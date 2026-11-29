Houthis threaten Jeddah port, Pakistan announces Saudi troop deployment
The Middle East conflict escalated on Sunday as Yemen's Houthis threatened Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports, Pakistan announced plans to deploy troops to the kingdom and Iran reported further tanker incidents in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, continuing flight cancellations and uncertainty over oil production remain concerns for UAE residents and businesses.
Here are five key developments to know this evening.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis threatened on Sunday to attack Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports, including Jeddah, following a reported Saudi strike on Yemen's Ras Isa fuel terminal.
Reuters reported that Houthi-run Al Masirah television said the terminal had been attacked shortly after the Saudi-led coalition ordered civilians to evacuate.
The coalition confirmed it was conducting a military response to Houthi attacks but did not specifically confirm striking Ras Isa.
The Houthis urged shipping companies to withdraw vessels from Saudi ports.
The escalation raises concerns over Bab Al Mandab, the strategic shipping passage connecting the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, and could increase freight costs for UAE businesses.
Pakistan's military announced Sunday that it would deploy troops to Saudi Arabia to strengthen the kingdom's defences against Houthi missile and drone attacks, Associated Press reported.
The deployment will be the first publicly announced under a defence agreement signed by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey in August.
Islamabad said the troops would operate within Saudi territory but did not disclose their numbers, deployment date or specific assignments.
Pakistan also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Islam's two holiest mosques in Mecca and Medina.
Separately, Saudi coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al Maliki told Reuters that Riyadh would continue military pressure on the Houthis while remaining open to a UN-backed peace settlement.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Navy said Sunday that two tankers, including a supertanker, struck naval mines and caught fire while attempting to cross routes Tehran considers unauthorised.
Associated Press reported that Iran placed one incident north of Oman's Khasab port and another near the exit from the Strait of Hormuz.
The continued uncertainty highlights risks to Gulf energy exports and commercial shipping.
For UAE importers and exporters, prolonged insecurity could mean higher insurance premiums, shipping charges and delivery delays.
Etihad Airways' current official advisory confirms that passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam remain cancelled through December 31, 2026.
Other Abu Dhabi–Saudi Arabia services are operating according to schedule, the airline says.
Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia are also adjusting selected Saudi routes, with some services resuming and others remaining suspended.
For UAE residents travelling for Umrah, business or family visits, checking flight status directly with airlines before departure remains essential.
OPEC+ discussed its 2027 production plans on Sunday amid continuing disruption to Gulf energy exports.
Oil prices have eased from earlier wartime highs, but markets remain sensitive to shipping threats and possible supply disruptions.
Separately, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement Sunday reaffirming solidarity with Bahrain following offensive remarks made against the kingdom in Beirut.
The statement did not introduce new UAE-wide travel or public-safety restrictions.