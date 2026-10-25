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UAE flight status Oct 25: List of cancellations, delays and Riyadh airport reopening updates

Riyadh airport prepares to reopen as UAE airlines extend Saudi suspensions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
7 MIN READ
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Travellers face continuing disruption on UAE-Saudi Arabia routes, even as Riyadh airport prepares to resume operations and some European and Asian services to Dubai return.
Travellers face continuing disruption on UAE-Saudi Arabia routes, even as Riyadh airport prepares to resume operations and some European and Asian services to Dubai return.
AFP file

Travelling from the UAE today? Several airlines have cancelled flights to Saudi Arabia, with disruptions affecting services from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. While Riyadh airport is preparing to resume operations on Sunday, October 25, individual airlines continue to suspend or change schedules, with some cancellations extending into November and December.

Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have listed multiple affected services. Meanwhile, some European and Asian routes to Dubai are being restored, offering more options for travellers. Check your flight status directly with your airline before heading to the airport.

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More flights returning to Dubai

UAE travellers could have more options in the coming weeks as airlines gradually restore services to Dubai International Airport (DXB). Up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe are expected to return from late October through December 2026, alongside the restoration of services to Athens and Manila.

Travellers should check directly with their airlines to confirm operating dates and schedules, as not all services may resume at once. Read the full update for the latest airline schedules and route changes.

Dubai passengers: How to raise a flight complaint

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has reminded passengers to review their ticket terms, refund and rebooking policies, and baggage allowances before travelling.

If a flight is disrupted, passengers should first raise their concerns with the airline or travel agent. Those who are unhappy with the response can escalate their complaint to the DCAA within 14 days, following the authority’s applicable procedures.

Live updates: Three explosions were reported in Riyadh after alerts warned of a hostile aerial threat. King Khalid International Airport plans to resume operations at Terminals 1 and 2 on Sunday. Follow our live updates for the latest developments.

Riyadh airport prepares to resume flights

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh is preparing to resume domestic and international flight operations onOctober 25, following disruptions linked to regional security incidents.

Under the new terminal arrangements, Terminal 1 will handle domestic flights, while Terminal 2 will serve international flights operated by Saudi national carriers.

Passengers with confirmed bookings have been advised to contact their airlines to verify flight status and schedules before travelling to the airport. The planned reopening does not automatically mean all international services will resume.

Saudi Arabia reports missile interceptions

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis said on Sunday that air defences had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh.

Saudi Civil Defence said it responded to falling debris on October 24 after two missiles were intercepted. Debris was reported in the Mecca region, Jeddah, Taif and Rabigh. The Houthis denied targeting Mecca and Medina.

US issues travel warnings across the Middle East

The US has warned its citizens about travel to 13 countries across the Middle East, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Syria, Yemen and Israel, citing terrorism threats.

Washington urged travellers to reconsider trips to Saudi Arabia because of risks including potential Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting US interests, threats from Iran-backed Houthis, armed conflict and terrorism. It also advised against travel to areas along the Yemen border.

Iran flight status

Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice, including Iran Airtour services to and from Dubai.

Passengers should contact their airline directly for the latest information on cancellations, rebooking and refunds.

Tel Aviv flights affected

Dubai–Tel Aviv services remain affected following the September 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073. Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice. Affected passengers should contact Emirates, flydubai or their travel agent for assistance.

UAE flight status today: Latest airline cancellations

Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi–Saudi Arabia flights cancelled

Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh through Thursday, November 5, 2026. Selected services to Jeddah have also been cancelled through that date.

Jeddah flights affected:

  • EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah

  • EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi

  • EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah

  • EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi

Etihad said further changes are possible as the situation remains dynamic. Passengers should check the Etihad Airways website before travelling.

