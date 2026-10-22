UAE flight status today: Cancellations, delays and updates after Saudi airport attack

UK: Advises against all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia and against all travel within 10km of the Yemen border.

US: Warns of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures and flight disruptions. Operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended, while Jeddah and Dammam airports are operational with some delays and cancellations. US citizens are urged to exercise extreme caution and check flight status directly with airlines and airports.

Australia: Advises against travelling to Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and urges extreme caution at other Saudi airports. Travellers are advised to consider alternative transport, including road and rail options to aviation hubs in the UAE and Qatar, and reconfirm flights before leaving for the airport.

Canada: Advises against non-essential travel to Saudi Arabia and all travel to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.