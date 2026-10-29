Winter travel surge sees UAE airport capacity rise despite flight cancellations
UAE airports are seeing a rise in scheduled seat capacity ahead of the winter travel season, with more international services expected to return between late October and December. However, flight disruptions continue to affect some routes across the UAE and Saudi Arabia amid regional developments.
Passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport (DXB), Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Sharjah International Airport should check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport. Here are the latest updates on airport arrivals, departures, airline cancellations, revised schedules and alternative travel arrangements.
Scheduled departing seat capacity across UAE airports rose to 7.2 million in October, up 23 per cent from June. Dubai airport recorded 4.6 million seats, followed by Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi with 1.7 million and Sharjah with 840,000. Emirates offered 3.1 million seats in October, while flydubai recorded the strongest growth among major UAE carriers, increasing capacity by 27.5 per cent since June to 1.1 million seats.
Up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe are expected to return from late October through December. Services to Athens and Manila are also being restored, offering more options for international travellers.
US-Iran talks: Trump said he approved Vice President JD Vance reaching out to Iran over its need for medical supplies, following reports that Vance had urged Tehran to pursue peace talks.
Iran warns Israel: Tehran threatened devastating economic consequences if Israel launches fresh attacks. It rejected reported Qatari peace proposals but said mediation efforts over reopening the Strait of Hormuz were continuing.
Possible US strikes: Reports say Washington has warned regional allies to prepare for potential strikes against Iran after the November 3 US midterm elections.
Yemen missile interception: The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi forces towards Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.
Obama criticises Trump: Former US president Barack Obama said the war had depleted US missile stocks, left the country more vulnerable and given Iran leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.
Oil prices fall: Brent crude dropped to $114.50 a barrel in early trading amid hopes that peace talks could ease regional tensions.
The US, UK, Australia and Canada have updated travel warnings amid regional security risks, including missile and drone attacks, armed conflict and possible flight cancellations and airspace closures.
The US advises against travel to Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen, Australia advises against all travel to the kingdom, and Canada warns against non-essential travel to Saudi Arabia and all travel to Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.
The UK’s alerts cover 15 destinations, including the UAE, Israel, Iran and Palestine, and apply to travellers transiting the region.
Saudi citizens can now apply for the US Global Entry programme, which offers expedited customs clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travellers arriving in the United States.
The programme aims to simplify entry procedures for eligible Saudi travellers and strengthen travel ties between Saudi Arabia and the US. Applicants must undergo security vetting and an in-person interview before enrolment.
Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice, including Iran Airtour services to and from Dubai.
Passengers booked on affected services should contact their airline or travel agent about flight status, rebooking and refunds.
Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice following the September 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073, which diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Affected passengers should contact Emirates, flydubai or their travel agent for updated booking information and alternative travel options.
Several flights arriving at Zayed International Airport (AUH) are delayed, with revised arrival times affecting services from Tel Aviv, Bahrain, Bangkok, Delhi and other destinations.
Tel Aviv (TLV): Etihad Airways flight EY596 and codeshare services MU4542, LY9606 and HM5325 are delayed from 12pm to 12.35pm.
Bahrain (BAH): Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight 3L016 and codeshare EY1371 are delayed from 12.10pm to 12.50pm.
Bangkok (BKK): Etihad Airways flight EY403 and codeshare services are delayed from 12.35pm to 1.10pm.
Tel Aviv (TLV): Etihad Airways flight EY610 and codeshare services MU3620, LY9613 and HM5333 are delayed from 11.55am to 1.40pm.
Delhi (DEL): An Etihad Airways arrival scheduled for 12.40pm is delayed to 1.45pm.
Seychelles (SEZ): Etihad Airways flight EY701 and codeshare services are delayed from 12.10pm to 1.50pm.
Malé (MLE): Etihad Airways flight EY373 and codeshare services WY5098 and MS8431 are delayed from 12.35pm to 1.55pm.
Kathmandu (KTM): Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight 3L044 and codeshare EY1385 are delayed from 1.25pm to 2.25pm.
