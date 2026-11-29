The Israeli leaders are set to hold coalition talks on Sunday after inconclusive elections
Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival Gadi Eisenkot will meet on Sunday morning for coalition talks, Netanyahu's party said, after the incumbent proposed a unity government under which the two would take turns serving as prime minister.
Israel held inconclusive elections in late October, leaving neither of the main political blocs with a parliamentary majority. However, President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government after consulting all political parties.
Since then, Eisenkot has been trying to assemble a coalition to oust Netanyahu. However, he faces opposition to relying on Arab-Israeli parties and potential disagreements over the compromises needed to bring ultra-Orthodox parties on board.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot spoke and agreed to meet tomorrow at 10:00 (0800 GMT)" at a hotel in the coastal city of Herzliya, Netanyahu's Likud party said in a statement published late on Saturday.
In a social media post late on Saturday, Netanyahu proposed a unity government, saying he was prepared to put political differences aside.
"My responsibility as a leader requires me to set everything aside... and agree that Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will serve as alternate prime minister at the beginning of the term," he said.
Eisenkot responded by challenging Netanyahu and Likud to demonstrate their commitment to a genuine unity government.
"If Likud is ready for genuine unity, I am prepared to see how serious it is over the next 24 hours," he said in a statement.
A day earlier, Eisenkot had pledged to announce the formation of a new government by the official December 6 deadline, without seeking a 14-day extension.
Eisenkot had initially been expected to form a coalition with anti-Netanyahu parties. However, he instructed his centrist Yashar party to negotiate with Netanyahu's right-wing Likud.
On Friday, the former military chief, who entered politics after serving in the Israeli armed forces, accused Likud of deliberately delaying coalition negotiations in an attempt to trigger fresh elections.
"Likud... has been unwilling to compromise and, over two weeks, refused to put a single concrete proposal on the table," Eisenkot said in a statement.
On Saturday, he said the party had also failed to respond to a "detailed proposal" submitted earlier.
Eisenkot's broad political camp remains divided over whether to form alliances with ultra-Orthodox parties, Arab-majority lists or Likud in a unity government.
Netanyahu's opponents dismissed his proposal for a rotating premiership.
Youssef Jabareen, leader of the Arab-majority Joint List, which is expected to support an Eisenkot-led government without joining it, said the public wanted Netanyahu's government removed.
"The democratic majority has decided: this bloodstained, neglectful government must go," he wrote. He called for the shared will of Jewish and Arab voters to be fulfilled.
Former prime minister Yair Lapid, co-chair of the centrist Beyachad party, described Netanyahu's proposal as "yet another transparent con by a serial fraudster who has deceived every partner and violated every agreement".
Yashar has so far reached coalition agreements with the left-leaning Democrats and the right-wing Israel Beiteinu party.
Together, the parties have 36 lawmakers, well short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in Israel's 120-member parliament.
Meanwhile, Mansour Abbas, leader of the second Arab-Israeli party, Raam, on Saturday implicitly recognised Hamas as a "terror group" – a move that could pave the way for his party to join an Eisenkot-led coalition.
Eisenkot has made condemnation of Hamas a precondition for joining his proposed government.
Abbas said he would be willing to participate in such a coalition from the outset or join it at a later stage.
In an interview with Israel's Channel 12, Abbas pointed to a vote earlier this week in which the two Arab-majority parties, Raam and the Joint List, supported a bill proposing an inquiry into the security failures surrounding the October 7, 2023 attacks.
The bill described Hamas as a "terror group", effectively acknowledging the designation, he said.
Abbas added that he had previously avoided making such an explicit statement because of concerns about its potential impact on Israel's Arab community and relations with Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.