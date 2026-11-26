Missing ADNOC crew member found dead as regional tensions escalate
Highlights
A strike on a refinery in southern Saudi Arabia's Jazan killed one person and triggered a temporary shutdown of some operations, state media reported Thursday, hours after the first reports of the attack on the installation.
"The attack killed a Nepali worker and injured several others of different nationalities, a ministry official said, adding that the injured were receiving medical treatment," the Saudi Press Agency said citing the energy ministry, adding that the attack sparked a fire.
Iran's military on Thursday denied that it was responsible for a drone attack on an air defence system in Kuwait that killed two Italian nationals, state media reported.
Armed forces spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi refuted the claims of an Iranian attack on Kuwait, state TV reported, adding that he said "no military or offensive operations have been conducted by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region".
Houthi media reported a series of Saudi airstrikes against territory held by the Iran-backed group including the capital Sanaa on Thursday, hours after it struck Riyadh.
The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, said during the night that it had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis towards the Saudi capital of Riyadh, where residents and an AFP journalist heard an explosion.
It also said it had destroyed a cruise missile launched towards the west of the country and a drone in the Jeddah region on the Red Sea.
"The air force of the Saudi enemy today launched a series of strikes at the capital Sanaa," the Houthis' press agency reported on Thursday morning.
Italy's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that the two Italian nationals killed in a drone attack in Kuwait were technicians employed by Rheinmetall Italia, a subsidiary of the German defence group.
The two were carrying out maintenance work on an air defence system when the explosion occurred.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed condolences to the victims' families.
The Italian Embassy in Kuwait remains in contact with local authorities.
The Saudi-led military coalition said it had destroyed a Houthi missile launch platform in Yemen's Hodeidah following an attack on Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery, Reuters reported.
The coalition said the platform had been used in the attack on the refinery.
The military response came after coalition spokesperson Turki Al Malki warned that attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure would be met with a firm response.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called for more pressure on Tehran Thursday after two Italians were killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait.
"We must step up pressure on Iran to put an end to these unacceptable attacks against its neighbours and our partners in the Gulf. Today's events are yet another reminder that security in the Gulf is a matter of security for us all," von der Leyen wrote on X.
The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis on Thursday said the Iran-backed group struck a refinery in southern Saudi Arabia's Jazan.
"The Jazan refinery was attacked by the Houthi terrorist militia. Targeting civilians and civilian objects will be met with a firm military response," coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki wrote on X.
The Mecca pact nations will discuss the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi fighters in Yemen when officials from the mutual defence agreement meet in Islamabad on Thursday, Pakistan's defence minister told AFP.
Khawaja Asif said the "continuous turmoil south of Saudi Arabia will obviously be one agenda point in the meeting and it is very important", confirming that defence and foreign ministers from the Gulf kingdom, Turkey and Pakistan would attend.
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed the pact in August, with the three Muslim nations pledging to come to each other's aid in the event of an attack.
Two Italian nationals have died from injuries sustained in an Iranian drone attack on a vital facility in Kuwait, while two others were injured, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
The Kuwaiti Armed Forces said they had detected several hostile drones entering the country's airspace and had taken measures to deal with them.
The attack targeted a vital facility, with falling debris injuring four people, including two Italian nationals, one Kuwaiti and one Pakistani. All four were taken to hospital for treatment, but the two Italians subsequently succumbed to their injuries. The incident also caused material damage.
Dubai: Dubai carrier flydubai has resumed ticket sales for direct flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv, with bookings reopening for services from Thursday, December 3.
The development comes nearly two months after the airline suspended operations to Israel following a security incident aboard one of its aircraft.
The defence minister in Israel's caretaker government on Thursday made new threats to displace one million Palestinians in Gaza unless Hamas gives up its weapons, which the group has promised to do.
In a post on X, Israel Katz, who is known for his outspoken remarks, said that Hamas would either "disarm voluntarily" or the Israeli military "will disarm them as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots II - including another evacuation of one million Gaza residents southward".
Iran-backed Houthi rebel media reported that strikes were carried out overnight into Thursday on Yemen's rebel-held capital of Sanaa. Houthi-controlled al-Masirah TV blamed the attacks on Saudi Arabia. The Associated Press couldn't independently verify these claims.