Emirates: Dubai–Saudi Arabia flight cancellations

Emirates has listed cancellations on several flights between Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Dammam

  • Dubai to Dammam: EK823, EK827, EK821

  • Dammam to Dubai: EK824, EK828, EK822

Jeddah

  • Dubai to Jeddah: EK801, EK805, EK803

  • Jeddah to Dubai: EK802, EK806, EK804

Riyadh

  • Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK819, EK817

  • Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK820, EK814, EK818

Dubai–Medina flights

The supplied flight-status information lists the following services:

  • EK809: Dubai to Medina — scheduled

  • EK808: Medina to Dubai — arrived

  • EK810: Medina to Dubai — scheduled

Passengers should check the Emirates website for the latest updates. Travellers on codeshare services should also check with the airline operating their flight.

Emirates codeshare flights to Tel Aviv

Emirates' codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice, according to the airline's October 5 advisory.

Affected passengers should contact their travel agent or Emirates for assistance.

flydubai: Saudi flight cancellations on October 25

flydubai has suspended flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha until October 29, 2026.

Abha

  • Dubai to Abha: FZ813 — cancelled

  • Abha to Dubai: FZ814 — cancelled

Dammam

  • Dubai to Dammam: FZ883, FZ869, FZ863, FZ867 — cancelled

  • Dammam to Dubai: FZ884, FZ870, FZ864, FZ868 — cancelled

Riyadh

  • Dubai to Riyadh: FZ847, FZ855 — cancelled

  • Riyadh to Dubai: FZ848, FZ856 — cancelled

Passengers should check the flydubai website before leaving for the airport.

Other flydubai services to Saudi Arabia

The supplied flight-status information shows a mix of scheduled, estimated and completed services on October 25.

Gassim

  • FZ871: Dubai to Gassim — scheduled

  • FZ872: Gassim to Dubai — scheduled

Ha'il

  • FZ925: Dubai to Ha'il — scheduled

  • FZ926: Ha'il to Dubai — scheduled

Jeddah

  • FZ831: Dubai to Jeddah — arrived

  • FZ909: Dubai to Jeddah — estimated

  • FZ829: Dubai to Jeddah — scheduled

  • FZ832: Jeddah to Dubai — estimated

  • FZ910: Jeddah to Dubai — estimated

  • FZ830: Jeddah to Dubai — scheduled

Medina

  • FZ897: Dubai to Medina — estimated

  • FZ827: Dubai to Medina — scheduled

  • FZ828: Medina to Dubai — arrived

  • FZ898: Medina to Dubai — estimated

Tabuk

  • FZ881: Dubai to Tabuk — scheduled

  • FZ882: Tabuk to Dubai — scheduled

Taif

  • FZ873: Dubai to Taif — estimated

  • FZ874: Taif to Dubai — scheduled

No flight-status information was available in the supplied data for Dubai services to The Red Sea, Yanbu, Gizan, Hofuf, Jouf, Nejran, Neom and Qaisumah. This does not necessarily mean those flights have been cancelled.

The airline also advises that check-in counters close 60 minutes before scheduled departure unless passengers have received an SMS or email stating otherwise.

Air Arabia: Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flight cancellations

Air Arabia has listed cancellations on services from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, affecting routes to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, South Asia, Europe and Africa.

