UAE flight status today: Cancellations, delays and updates after Saudi airport attack

Philippine Airlines resumes Dubai route; Airlines revise schedules after Saudi attack
Passengers travelling from the UAE on Thursday, October 22, face flight cancellations and delays amid regional security concerns, disruptions at Saudi airports and weather-related operational changes. Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia have cancelled selected services, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi airport boards show delays affecting international arrivals and departures.
Saudi Arabia remains a key concern for travellers, with flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and other destinations affected. Passengers should check directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has resumed flights to Dubai, joining Cebu Pacific in restoring services between the UAE and the Philippines and providing more travel options for Filipino residents and other passengers.
Both airlines operate four flights a week each between Dubai and Manila, offering travellers additional choices when planning trips between the two destinations.
The resumption of PAL’s Dubai services comes as regional flight disruptions continue to affect travel to other destinations, including Saudi Arabia.
Philippine Airlines: Flights PR654 and PR655 to and from Riyadh are suspended until November 29, 2026.
Cebu Pacific: Flights to and from Riyadh scheduled until October 31 have been cancelled.
Passengers should check directly with their airline for the latest updates before travelling to the airport.
One expatriate was killed and eight others injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on Wednesday evening, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.
The attack caused material damage, and flights were diverted away from the airport, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24.
Separately, two expatriates — a Filipino and a Nepali national — were killed in a drone attack targeting a facility at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on Wednesday. Two others, a Pakistani and an Indian national, were injured. Saudi authorities said the incident did not affect the facility’s operations.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has resumed a limited number of domestic flights, with Saudia and flynas operating services subject to prior approval. Several international airlines have extended cancellations amid continuing security concerns.
The US State Department clarified that its ordered departure of non-emergency government employees and their families applies only to Saudi Arabia. It cited attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure, civilian casualties and the risk of further escalation.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice, including Iran Airtour services to and from Dubai. Passengers should contact their airline for rebooking or refunds.
Dubai–Tel Aviv services remain affected following the September 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073. Emirates’ codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice. Passengers should check with their airline before travelling.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several arrivals at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi are delayed on Thursday, October 22, affecting flights from Pakistan, India, Kenya and Thailand. Etihad Airways and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services are among those affected. A Pakistan International Airlines departure to Islamabad is also delayed.
Delayed arrivals
Sialkot: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight 3L312 / EY1428 — scheduled at 9.20am, revised to 10.15am.
Peshawar: Etihad Airways flight EY277 — scheduled at 10.15am, revised to 10.45am.
Delhi: Etihad Airways flight EY213 — scheduled at 11.35am, revised to 12.20pm.
Chennai: Etihad Airways flight EY343 — scheduled at 12.55pm, revised to 1.30pm.
Nairobi: Etihad Airways flight EY770 — scheduled at 1.15pm, revised to 1.50pm.
Peshawar: Pakistan International Airlines flight PK217 — scheduled at 1.45pm, revised to 2.30pm.
Delhi: Etihad Airways flight EY215 — scheduled at 6pm, revised to 6.35pm.
Bangkok: Etihad Airways flight EY405, also listed under codeshare flight numbers UX2727, PG4020 and MS8125 — scheduled at 6.30pm, revised to 7.10pm.
Delayed departure
Islamabad: Pakistan International Airlines flight PK262 — scheduled to depart at 3pm, revised to 3.40pm.
Passengers should check the latest flight status with their airline or Abu Dhabi Airports before leaving for the airport, as timings may change.
Passengers arriving in Dubai on Thursday, October 22, face flight cancellations and delays affecting services from Russia, Saudi Arabia, India and Central Asia. Several flydubai and Emirates-linked services are cancelled, while flights operated by SpiceJet, IndiGo, UTair and flydubai are reporting delays.
Cancelled arrivals
Novosibirsk: FZ964 / EK2409, operated by flydubai, scheduled at 8.55am, Terminal 2.
Moscow Vnukovo: FZ966 / EK2253, operated by flydubai, scheduled at 11am, Terminal 2.
Madinah: F3 703, operated by flyadeal, scheduled at 5.05pm, Terminal 1.
Moscow Domodedovo: EK132, operated by Emirates, scheduled to arrive at 3.55am on October 23 after departing on October 22.
Gassim: F3 1505, operated by flyadeal, scheduled at 5.20pm, Terminal 1.
Delayed arrivals
Mumbai: SG5060, operated by SpiceJet, scheduled at 11am, Terminal 1.
Moscow Vnukovo: UT715, operated by UTair Aviation, scheduled at 1.10pm at Dubai World Central (DWC).
Mumbai: 6E1451, operated by IndiGo, scheduled at 9.40am, Terminal 1.