Tashkent (TAS): Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight 3L764 and codeshare EY1675 are delayed from 6.40pm to 7.25pm.
Casablanca (CMN): Etihad Airways flight EY758 and codeshare services are delayed from 7.45pm to 9.20pm.
Travel advice: Arrival times may change. Passengers should check the latest updates with their airline or Zayed International Airport before travelling.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several departures from Dubai International Airport (DXB) are cancelled or delayed, affecting SpiceJet, Emirates, flydubai, flynas and other airlines. Passengers should check their flight status before leaving for the airport.
Important: Some Emirates flights appear as cancelled on DXB’s arrivals board while the airline’s own flight-status page lists them as scheduled or operating. Passengers should verify their flight directly with Emirates before travelling.
Cancelled
SG 051: Pune (PNQ) — scheduled 10.15pm.
SG 5146: Ahmedabad (AMD) — scheduled 6.25pm.
SG 5117: Kochi (COK) — scheduled 11.20am.
Delayed
SG 5111: New Delhi (DEL) — revised from 11.50am to 2.15pm.
SG 5116: Ahmedabad (AMD) — revised from 8.50am to 1.25pm.
SG 5060: Mumbai (BOM) — revised from 11.55am to 8.32pm.
EK 545: Chennai (MAA) — revised from 12.40pm to 1.38pm.
EK 515: New Delhi (DEL) — revised from 11.55pm on October 29 to 12.54am on October 30.
Flynas — cancelled
XY 811: Riyadh (RUH) — 10.55am.
XY 201: Riyadh (RUH) — 10.40am.
XY 211: Riyadh (RUH) — 6.25pm.
XY 203: Riyadh (RUH) — 6pm.
XY 205: Gassim (ELQ) — 3.25pm.
XY 217: Riyadh (RUH) — 2.20pm.
XY 209: Riyadh (RUH) — 8.45pm.
XY 213: Riyadh (RUH) — 11pm.
flydubai
Delayed: FZ 952 to Moscow Vnukovo — revised from 8.50am to 3.36pm; FZ 998 to Yekaterinburg — revised from 1.45pm to 3.12pm.
FZ 710 to Baku (GYD) — revised from 5.15pm to 5.57pm.
New time: FZ 010 to Doha (DOH) — updated from 9.10pm to 9.12pm.
Other airlines
Ethiopian Airlines: ET 660 to Addis Ababa (ADD) cancelled — 12.55pm.
IndiGo: 6E 1475 to Kochi (COK) delayed from 10.45am to 12.17pm.
Uzbekistan Airways: HY 333 to Tashkent (TAS) delayed from 11am to 11.39am.
Air Astana: KC 897 to Almaty (ALA) delayed from 1pm to 1.38pm.
Pobeda: DP 991 to Moscow Vnukovo (VKO) delayed from 4.10pm to 4.58pm.
Travel advice: Flight schedules can change at short notice. Check directly with your airline for the latest status before travelling to DXB.
Flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah have been cancelled through November 5, 2026, due to regional disruption.
Dammam: All flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam are cancelled.
Riyadh: All flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are cancelled.
Jeddah: The following flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah are cancelled:
EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status on Etihad Airways’ official website before travelling, as further changes are possible.
Emirates has reported cancellations on several flights between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, as well as services to Peshawar, Kuwait and Sialkot. Some Dubai–Medina services are operating as scheduled.
Peshawar (PEW): Dubai–Peshawar flight EK636 and return flight EK637 are cancelled.
Kuwait (KWI): Dubai departures EK853, EK855 and EK871 are cancelled, while EK857 is scheduled. Return flights EK854, EK856 and EK872 are cancelled, while EK858 is scheduled.
Sialkot (SKT): Dubai–Sialkot flight EK620 and return flight EK621 are cancelled.
Dammam: Dubai–Dammam flights EK823, EK827 and EK821, along with return flights EK824, EK828 and EK822, are cancelled.
Jeddah: Dubai–Jeddah flights EK801, EK805 and EK803, along with return flights EK802, EK806 and EK804, are cancelled.
