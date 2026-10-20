UAE flight status today: Saudi disruptions and full list of delays, cancellations

Saudi flight disruptions continued, with 45.49% of departures affected since October 8.
Flight disruptions continued to affect UAE travellers on Tuesday, October 20, with Saudi Arabia cancellations and delays at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports. DXB reported cancellations to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, while SpiceJet flights to India were delayed.
At Zayed International Airport, delays affected departures to Delhi, Tel Aviv, Bahrain, Bangkok and New York. Etihad has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah through October 24. Passengers should check with their airlines before travelling.
According to Cirium, an aviation analytics company, Saudi Arabia recorded 322 cancelled or no-fly departures out of 941 scheduled flights on Monday, October 19.
Since October 8, 5,547 of 12,195 scheduled departures have been cancelled or listed as no-fly, representing 45.49% of flights monitored during the period.
Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport recorded the highest disruption rate among the country's major airports on October 19, with 181 of 274 scheduled departures affected, or 66.06%.
Passengers travelling from the UAE to Saudi Arabia and other regional destinations should confirm their flight status with the relevant airline before travelling.
Passengers travelling to and from Iran should verify their bookings and operational status directly with their airlines before travelling. Regional security developments and airspace restrictions can affect flight schedules, and travellers should not assume that a service is operating as planned.
Flight information should be checked against the latest airline updates before departure.
Etihad Airways flight EY610 from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv, codeshared with LY9613, is delayed on Tuesday. The flight was scheduled to depart at 11.10am, with a revised departure time of 12.25pm, according to Zayed International Airport's flight information.
Passengers travelling on services to and from Israel should check directly with their airline for the latest operational updates.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several departures and arrivals at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport are delayed on Tuesday, October 20.
Flights arriving at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi are facing delays today, with services from Delhi, Tel Aviv, Bahrain, Bangkok, Colombo and New York among those affected.
Delhi: Air India Express IX179, scheduled for 10:55am, delayed to 11:50am.
Tel Aviv: Etihad EY610 and LY9613, scheduled for 11:10am, delayed to 12:25pm.
Bahrain: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L016 and Etihad EY1371, scheduled for 12:10pm, delayed to 12:55pm.
Bangkok: Etihad EY403 and codeshare flights VN3725, UX2704, PG4016 and MS8131, scheduled for 12:35pm, delayed to 1:05pm.
New York: Etihad EY002, scheduled for 12:45pm, delayed to 5:25pm.
Delhi: Etihad EY215, scheduled for 6pm, delayed to 6:30pm.
Colombo: Etihad EY391 and codeshare flights SK6517, MS8061 and ET1511, scheduled for 7:05pm, delayed to 8:05pm.
New York: Etihad EY004, scheduled for 7:20pm, delayed to 9pm.
Before you travel: Passengers should check the latest flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport. Passengers should confirm arrival and departure times with the relevant airline or through the airport's official flight information.
Several flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) are cancelled or delayed on Tuesday, October 20, according to the airport's departure information.
Flydubai services to Riyadh, Dammam, Abha and Ha'il are among those cancelled. A Jazeera Airways flight to Kuwait and a flyadeal service to Gassim are also listed as cancelled.
DXB departures: Flights cancelled
The following flights are listed as cancelled:
Riyadh: FZ841 / EK2486, scheduled for 10.55am.
Dammam: FZ869 / EK2484, scheduled for 11.20am.
Kuwait: J9 122, scheduled for 11.45am.
Abha: FZ811, scheduled for 1.40pm.
Ha'il: FZ821, scheduled for 1.45pm.
Dammam: FZ863 / EK2278, scheduled for 1.50pm.
Gassim: F3 1506, scheduled for 4.15pm.
Dammam: FZ867 / EK2282, scheduled for 6.05pm.
Additional flydubai services to Saudi Arabia are also marked as cancelled.
The following SpiceJet departures from Dubai are delayed:
New Delhi: SG5106, originally scheduled for 10.45am, revised to 1.50pm.
Kochi: SG5117, originally scheduled for 3.40pm, revised to 8.30pm.
Mumbai: SG5113, originally scheduled for 2.40pm, revised to 7.30pm.
Other flight delays and cancellations
Air India Express: IX213 to Guwahati, scheduled for 6pm, delayed to 6.36pm.
IndiGo: 6E1481 to Chandigarh, scheduled for 7.50pm, delayed to 8.21pm.
Passengers should check the latest departure information on the DXB website and with their airline before travelling.
UAE airlines continue to face disruptions on Saudi routes, with Emirates, flydubai and Etihad Airways cancelling services to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. Etihad has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam through October 24.
