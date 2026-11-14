Middle East war: 5 things UAE residents need to know today (Nov 14, 2026)

Hormuz tanker incidents raise concerns and oil closes below $96
The Middle East conflict remained volatile on Saturday morning following an Iranian drone incident near Bahrain, renewed Houthi threats against Saudi Arabia and reports of tanker explosions in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, oil prices recorded another weekly decline, even as regional aviation and shipping continued to face disruption.
The US military said it intercepted two Iranian attack drones heading towards Bahrain on Friday, denying Tehran's claim that its Revolutionary Guards had destroyed an American early-warning radar installation.
US Central Command said both drones were shot down without injuries or damage.
Separately, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said further military action against Iran was unnecessary, arguing that economic pressure was already weakening Tehran.
The developments underline the fragile security situation across the Gulf, despite efforts to prevent renewed large-scale fighting.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said Friday they had fired two ballistic missiles towards Saudi forces in Al-Tuwal, in Jazan province.
Reuters reported that Saudi Civil Defence had earlier issued an all-clear for the region. It was unclear whether the Houthi claims were connected to those warnings.
The group separately claimed attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and a pumping station on Saudi Arabia's East-West oil pipeline.
Saudi authorities had not confirmed those claims.
The pipeline is particularly important because it allows Saudi Arabia to export approximately four million barrels of crude daily through Yanbu, bypassing Hormuz.
Fighting in Yemen also continues to threaten Bab Al Mandab, another strategic maritime passage linking the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said Friday that two oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking sea mines while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Reuters, Iranian state television said the vessels were travelling without coordination with Tehran.
The claims have not been independently verified, and Iran provided no further details.
The International Maritime Organization separately reported that approximately 134 maritime security incidents had occurred across the wider Middle East region since February, leaving 25 seafarers dead.
For UAE businesses, continued insecurity threatens shipping insurance, freight costs and delivery schedules.
Etihad Airways' current official advisory confirms that passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam remain cancelled through November 19.
However, selected Abu Dhabi–Jeddah services resumed on November 6, providing options for residents travelling for Umrah.
Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have also experienced disruptions affecting selected Saudi destinations.
Passengers should confirm individual flight status directly with airlines before travelling to airports, particularly when making onward connections.
Brent crude settled at $95.84 a barrel on Friday, Reuters reported, while US West Texas Intermediate closed at $88.56.
Both benchmarks fell approximately 2.5 per cent during the week as investors weighed signs of improving global supplies against continuing Middle East security risks.
The International Energy Agency's latest assessment pointed towards a growing global oil surplus, helping ease concerns about shortages.
For UAE residents, lower crude prices could eventually relieve some transport and logistics costs, although domestic petrol prices are adjusted monthly.
Residents should continue monitoring government guidance, airline notifications and maritime security updates as the regional situation develops.