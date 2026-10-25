Riyadh airport prepares to reopen as UAE airlines extend Saudi suspensions
Travelling from the UAE today? Several airlines have cancelled flights to Saudi Arabia, with disruptions affecting services from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. While Riyadh airport is preparing to resume operations on Sunday, October 25, individual airlines continue to suspend or change schedules, with some cancellations extending into November and December.
Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have listed multiple affected services. Meanwhile, some European and Asian routes to Dubai are being restored, offering more options for travellers. Check your flight status directly with your airline before heading to the airport.
UAE travellers could have more options in the coming weeks as airlines gradually restore services to Dubai International Airport (DXB). Up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe are expected to return from late October through December 2026, alongside the restoration of services to Athens and Manila.
Travellers should check directly with their airlines to confirm operating dates and schedules, as not all services may resume at once. Read the full update for the latest airline schedules and route changes.
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has reminded passengers to review their ticket terms, refund and rebooking policies, and baggage allowances before travelling.
If a flight is disrupted, passengers should first raise their concerns with the airline or travel agent. Those who are unhappy with the response can escalate their complaint to the DCAA within 14 days, following the authority’s applicable procedures.
Live updates: Three explosions were reported in Riyadh after alerts warned of a hostile aerial threat. King Khalid International Airport plans to resume operations at Terminals 1 and 2 on Sunday. Follow our live updates for the latest developments.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh is preparing to resume domestic and international flight operations onOctober 25, following disruptions linked to regional security incidents.
Under the new terminal arrangements, Terminal 1 will handle domestic flights, while Terminal 2 will serve international flights operated by Saudi national carriers.
Passengers with confirmed bookings have been advised to contact their airlines to verify flight status and schedules before travelling to the airport. The planned reopening does not automatically mean all international services will resume.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said on Sunday that air defences had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh.
Saudi Civil Defence said it responded to falling debris on October 24 after two missiles were intercepted. Debris was reported in the Mecca region, Jeddah, Taif and Rabigh. The Houthis denied targeting Mecca and Medina.
The US has warned its citizens about travel to 13 countries across the Middle East, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Syria, Yemen and Israel, citing terrorism threats.
Washington urged travellers to reconsider trips to Saudi Arabia because of risks including potential Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting US interests, threats from Iran-backed Houthis, armed conflict and terrorism. It also advised against travel to areas along the Yemen border.
Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice, including Iran Airtour services to and from Dubai.
Passengers should contact their airline directly for the latest information on cancellations, rebooking and refunds.
Dubai–Tel Aviv services remain affected following the September 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073. Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice. Affected passengers should contact Emirates, flydubai or their travel agent for assistance.
Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh through Thursday, November 5, 2026. Selected services to Jeddah have also been cancelled through that date.
Jeddah flights affected:
EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
Etihad said further changes are possible as the situation remains dynamic. Passengers should check the Etihad Airways website before travelling.
Emirates has listed cancellations on several flights between Dubai and Saudi Arabia.
Dammam
Dubai to Dammam: EK823, EK827, EK821
Dammam to Dubai: EK824, EK828, EK822
Jeddah
Dubai to Jeddah: EK801, EK805, EK803
Jeddah to Dubai: EK802, EK806, EK804
Riyadh
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK819, EK817
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK820, EK814, EK818
Dubai–Medina flights
The supplied flight-status information lists the following services:
EK809: Dubai to Medina — scheduled
EK808: Medina to Dubai — arrived
EK810: Medina to Dubai — scheduled
Passengers should check the Emirates website for the latest updates. Travellers on codeshare services should also check with the airline operating their flight.
Emirates codeshare flights to Tel Aviv
Emirates' codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice, according to the airline's October 5 advisory.
Affected passengers should contact their travel agent or Emirates for assistance.
flydubai has suspended flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha until October 29, 2026.
Abha
Dubai to Abha: FZ813 — cancelled
Abha to Dubai: FZ814 — cancelled
Dammam
Dubai to Dammam: FZ883, FZ869, FZ863, FZ867 — cancelled
Dammam to Dubai: FZ884, FZ870, FZ864, FZ868 — cancelled
Riyadh
Dubai to Riyadh: FZ847, FZ855 — cancelled
Riyadh to Dubai: FZ848, FZ856 — cancelled
Passengers should check the flydubai website before leaving for the airport.
Other flydubai services to Saudi Arabia
The supplied flight-status information shows a mix of scheduled, estimated and completed services on October 25.
Gassim
FZ871: Dubai to Gassim — scheduled
FZ872: Gassim to Dubai — scheduled
Ha'il
FZ925: Dubai to Ha'il — scheduled
FZ926: Ha'il to Dubai — scheduled
Jeddah
FZ831: Dubai to Jeddah — arrived
FZ909: Dubai to Jeddah — estimated
FZ829: Dubai to Jeddah — scheduled
FZ832: Jeddah to Dubai — estimated
FZ910: Jeddah to Dubai — estimated
FZ830: Jeddah to Dubai — scheduled
Medina
FZ897: Dubai to Medina — estimated
FZ827: Dubai to Medina — scheduled
FZ828: Medina to Dubai — arrived
FZ898: Medina to Dubai — estimated
Tabuk
FZ881: Dubai to Tabuk — scheduled
FZ882: Tabuk to Dubai — scheduled
Taif
FZ873: Dubai to Taif — estimated
FZ874: Taif to Dubai — scheduled
No flight-status information was available in the supplied data for Dubai services to The Red Sea, Yanbu, Gizan, Hofuf, Jouf, Nejran, Neom and Qaisumah. This does not necessarily mean those flights have been cancelled.