Riyadh: Dubai–Riyadh flights EK815, EK819, EK813 and EK817, along with return flights EK816, EK820, EK814 and EK818, are cancelled.
Medina: Dubai–Medina flights EK807 and EK2537 have arrived, while EK809 is listed as scheduled. Of the return services, EK808 has arrived, while EK2538 and EK810 are listed as scheduled.
Passenger advisory: Emirates notes that its flight-status information covers Emirates-operated flights only. Passengers travelling on connecting flights operated by codeshare airlines should check the relevant operating carrier’s website for updates.
Dubai to Medina: FZ8387 and FZ897 — estimated; FZ827 — scheduled.
Medina to Dubai: FZ828 — arrived; FZ8388 — scheduled; FZ898 — estimated.
Dubai to Ha'il: FZ 925 - estimated.
Ha'il to Dubai: FZ 926 — scheduled.
Dubai to Gassim: FZ871 — scheduled.
Gassim to Dubai: FZ872 — arrived.
Dubai to Jeddah: FZ831 — arrived; FZ909 — in flight; FZ829 — scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai: FZ832 — in flight; FZ910 — estimated; FZ830 — scheduled.
Dubai to Tabuk: FZ881 — Estimated.
Tabuk to Dubai: FZ882 — scheduled.
Dubai to Taif: FZ873 — estimated.
Taif to Dubai: FZ874 — scheduled.
No flight-status information was available on flydubai’s website for the following Dubai routes on October 28:
Abha (AHB)
AlUla (ULH)
Dammam (DMM)
Gizan (GIZ)
Hofuf (HOF)
Jouf (AJF)
Nejran (EAM)
Neom (NUM)
Qaisumah (AQI)
Riyadh (RUH)
The Red Sea (RSI)
Yanbu (YNB)
No status information was also available for Riyadh–Dubai. This does not, by itself, confirm that these services have been cancelled or suspended. Passengers should contact flydubai or check their booking for confirmation.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Air Arabia has reported multiple flight cancellations affecting services from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Some flights have arrived, while others are yet to depart. Passengers should check their flight status with the airline before travelling.
Cancelled flights
Dhaka: Abu Dhabi–Dhaka (3L063) and Dhaka–Abu Dhabi (3L064).
Alexandria: Abu Dhabi–Alexandria (3L401A).
Amman: Abu Dhabi–Amman (3L032) and Amman–Abu Dhabi (3L033).
Kuwait: Abu Dhabi–Kuwait (3L020) and Kuwait–Abu Dhabi (3L021).
Aleppo: Abu Dhabi–Aleppo (3L456) and Aleppo–Abu Dhabi (3L457).
Arrived
Alexandria–Abu Dhabi: Flight 3L402 arrived late at 4.52am.
Cancelled flights
Dhaka: Sharjah–Dhaka (G9514) and Dhaka–Sharjah (G9515).
Cairo: Sharjah–Cairo (G9583) and Cairo–Sharjah (G9584).
Cairo–Sphinx: Sharjah–Cairo–Sphinx (G9343) and Cairo–Sphinx–Sharjah (G9344).
Sohag: Sharjah–Sohag (G9617).
Kuwait: Sharjah–Kuwait (G9068, G9124) and Kuwait–Sharjah (G9069, G9125).
Beirut: Sharjah–Beirut (G9387) and Beirut–Sharjah (G9388).
Moscow–Domodedovo: Sharjah–Moscow (G9805, G9956) and Moscow–Sharjah (G9957, G9958, G9959, G9951).
Yekaterinburg: Sharjah–Yekaterinburg (G9881, G9960).
Abha: Sharjah–Abha (G9195) and Abha–Sharjah (G9196).
Dammam: Sharjah–Dammam (G9160, G9163, G9167) and Dammam–Sharjah (G9161, G9164, G9168).
Damascus: Sharjah–Damascus (G9363) and Damascus–Sharjah (G9364).
Bangkok: Sharjah–Bangkok (G9845) and Bangkok–Sharjah (G9846).