Two residents, one in the south and one in the north of the city, said they heard explosions overnight.
Khalil al-Makhlafi, who lives in the southern part of Sanaa, said his home is located near military camps, in an area where explosions are frequent.
"We have to endure these sounds every now and then, and they have health implications for our kids," al-Makhlafi said. The second resident, Randa al-Mahwiti, reported hearing explosions in the northern part of Sanaa.
UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said an outbound tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.
Citing local authorities, UKMTO said the incident occurred at 5pm UAE time, approximately 18 nautical miles (33km) east of Khasab, Oman.
All crew members have been accounted for, with no environmental impact reported so far.
Authorities are investigating the incident, while vessels have been advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.
The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the Houthi group’s attempt to target several areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.
A Jordanian crew member who went missing after an attack on an ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on November 17 has been found dead, the company said on Thursday.
Eleven crew members were injured in the attack. Nine have since been discharged from hospital, while two continue to receive medical care, the company said.
Israel has declared its readiness to strike Iran even without American military support, but a message from one of US President Donald Trump’s closest advisers suggests Washington wants Israel to rethink its approach to regional security: Move away from its wartime mindset and focus on economic diplomacy.
The contrasting statements come as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to convene his security cabinet on Thursday evening, amid reports of preparations for another military offensive against Iran and concerns that Tehran could launch a surprise attack.
Nine months into a conflict that has disrupted global energy markets, threatened maritime security and drawn several Middle Eastern countries into the confrontation, a fundamental question is emerging: Can Washington steer Israel towards diplomacy when Netanyahu is reportedly pressing for renewed military action?
Israeli military spokesperson Effie Defrin says the country is ready to attack Iran “at any given moment”, even without American involvement, warning that Tehran continues to pose an existential threat to Israel, according to public broadcaster Kan.
President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged Iranians to set aside their differences and unite against pressure from the country's “enemies”, saying sanctions and war have not prevented Iran from making progress, state news agency IRNA reported.
Speaking at a ceremony marking the first phase of a new urban train line, Pezeshkian called for greater reliance on domestic resources and public participation to sustain the country's development.
Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, with Brent crude futures rising 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $94.71 a barrel as of 1.37am GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 35 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $84.03 a barrel. However, no WTI settlement is scheduled for Thursday due to the US Thanksgiving holiday.
The latest gains followed a strong rally on Wednesday, when Brent settled 3.5 per cent higher and WTI rose 2 per cent.
According to Reuters, the gains came after Yemen's Houthis claimed attacks on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh's financial district, while at least two ships struck Iranian mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has shared video showing US Airmen refuelling military aircraft during day and night as operations continue across the Middle East.
The footage highlights round-the-clock refuelling efforts to support US military aircraft operating in the region.
US envoy Jared Kushner says President Donald Trump is keeping “all options on the table” regarding Iran, confirming he has met Iranian representatives several times amid the conflict.
Speaking on the MD Meets podcast, Kushner said Trump was “very focused” on Iran and had assembled a team to address the crisis. He also criticised Europe's response, saying European countries “ask a lot of America” and had not impressed him over the Iranian situation.
Kushner said he had worked under Vice President JD Vance on the conflict.
Explosions echoed above Riyadh as Saudi armed forces reported on Thursday downing missiles and drones launched by Yemen's Houthis, just a day after the Iran-backed group claimed strikes on the capital.
Months into Saudi Arabia's renewed war with the Houthis, the kingdom has struggled to shield even its most sensitive infrastructure from attacks, with the fighters striking strategic facilities across the nation and prominent skyscrapers in the heart of Riyadh.
An explosion was heard around midnight (2100 GMT) in Saudi capital Riyadh, according to an AFP journalist and residents, after authorities issued an alert warning of a "hostile aerial threat", which was lifted shortly after.
Residents in northern and eastern Riyadh confirmed hearing the blast, with one saying their house windows "shook violently".
Saudi forces said air defences destroyed two ballistic missiles launched toward the capital by the Houthis, as well as a cruise missile in the western part of the country and a drone near Jeddah's port.
Turki al-Malki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition battling the Houthis, said no civilian injuries resulted from the debris of the intercepted drone.
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