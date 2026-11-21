Saudi Arabia intercepts three Houthi missiles, tanker catches fire near Hormuz
The Middle East conflict saw fresh escalation overnight as Saudi Arabia intercepted missiles targeting Riyadh and a commercial tanker caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz. Yemen's worsening conflict and stalled US-Iran negotiations continue to threaten regional security, aviation and shipping, although oil prices remain well below October's highs.
Here are five key developments UAE residents need to know this morning.
Saudi Arabia's military coalition said early Saturday that it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis towards Riyadh.
Reuters reported that a witness saw a projectile streak across the capital's sky before hearing a loud explosion.
The interceptions followed Saudi-led strikes against Houthi positions in Sanaa and the Red Sea port of Hodeidah on Friday.
The Houthis threatened retaliatory attacks on Saudi Red Sea ports and claimed to have targeted infrastructure in southern Saudi Arabia.
The escalation raises fresh concerns over regional security and civilian aviation.
A commercial tanker caught fire after being struck by an unidentified projectile while travelling out of the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, Reuters reported.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said the incident occurred eight nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman.
No casualties or environmental damage were reported.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards subsequently claimed that a tanker had struck a naval mine near Khasab.
For UAE businesses, continued attacks could increase shipping insurance premiums, freight charges and delivery delays, particularly for goods moving through Gulf ports.
Yemen's Houthis warned airlines on Friday to avoid Saudi airspace as they threatened further attacks on the kingdom's infrastructure.
The warning followed repeated attacks on Saudi airports and other facilities in recent weeks.
However, the Houthi statement does not constitute an official closure of Saudi airspace.
For UAE residents travelling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah, business or family visits, checking flight status remains essential.
Passengers should verify their bookings and connecting flights directly with Emirates, Etihad, flydubai or Air Arabia before travelling to the airport, rather than relying on previously announced cancellation dates.
Saudi-backed Yemeni forces are strengthening defences around Aden as Houthi fighters advance towards the southern port city.
Reuters reported Friday that government forces had established checkpoints, trenches and defensive positions amid fears of a wider Houthi assault.
The Houthis have made significant gains along Yemen's Red Sea coast, increasing concerns over security around Bab Al Mandab.
The strategic waterway connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and is important for trade between Asia and Europe.
Further disruption could force shipping companies to use longer routes, increasing transport costs for UAE importers and exporters.
Brent crude settled at $92.57 a barrel on Friday, up 0.64%, while US West Texas Intermediate finished at $83.98, Reuters reported.
Despite Friday's increase, Brent recorded a weekly decline as improving Middle East oil exports eased supply concerns.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran wanted an agreement but had not offered terms acceptable to Washington.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran continued to seek a diplomatic settlement, with messages being exchanged through mediators.
No agreement to end the conflict or remove restrictions on Hormuz has been announced.
For UAE residents, lower crude prices could eventually ease transport and logistics costs, although domestic petrol prices are adjusted monthly.