Entebbe: Sharjah–Entebbe (G9691) and Entebbe–Sharjah (G9692).
London Gatwick: Sharjah–London Gatwick (G9267) and London Gatwick–Sharjah (G9268).
Flights yet to depart
Moscow–Domodedovo: Sharjah–Moscow flight G9950 and Moscow–Sharjah flight G9806 are listed as not yet departed.
Arrived early
Sohag–Sharjah: Flight G9618 arrived early at 6.02am.
Sharjah–Riyadh: Flights G9151 and G9154 are listed, but their status was not specified in the supplied update.
Riyadh–Sharjah: Flights G9152 and G9155 are listed, but their status was not specified in the supplied update.
Travel advice: Flight schedules and operational status may change. Check the latest updates directly with Air Arabia before leaving for the airport.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
IndiGo: Flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah remain cancelled until November 14, 2026, due to regional airspace restrictions.
Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam flights remain suspended until November 7, while Jeddah services are suspended until October 31. Eligible passengers with bookings issued on or before October 24 can opt for flexible rebooking or a full refund.
Air India rebooking: Eligible passengers can rebook to or from operational Saudi stations until November 21 for Riyadh and Dammam routes, and November 14 for Jeddah routes. Air India Express also offers eligible passengers rebooking options involving operational stations in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain and India.
Akasa Air: Jeddah flights are suspended until November 10, and Riyadh services until November 30. Affected passengers can opt for a full refund within seven days or reschedule without additional charges.
Qatar Airways: Riyadh flights were suspended through October 25. Services to Jeddah have been reduced from seven to four daily flights, while Dammam flights remain suspended.
Oman Air: Flights to and from Riyadh are suspended until October 31.
SalamAir: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled until October 31, citing regional security developments.
Air France: Flights to and from Riyadh are suspended until November 14, 2026.
British Airways: A limited Riyadh service, operating one flight daily, is scheduled to resume on November 3. The airline has discontinued its Jeddah services.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights are suspended until January 31, 2027.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA): Riyadh flights have been temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.
Delta Air Lines: The launch of flights between Atlanta and Riyadh has been postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights are suspended until November 18, while Dammam services are suspended through November 30. Eurowings is scheduled to resume Jeddah flights on November 12.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 are suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Flights between Singapore and Jeddah are cancelled until December 2.
Gulf Air: Bahrain’s national carrier has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
ITA Airways: Flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 18.
KLM: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until operations resume at the airport.
Riyadh Air: Some flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 5. Eligible passengers travelling up to November 7 can access temporary travel flexibility. Passengers who booked through travel agents should contact them directly for rebooking or refund assistance.
Singapore Airlines: The launch of its non-stop Riyadh service has been postponed until March 28, 2027.
SriLankan Airlines: Flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 1.
flyadeal: All Riyadh services have been temporarily shifted to Qassim Airport (ELQ). The airline is providing bus transfers between Riyadh and Qassim Airport, departing from Riyadh Bus Station.
Saudia: Riyadh services are operating through Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Al Qassim (ELQ), with bus transfers between Riyadh and the alternative airport. Passengers should check their bookings for transfer details.
24-hour assistance: King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has an ‘Ask Me’ service across all terminals to answer passenger queries and provide travel updates.
Luggage storage: Passengers can store luggage for up to 15 days at the Lost & Found Office and Baggage Office in the domestic and international terminals.
Road travel: Travellers stranded in Saudi Arabia can explore road routes to neighbouring GCC countries.
Intercity buses: Check available Saudi intercity bus services for regional connections.
SAR trains: Passengers travelling between Riyadh and neighbouring cities can check Saudi Arabia’s railway network for available services.
Flight schedules, cancellation notices and alternative airport arrangements can change at short notice. Check the latest information directly with the operating airline before leaving for the airport, and confirm whether any codeshare flight is operated by a different carrier.
Passengers affected by cancellations should contact their airline or travel agent to discuss rebooking, refunds and alternative routes. For travel involving Saudi Arabia, confirm the departure airport and any ground-transfer arrangements before setting off.