Middle East War: Saudi airport attack kills one as US orders embassy departures

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that Iran remains open to diplomacy if the U.S. demonstrates a willingness to build trust and reach a resolution.

But if the U.S. "chooses war over diplomacy, it'll certainly result in an even greater strategic failure," he added.

That echoed remarks he wrote in the Financial Times but gave no details of talks with Washington through mediators on Iran's recent seven-day proposal to end the war and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on Wednesday that mediation efforts are welcomed, though the final decision on terms rests with Trump.