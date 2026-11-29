Regional tensions rise as Iran warns over Hormuz and Riyadh faces a missile threat
Highlights
Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot said that he was prepared to examine within the next 24 hours whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was serious about forming a national unity government.
In a social media post on Saturday evening, Eisenkot responded to Netanyahu's earlier announcement that he was willing to allow the opposition leader to serve as prime minister first under a proposed unity government, while taking the role of alternate prime minister at the start of its term.
Eisenkot invited Netanyahu's Likud party negotiating team to begin "genuine and accelerated negotiations" as early as Saturday night, focusing on the government's guiding principles and key policy issues.
He revealed that a detailed proposal addressing substantive policy matters had been delivered to Netanyahu on Sunday through a confidential channel established at the prime minister's request. However, Eisenkot claimed he had yet to receive a response.
"For nearly three weeks, we have been proposing and seeking genuine, sincere and accelerated negotiations, but have encountered refusals and evasions," Eisenkot said.
Eisenkot added that he was willing to make political concessions to facilitate the formation of a unity government, stressing that he views Israeli solidarity as a fundamental component of the country's national security, Xinhua news agency reported.
Earlier, in a statement posted on social media platform X, Netanyahu said he was prepared to set aside the principle that the leader of the largest party should head the government, despite Likud having received about 250,000 more votes than Eisenkot's Yashar part.
Netanyahu called for accelerated negotiations to form a unity government, saying he expected the other side to make similar compromises. He also said agreements would be needed on issues including military conscription.
OPEC+ members are set to hold difficult talks on Sunday to decide oil production quotas for 2027, amid uncertainty over global supply, demand and geopolitical tensions.
The discussions will also focus on new production capacity benchmarks that will determine each country's output limits. Analysts say a possible global oil surplus in late 2026 could force the group to consider production cuts next year.
However, disagreements are expected, with Iraq challenging its assessed production capacity and seeking a higher quota.
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said it shot down a ballistic missile targeting the kingdom's capital Riyadh.
Yemen's Houthis have been targeting Saudi Arabia almost daily in retaliation for strikes on areas controlled by the Iran-backed group.
The coalition has returned fire in support of Yemen's internationally recognised government, which has been battling the Houthis for territory inside Yemen since a civil war reignited in July.
"Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards Riyadh," coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki wrote on X.
Hours earlier, he said coalition forces had destroyed Houthi military targets used to conduct attacks in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, "as well as to threaten freedom of navigation in the southern Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait".
Iranian Army chief Major General Amir Hatami has warned that the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until Tehran’s conditions are met, as tensions with the United States continue.
In a Navy Day message, Hatami praised Iranian naval forces for their role in maintaining the closure and claimed they had exposed the weaknesses of their adversaries in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman. He also warned that Iran was prepared to respond to any aggression without hesitation.
Hatami vowed to strengthen Iran’s naval capabilities and avenge sailors killed in service, including those aboard the Dena and Jamaran. His remarks followed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s praise for the Navy’s role in safeguarding Iran’s maritime interests.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has praised the Navy’s role in protecting the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, describing the strategic waterway as central to the country’s national security and maritime interests.
Marking Navy Day, Araghchi paid tribute to sailors who served aboard the Paykan frigate and Dena destroyer. Meanwhile, IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi said Iran’s Army and IRGC naval forces were ready to respond to any threat against the country’s maritime sovereignty.
The remarks come amid escalating maritime tensions with the US and Washington’s naval blockade against Tehran. Iran’s military has also claimed control over strategic waters stretching from the eastern Strait of Hormuz to the northern Indian Ocean.
US consumers spent a record $13.1 billion online on Black Friday, up 11% year-on-year, despite concerns over rising prices linked partly to the Iran war.
Higher fuel and consumer goods costs are putting pressure on household budgets, influencing shopping habits. Global online sales also reached a record $82.7 billion, while in-store footfall in the US declined.
The United Arab Emirates has expressed solidarity with Bahrain and condemned offensive statements and allegations made against the Kingdom and its judicial authority during a meeting in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the country's rejection of any attempts to disparage Bahrain or interfere in its internal affairs.
The Ministry stressed the importance of respecting state sovereignty and judicial institutions, while upholding the principles of mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.
The UAE also commended the position of Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, which clarified that the statements made during the meeting did not reflect Lebanon's official position or policy.
The Ministry stressed the need to take appropriate measures to prevent similar offensive statements from recurring and ensure that Lebanese territory is not used as a platform to disparage fellow Arab states.
The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its brotherly relations with both Bahrain and Lebanon, as well as promoting cooperation and advancing joint Arab action.
Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei on Saturday warned "foreigners" against interfering with economic ties with Iraq, after Baghdad won praise from Washington for cracking down on oil smuggling.
"Foreigners must not be allowed to negatively impact Iran-Iraq economic cooperation," Rezaei told Iraqi national security adviser Qassem al-Aboudi at a meeting in Tehran, according to the state broadcaster.
This week, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi moved to bring border crossings in the Kurdistan region and several oil fields under federal control in an effort to curb smuggling.
Baghdad has also stepped up efforts to disarm Tehran-aligned armed groups. Iraq and the Kurdistan region have long served as transit routes for oil headed into Iran.
The Iraqi government's moves were praised by United States President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform.
Day 269: Saudi Arabia, Houthis trade strikes targeting capitals
Day 269: Pakistan, Turkey reaffirm support for Saudi Arabia
Day 268: Saudi attack kills one, Iran denies Kuwait strike
Day 267: Trump says Iran war funded through January
Day 266: 11 hurt in Houthi attack on Riyadh financial district
Day 265: Trump warns Tehran against 'testing' naval blockade
Day 264: US says blockade of Iran reaches 130 consecutive days
Day 263: US strikes near Iran’s Qeshm Island as tensions escalate
Day 262: Iran war has cost US more than $48 billion: Pentagon
Day 261: Iran rejects claims of possible chemical attack on US
Day 261: Third US carrier enters Middle East as Iran blockade widens