Flydubai has also cancelled several services to Riyadh and Dammam, while Emirates’ listed Saudi cancellations include flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.
Medina services remain listed as operating on Emirates and flydubai schedules. Passengers should check with their airlines for the latest updates before travelling.
Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah through Saturday, October 24, due to regional disruption.
The following Abu Dhabi–Jeddah services are cancelled:
EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah.
EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi.
EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah.
EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi.
Flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, as well as Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, are also cancelled through October 24.
Etihad said the situation remains dynamic and further schedule changes are possible. Passengers should check their flight status on the airline's official website before travelling to the airport.
Among the Saudi Arabian routes checked for Tuesday, October 20, Dubai–Medina services are listed as operating or scheduled, while flights between Dubai and Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh are listed as cancelled.
Dubai–Medina
Dubai to Medina: EK807 arrived; EK809 is scheduled.
Medina to Dubai: EK808 and EK810 are scheduled.
Dubai–Dammam: Flights cancelled
Dubai to Dammam: EK823, EK827 and EK821.
Dammam to Dubai: EK824, EK828 and EK822.
Dubai–Jeddah: Flights cancelled
Dubai to Jeddah: EK801, EK805 and EK803.
Jeddah to Dubai: EK802, EK806 and EK804.
Dubai–Riyadh: Flights cancelled
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817.
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK820 and EK818.
Flight status alert: Passengers should confirm their flight's latest status directly with Emirates before leaving for the airport.
Flydubai has cancelled several services between Dubai and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, October 20. These include flights to Riyadh, Dammam, Abha and Ha'il.
Dubai–Riyadh
FZ847, FZ841 and FZ855.
Return flights FZ848, FZ842 and FZ856.
Dubai–Dammam
FZ883, FZ869, FZ863 and FZ867.
Return flights FZ884, FZ870, FZ864 and FZ868.
Dubai–Abha
FZ811 and return flight FZ812.
Dubai–Ha'il
FZ821 and return flight FZ822.
Several services to and from other Saudi destinations remain scheduled or have estimated arrival or departure times.
Medina: Dubai-bound FZ897 and FZ8387 have estimated statuses, while FZ827 is scheduled. From Medina, FZ828 has arrived; FZ898 and FZ8388 are estimated.
Jeddah: Dubai-bound FZ919 and FZ831 have arrived. FZ909 is estimated, while FZ829 and FZ807 are scheduled. From Jeddah, FZ920 has arrived; FZ832, FZ910 and FZ830 are estimated, while FZ808 is scheduled.
Gassim: FZ8443 to Gassim is scheduled. From Gassim, FZ872 has arrived and FZ8444 is estimated.
Tabuk: FZ881 from Dubai and FZ882 from Tabuk are scheduled.
Taif: FZ873 from Dubai and FZ874 from Taif have estimated statuses.
Flight-status information was unavailable for services between Dubai and Hofuf, Gizan, Jouf, Yanbu, Neom, Qaisumah and The Red Sea. The absence of information does not, by itself, confirm a cancellation.
Travellers are advised: Flydubai advises passengers that check-in counters close 60 minutes before scheduled departure unless they have received an SMS or email stating otherwise.
Air Arabia services from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi are affected by cancellations to destinations across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi cancellations
The following services are listed as cancelled:
Abu Dhabi–Sohag: 3L413.
Sohag–Abu Dhabi: 3L414.
Abu Dhabi–Cairo Sphinx: 3L383.
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait: 3L020.
Kuwait–Abu Dhabi: 3L021.
Abu Dhabi–Colombo: 3L708.
Colombo–Abu Dhabi: 3L709.
Air Arabia Sharjah: Saudi Arabia flights cancelled
Riyadh
Sharjah–Riyadh: G9151 and G9154.
Riyadh–Sharjah: G9152 and G9155.
Abha
Sharjah–Abha: G9195.
Abha–Sharjah: G9196.
Jizan
Sharjah–Jizan: G9398.
Jizan–Sharjah: G9399.
Al Jouf
Sharjah–Al Jouf: G9221.
Al Jouf–Sharjah: G9222.
Kuwait and Qatar cancellations
Sharjah–Kuwait: G9068 and G9124.
Kuwait–Sharjah: G9069 and G9125.
Sharjah–Doha: G9040.
Doha–Sharjah: G9041, G9028 and G9027.
South Asia and other cancellations
Pakistan: Sharjah–Islamabad 9P743; Islamabad–Sharjah 9P742.
Bangladesh: Sharjah–Chattogram G9341; Chattogram–Sharjah G9342; Sharjah–Dhaka G9571; Dhaka–Sharjah G9572.
