled or suspended. Passengers should contact flydubai or check their booking for the latest information.
flydubai advises passengers that check-in counters close 60 minutes before the scheduled departure time, unless they have received an SMS or email stating otherwise.
Travellers should verify their flight status and check-in requirements with the airline before heading to the airport, as schedules may change.
Air Arabia has listed multiple flight cancellations from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on October 27, affecting services to destinations across the Middle East, South Asia, Europe and Africa.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has listed the following flights as cancelled in both directions:
Chattogram: 3L061 and 3L062
Cairo – Sphinx: 3L383 and 3L384
Sohag: 3L413 and 3L414
Amman – Queen Alia International Airport: 3L032 and 3L033
Kuwait: 3L020 and 3L021
Faisalabad: 3L315 and 3L316
Multan: 3L335 and 3L336
Colombo: 3L708 and 3L709
Air Arabia has also listed cancellations affecting the following Sharjah routes.
South Asia
Chattogram: G9520 and G9521
Dhaka: G9514 and G9515
Egypt
Cairo: G9583 and G9584
Cairo – Sphinx: G9343 and G9344
Sohag: G9617
Middle East
Amman – Queen Alia International Airport: G9337 and G9338
Kuwait: G9068, G9124, G9069 and G9125
Beirut: G9385 and G9386
Doha: G9081 and G9082
Damascus: G9363 and G9364
Saudi Arabia
Abha: G9195 and G9196
Dammam: G9160, G9163 and G9167; return flights G9161, G9164 and G9168
Jizan: G9398 and G9399
Riyadh: G9151 and G9154; return flights G9152 and G9155
Europe
Munich: G9240 and G9241
Krakow: G9748 and G9749
London Gatwick: G9267 and G9268
Other destinations
Malé: G9093 and G9094
Moscow – Domodedovo: G9950, G9956 and G9958; return flights G9957, G9959 and G9951
Bangkok: G9845 (Sharjah to Bangkok; the return flight number was not provided)
Entebbe: G9691 and G9692
Passengers travelling with Air Arabia from Abu Dhabi or Sharjah should check their booking and confirm the latest flight status directly with the airline before heading to the airport.
Travellers whose flights have been cancelled should contact Air Arabia regarding rebooking options and alternative arrangements. Flight schedules may change, so passengers should rely on the airline's latest updates.
Several airlines have suspended or adjusted Saudi Arabia services. Check directly with carriers for the latest status before travelling.
Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi–Riyadh and Abu Dhabi–Dammam flights cancelled through November 5.
Emirates: Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah services affected; confirm current status with the airline.
flydubai: Flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha suspended until October 29.
Air Arabia: Sharjah flights to Riyadh, Abha, Dammam and other Saudi destinations cancelled; no resumption date specified.
Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam suspensions until November 7; Jeddah until October 31. Eligible passengers may qualify for rebooking or refunds, subject to conditions.
IndiGo: Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah flights cancelled through October 31.
Akasa Air: Jeddah flights suspended until November 10; Riyadh until November 30. Eligible passengers can request refunds or rescheduling without additional charges.
Other airline updates
Oman Air: Riyadh flights suspended until October 31.
SalamAir: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until October 31.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh services suspended; no resumption date specified.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654/655 suspended until November 29.
Delta Air Lines: Atlanta–Riyadh launch postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa Group: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18; Dammam through November 30.
Eurowings: Jeddah services scheduled to resume November 12.
Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam cancellations extended through October 31.
British Airways: Limited Riyadh service scheduled to resume November 3, with one daily flight.
Malaysia Airlines: Jeddah and Madinah services were previously scheduled to resume October 18; confirm current operations.
Air France: Riyadh suspension was previously scheduled through October 24; check for updated guidance.
What travellers should do: Check flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport. Contact the carrier or travel agent about rebooking, refunds and alternative routes. Resumption dates and travel arrangements may change at short notice.
Check arrival and departure information directly with the airline before leaving for the airport.
Monitor airline emails and text messages for cancellations, delays and rebooking instructions.
Contact the airline or travel agent if a flight is disrupted.
Review ticket conditions, refund and rebooking policies, and baggage allowances.
Allow sufficient time for airport arrival and check-in.
With UAE airlines expanding capacity ahead of winter while disruptions continue on some routes, passengers should not rely on scheduled capacity or older flight listings alone. Check the latest confirmed flight status with the operating airline before setting off, as timings and services can change at short notice.