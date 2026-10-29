US-Iran talks: Trump said he approved Vice President JD Vance reaching out to Iran over its need for medical supplies, following reports that Vance had urged Tehran to pursue peace talks.

Iran warns Israel: Tehran threatened devastating economic consequences if Israel launches fresh attacks. It rejected reported Qatari peace proposals but said mediation efforts over reopening the Strait of Hormuz were continuing.

Possible US strikes: Reports say Washington has warned regional allies to prepare for potential strikes against Iran after the November 3 US midterm elections.

Yemen missile interception: The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi forces towards Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Obama criticises Trump: Former US president Barack Obama said the war had depleted US missile stocks, left the country more vulnerable and given Iran leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.