Egypt: Sharjah–Cairo Sphinx G9343.
Iraq: Sharjah–Najaf G9371; Najaf–Sharjah G9372.
Kazakhstan: Sharjah–Almaty G9253.
Passengers affected by cancellations should check directly with Air Arabia for the latest information about their bookings and alternative arrangements.
Saudi Arabia's flight network remains under pressure, with Riyadh recording the highest number of affected departures among the country's major airports on October 19.
According to Cirium data updated on October 19:
5,547 departures affected: Flights cancelled or listed as no-fly between October 8 and 19.
45.49% of scheduled departures disrupted: 5,547 of 12,195 flights monitored over the period.
322 flights affected on October 19: Out of 941 scheduled departures nationwide.
Riyadh worst hit among major airports: 181 of 274 departures affected, a disruption rate of 66.06%.
Jeddah: 56 of 356 departures affected, or 15.73%.
Dammam: 27 of 86 departures affected, or 31.40%.
Madinah: 13 of 87 departures affected, or 14.94%.
Abha: 16 of 33 departures affected, or 48.48%.
When were Saudi flight disruptions at their highest?
The highest daily number of affected departures during the period was recorded on October 15, when 701 of 1,178 scheduled flights were cancelled or listed as no-fly.
Other days with significant disruption included:
October 12: 631 of 1,048 departures affected, or 60.21%.
October 13: 627 of 1,058 departures affected, or 59.26%.
October 14: 626 of 1,097 departures affected, or 57.06%.
October 18: 539 of 1,006 departures affected, or 53.58%.
October 19: 322 of 941 departures affected, or 34.22%.
The disruption rate fell to 16.24% on October 17, when 96 of 591 scheduled departures were affected, before rising again the following day.
Although the nationwide disruption rate declined on October 19, Riyadh and several smaller airports continued to record high rates of affected departures.
The figures combine flights marked as cancelled with those listed as no-fly. They do not establish the reason for each disruption or confirm that every affected flight was directly linked to the regional conflict.
The United States, United Kingdom and Australia have issued travel warnings amid reported threats to Saudi airports and continuing aviation disruption.
Riyadh: King Khalid International Airport remains suspended, according to the advisories supplied for this update.
Jeddah and Dammam: Airports remain operational, but delays and cancellations are possible.
United Kingdom: Advises against all travel within 10km of the Yemen border and all but essential travel elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.
United States: Warns of potential attacks on airports and airspace closures and urges travellers to follow official security alerts.
Australia: Advises travellers to avoid Riyadh airport and consider alternatives.
Indian airlines: Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have suspended Saudi Arabia flights until October 24; Akasa Air’s suspension runs until October 27.
Some flights continue: Saudia and flynas services from Dammam to India are listed as scheduled, but passengers should confirm their bookings.
Travellers should consult the latest official government advisories before changing plans. Alternative routes should be checked for availability, transit visa requirements and entry rules.
Lufthansa Group: Dubai–Munich flights resume October 25, Dubai–Frankfurt on October 26, with services gradually increasing.
SWISS: Zurich–Dubai flights due to resume October 27.
Eurowings: Dubai services from Berlin and Stuttgart begin November 1; Cologne/Bonn flights resume November 3.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna–Dubai flights scheduled to resume December 12.
Abu Dhabi: Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian and Edelweiss services remain suspended through October 24; Eurowings services are also suspended until then.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai–Manila services have resumed.
Wizz Air: Selected Abu Dhabi routes postponed until January 10, 2027; Jordan flights suspended through October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights SQ494 and SQ495 cancelled through December 1.
British Airways: Dubai services scheduled to resume November 3; Abu Dhabi services suspended until winter 2027–28.
Air France: Dubai and Riyadh services suspended through October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights cancelled through January 31, 2027; rebooking, rerouting and refunds are available.
UK: Removed its broader warning against all but essential travel to the UAE but continues to flag possible flight and airspace disruption.
US: UAE remains at Level 3 — Reconsider Travel.
Australia: Advises reconsidering the need to travel to the UAE.
Canada: Advises a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
EASA: Conflict-zone bulletin extended through November 16, 2026, covering the UAE and several other Gulf countries.
Passengers departing from Dubai or Abu Dhabi, particularly those travelling to Saudi Arabia or other affected regional destinations, should:
Check their flight status directly with the airline before leaving home.
Confirm departure times and terminal information through the relevant airport's official website.
Check for SMS or email notifications about schedule changes.
Contact the airline for rebooking options if their flight is cancelled.
Allow sufficient time to reach the airport and complete check-in.
Flight schedules and operational statuses can change at short notice. Passengers should rely on the latest information from their airline before travelling.