Bishkek: FZ1690 / EK2419, operated by flydubai, scheduled at 8.35am, Terminal 3.
Almaty: FZ1736 / EK2139, operated by flydubai, scheduled at 9.20am, Terminal 3.
Passengers meeting arriving travellers should check the latest updates with Dubai Airports or the operating airline before leaving for the airport.
Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah through Saturday, October 24, due to regional disruptions.
Dammam: All flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam are cancelled through October 24.
Riyadh: All flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are cancelled through October 24.
Jeddah: Flights EY601 and EY603 from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah, and return flights EY602 and EY604, are cancelled through October 24.
Etihad flights EY898 from Abu Dhabi to Taipei, scheduled for October 22, and EY899 from Taipei to Abu Dhabi, scheduled for October 23, have been delayed due to Super Typhoon Champi.
Etihad flight EY542 from Istanbul to Abu Dhabi was delayed on October 21 due to operational reasons.
Passengers should check their flight status on Etihad's website and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive schedule updates.
Emirates has cancelled flight EK129 from Dubai to Moscow on Thursday, October 22, due to operational reasons. The flight was scheduled to depart Dubai at 2.20am and arrive in Moscow at 8.20am.
Passengers can check their updated itinerary through the airline's website.
Saudi Arabia flight updates
Only Medina services are operating among the listed Emirates flights to Saudi Arabia. Flights between Dubai and Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are cancelled.
Dubai–Medina (operating)
Dubai to Medina: EK807, EK2537 and EK809.
Medina to Dubai: EK808, EK2538 and EK810.
Dubai–Riyadh (cancelled)
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817.
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK820 and EK818.
Dubai–Jeddah (cancelled)
Dubai to Jeddah: EK801, EK805 and EK803.
Jeddah to Dubai: EK802, EK806 and EK804.
Dubai–Dammam (cancelled)
Dubai to Dammam: EK823, EK827, EK825 and EK821.
Dammam to Dubai: EK828, EK826 and EK822.
Passengers should check their flight status and updated itineraries directly with Emirates before travelling to the airport, as schedules may change.
flydubai has cancelled several flights between Dubai and Saudi Arabia on Thursday including services to Riyadh, Abha, Dammam and Ha’il. Flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah have a mix of arrived, estimated and scheduled statuses, while services to Tabuk and Taif are estimated.
Flights FZ1715 and FZ991 between Dubai and Istanbul have also been rerouted. Passengers should check the latest updates on the flydubai website before heading to the airport.
1. Dubai–Riyadh
All six listed flights between Dubai and Riyadh are cancelled on October 22:
Dubai to Riyadh: FZ847, FZ841 and FZ855.
Riyadh to Dubai: FZ848, FZ842 and FZ856.
2. Dubai–Abha
Both listed services are cancelled:
Dubai to Abha: FZ811.
Abha to Dubai: FZ812.
3. Dubai–Dammam
All eight listed flights between Dubai and Dammam are cancelled:
Dubai to Dammam: FZ883, FZ869, FZ863 and FZ867.
Dammam to Dubai: FZ884, FZ870, FZ864 and FZ868.
4. Dubai–Ha’il
Dubai to Ha’il: FZ821 is cancelled.
Ha’il to Dubai: No status information was provided for FZ822.
5. Dubai–Jeddah
Flights have a mix of arrived, estimated and scheduled statuses:
Dubai to Jeddah: FZ919 and FZ831 have arrived; FZ909 is estimated; FZ829 and FZ807 are scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai: FZ920 is in flight; FZ832 and FZ910 are estimated; FZ830 and FZ808 are scheduled.
6. Dubai–Madinah
Dubai to Madinah: FZ897 is estimated; FZ8387 and FZ827 are scheduled.
Madinah to Dubai: FZ828 has arrived; FZ898 is estimated; FZ8388 is scheduled.
7. Dubai–Gassim
All listed services are scheduled:
Dubai to Gassim: FZ875, FZ8443 and FZ871.
Gassim to Dubai: FZ876 and FZ8444.
8. Dubai–Tabuk
Dubai to Tabuk: FZ881 is estimated.
Tabuk to Dubai: FZ882 is estimated.
9. Dubai–Taif
Dubai to Taif: FZ873 is estimated.
Taif to Dubai: FZ874 is estimated.
10. Other Saudi destinations
No flight status information was available for the following Dubai routes on October 22:
Gizan (GIZ)
Hofuf (HOF)
Jouf (AJF)
Nejran (EAM)
Neom (NUM)
Qaisumah (AQI)
The Red Sea (RSI)
Yanbu (YNB)
11. Dubai–Istanbul
Both listed flights have been rerouted:
FZ1715
FZ991
Passengers should check their flight status directly with flydubai before leaving for the airport, as schedules and operating arrangements may change.