Abu Dhabi flights

Multan

  • Abu Dhabi to Multan: 3L335 — cancelled

  • Multan to Abu Dhabi: 3L336 — cancelled

Sharjah flights

Saudi Arabia

Abha

  • Sharjah to Abha: G9195 — cancelled

  • Abha to Sharjah: G9196 — cancelled

Dammam

  • Sharjah to Dammam: G9160, G9163, G9167 — cancelled

  • Dammam to Sharjah: G9161, G9164, G9168 — cancelled

Jizan

  • Sharjah to Jizan: G9398 — cancelled

  • Jizan to Sharjah: G9399 — cancelled

Riyadh

  • Sharjah to Riyadh: G9151, G9154 — cancelled

  • Riyadh to Sharjah: G9152, G9155 — cancelled

Kuwait

  • Sharjah to Kuwait: G9068, G9124 — cancelled

  • Kuwait to Sharjah: G9069, G9125 — cancelled

South Asia

  • Sharjah to Chattogram: G9526 — cancelled

  • Sharjah to Dhaka: G9514 — cancelled

  • Dhaka to Sharjah: G9515 — cancelled

Europe

  • Sharjah to London Gatwick: G9267 — cancelled

  • London Gatwick to Sharjah: G9268 — cancelled

  • Sharjah to Athens: G9818 — cancelled

  • Athens to Sharjah: G9819 — cancelled

Africa

  • Sharjah to Entebbe: G9691 — cancelled

  • Entebbe to Sharjah: G9692 — cancelled

Passengers should check the Air Arabia website for the latest status and rebooking options.

Saudi Arabia airline updates: Suspensions and resumptions

Several international airlines have extended suspensions or adjusted services to Saudi Arabia. The following updates are based on the information supplied and should be checked against current airline advisories before publication.

Etihad Airways: Saudi flights cancelled through November 5

Etihad Airways has cancelled all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh through Thursday, November 5, 2026. 

Emirates: Saudi services affected 

Emirates has suspended flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah through October 25, according to the latest information provided.

flydubai: Riyadh, Dammam and Abha flights suspended

flydubai has suspended flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha until October 29, 2026. 

Air Arabia: Saudi services cancelled 

Air Arabia has cancelled flights from Sharjah to several Saudi destinations, including Riyadh, Abha, Dammam and Taif. No resumption date has been announced in the information provided. 

Air India and Air India Express: Suspensions extended

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until November 7, 2026. Services to and from Jeddah remain suspended until October 31.

Eligible passengers with bookings issued on or before October 24 can opt for flexible rebooking or a full refund. Depending on the airline and route, a one-time complimentary rebooking to operational destinations in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain or India may also be available, subject to conditions and seat availability.

IndiGo: Saudi cancellations through October 31

IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 31, 2026. Affected passengers are being notified and should check their flight status on the IndiGo website before travelling.

Akasa Air: Jeddah and Riyadh suspensions extended

Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah until November 10 and Riyadh until November 30, 2026.

Affected passengers can request a full refund, credited to the original payment method within seven days, or reschedule without additional charges. Passengers who booked through travel agents should contact them directly.

Other airlines affected

  • Oman Air: Flights to and from Riyadh suspended until October 31.

  • SalamAir: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam cancelled until October 31.

  • Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh flights temporarily suspended since October 9; no resumption date specified.

  • Philippine Airlines: Riyadh services PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.

  • Delta Air Lines: Atlanta–Riyadh launch postponed until March 2027.

  • Lufthansa Group: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18; Dammam services suspended through November 30.

  • Eurowings: Jeddah flights scheduled to resume on November 12.

  • Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.

  • KLM: Riyadh and Dammam cancellations extended through October 31.

  • British Airways: Limited Riyadh service scheduled to resume on November 3, with one flight daily.

  • Malaysia Airlines: Previously announced the resumption of Jeddah and Madinah services on October 18; passengers should confirm current operations.

  • Air France: The previously announced Riyadh suspension ran through October 24; check for an extension or resumption announcement.

What UAE travellers should do before flying

  • Check with the airline first: Confirm your flight status before leaving home.

  • Verify your booking: An airport reopening does not automatically mean your scheduled flight is operating.

  • Review refund and rebooking rules: Eligibility varies by airline, route and booking date.

  • Allow extra time: Follow the latest airport and airline guidance.

  • Check codeshare bookings: Confirm status with the airline operating the flight, not just the airline that sold the ticket.

UAE–Saudi Arabia travel remains disrupted, with cancellations affecting services from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah despite Riyadh airport's planned return to operations.

Some suspensions extend into November and December, while other flights remain scheduled or estimated. With European and Asian services to Dubai gradually returning, passengers should check their individual bookings directly with airlines before departure.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelSaudi ArabiaEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysRiyadhUS-Israel-Iran war

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