The airline also advises that check-in counters close 60 minutes before scheduled departure unless passengers have received an SMS or email stating otherwise.
Air Arabia has listed cancellations on services from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, affecting routes to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, South Asia, Europe and Africa.
Abu Dhabi flights
Multan
Abu Dhabi to Multan: 3L335 — cancelled
Multan to Abu Dhabi: 3L336 — cancelled
Sharjah flights
Saudi Arabia
Abha
Sharjah to Abha: G9195 — cancelled
Abha to Sharjah: G9196 — cancelled
Dammam
Sharjah to Dammam: G9160, G9163, G9167 — cancelled
Dammam to Sharjah: G9161, G9164, G9168 — cancelled
Jizan
Sharjah to Jizan: G9398 — cancelled
Jizan to Sharjah: G9399 — cancelled
Riyadh
Sharjah to Riyadh: G9151, G9154 — cancelled
Riyadh to Sharjah: G9152, G9155 — cancelled
Kuwait
Sharjah to Kuwait: G9068, G9124 — cancelled
Kuwait to Sharjah: G9069, G9125 — cancelled
South Asia
Sharjah to Chattogram: G9526 — cancelled
Sharjah to Dhaka: G9514 — cancelled
Dhaka to Sharjah: G9515 — cancelled
Europe
Sharjah to London Gatwick: G9267 — cancelled
London Gatwick to Sharjah: G9268 — cancelled
Sharjah to Athens: G9818 — cancelled
Athens to Sharjah: G9819 — cancelled
Africa
Sharjah to Entebbe: G9691 — cancelled
Entebbe to Sharjah: G9692 — cancelled
Passengers should check the Air Arabia website for the latest status and rebooking options.
Several international airlines have extended suspensions or adjusted services to Saudi Arabia. The following updates are based on the information supplied and should be checked against current airline advisories before publication.
Etihad Airways: Saudi flights cancelled through November 5
Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh through Thursday, November 5, 2026.
Emirates: Saudi services affected
Emirates has suspended flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah through October 25, according to the latest information provided.
flydubai: Riyadh, Dammam and Abha flights suspended
flydubai has suspended flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha until October 29, 2026.
Air Arabia: Saudi services cancelled
Air Arabia has cancelled flights from Sharjah to several Saudi destinations, including Riyadh, Abha, Dammam and Taif. No resumption date has been announced in the information provided.
Air India and Air India Express: Suspensions extended
Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until November 7, 2026. Services to and from Jeddah remain suspended until October 31.
Eligible passengers with bookings issued on or before October 24 can opt for flexible rebooking or a full refund. Depending on the airline and route, a one-time complimentary rebooking to operational destinations in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain or India may also be available, subject to conditions and seat availability.
IndiGo: Saudi cancellations through October 31
IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 31, 2026. Affected passengers are being notified and should check their flight status on the IndiGo website before travelling.
Akasa Air: Jeddah and Riyadh suspensions extended
Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30, 2026.
Affected passengers can request a full refund, credited to the original payment method within seven days, or reschedule without additional charges. Passengers who booked through travel agents should contact them directly.
Oman Air: Flights to and from Riyadh suspended until October 31.
SalamAir: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam cancelled until October 31.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh flights temporarily suspended since October 9; no resumption date specified.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh services PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.
Delta Air Lines: Atlanta–Riyadh launch postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa Group: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18; Dammam services suspended through November 30.
Eurowings: Jeddah flights scheduled to resume on November 12.
Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam cancellations extended through October 31.
British Airways: Limited Riyadh service scheduled to resume on November 3, with one flight daily.
Malaysia Airlines: Previously announced the resumption of Jeddah and Madinah services on October 18; passengers should confirm current operations.
Air France: The previously announced Riyadh suspension ran through October 24; check for an extension or resumption announcement.
What UAE travellers should do before flying
Check with the airline first: Confirm your flight status before leaving home.
Verify your booking: An airport reopening does not automatically mean your scheduled flight is operating.
Review refund and rebooking rules: Eligibility varies by airline, route and booking date.
Allow extra time: Follow the latest airport and airline guidance.
Check codeshare bookings: Confirm status with the airline operating the flight, not just the airline that sold the ticket.
UAE–Saudi Arabia travel remains disrupted, with cancellations affecting services from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah despite Riyadh airport's planned return to operations.
Some suspensions extend into November and December, while other flights remain scheduled or estimated. With European and Asian services to Dubai gradually returning, passengers should check their individual bookings directly with airlines before departure.