Passenger advice: Flight statuses can change at short notice. Passengers should check the latest updates directly with flydubai before leaving for the airport and confirm their flight details before travelling.
Air Arabia has cancelled several flights from Sharjah to regional and international destinations, including Abha, Riyadh, Cairo, Sohag, Almaty and Doha.
Sharjah–Abha
Sharjah to Abha: G9195 — cancelled.
Abha to Sharjah: G9196 — cancelled.
Sharjah–Riyadh
Sharjah to Riyadh: G9151 and G9154 — cancelled.
Riyadh to Sharjah: G9152 and G9155 — cancelled.
Sharjah–Cairo
Sharjah to Cairo: G9701 — cancelled.
Sharjah–Sohag
Sharjah to Sohag: G9617 — cancelled.
Sharjah–Almaty
Sharjah to Almaty: G9253 — cancelled.
Sharjah–Doha
Sharjah to Doha: G9040 and G9027 — cancelled.
Doha to Sharjah: G9041 and G9028 — cancelled.
Passengers should monitor Air Arabia's official updates and confirm their flight status before leaving for the airport.
Several countries have updated their travel advice for Saudi Arabia amid security concerns and airport disruptions.
UK: Advises against all but essential travel to Saudi Arabia and against all travel within 10km of the Yemen border.
US: Warns of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures and flight disruptions. Operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remain suspended, while Jeddah and Dammam airports are operational with some delays and cancellations. US citizens are urged to exercise extreme caution and check flight status directly with airlines and airports.
Australia: Advises against travelling to Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and urges extreme caution at other Saudi airports. Travellers are advised to consider alternative transport, including road and rail options to aviation hubs in the UAE and Qatar, and reconfirm flights before leaving for the airport.
Canada: Advises against non-essential travel to Saudi Arabia and all travel to King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
India: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said an Indian national was injured in an attack at the Shaybah oilfield and that it was in contact with Saudi authorities. The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has advised nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims, to check their flight arrangements before travelling, as disruptions continue despite Jeddah, Madinah and Dammam airports remaining operational.
Regional disruptions have prompted airlines to suspend, cancel or reduce services to Saudi Arabia. The following updates reflect the information provided and should be reconfirmed directly with each carrier before travel.
Air India and Air India Express: Flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam are suspended through October 24. Eligible passengers may request a one-time complimentary date change or a refund for cancelled flights, subject to the airlines’ conditions.
IndiGo: Flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah are cancelled through October 24.
Akasa Air: Flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah are suspended through October 27. Affected passengers may request a full refund or reschedule without additional charges, subject to the airline’s terms.
Qatar Airways: Riyadh and Dammam flights are suspended through October 24, while Jeddah services have been reduced from seven to four daily flights.
Oman Air: Riyadh flights are suspended until October 22.
SalamAir: Riyadh and Dammam flights are cancelled through October 31.
Gulf Air: Flights after October 18 were reported to be operating as scheduled following earlier Riyadh cancellations.
Malaysia Airlines: Flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah resumed on October 18 following a safety review.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA): Riyadh flights are temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.
Philippine Airlines (PAL): Flights between Riyadh and Manila remain suspended through November 29. PAL has resumed its Dubai services, joining Cebu Pacific in operating four flights a week each between Dubai and Manila.
Cebu Pacific: Riyadh services are cancelled through October 31. Passengers booked on affected Riyadh flights through November 30 can explore flexible options, including free rebooking, conversion to a Travel Fund or a full refund, subject to the airline’s conditions. The carrier also operates four weekly flights between Dubai and Manila.
Air France: Riyadh flights are suspended through October 24.
British Airways: Limited Riyadh services are scheduled to resume on November 3, with one daily flight.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights are suspended through January 31, 2027.
Delta Air Lines: The launch of Atlanta–Riyadh flights has been postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa Group: Riyadh flights are suspended through November 18 and Dammam services through November 30. Eurowings is scheduled to resume Jeddah flights on November 12.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights are cancelled through October 31.
Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights are cancelled through December 2.
Passengers should check directly with their airline for the latest operating status, rebooking arrangements and refund eligibility before travelling to the airport.
Passengers should monitor official travel advisories, follow local authorities' instructions and check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport. Travellers booked on cancelled services should contact their airline or travel agent to discuss rebooking, refunds and alternative arrangements.
With regional security concerns and weather-related disruption continuing to affect schedules, further cancellations, delays and changes may occur at short notice. Always confirm the latest flight status before setting out.