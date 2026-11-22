Saudi-led forces thwart missile attack on key oil infrastructure
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Sunday it had intercepted a ballistic missile launched towards the kingdom's western Red Sea coast.
"Air defence intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the western region," coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki said in a social media post.
Saudi Arabia's western region contains key energy infrastructure including the Yanbu terminal, a major facility for crude oil exports, and the Jazan refinery in the far southwest of the country bordering Yemen.
Houthi fighters have attacked these major oil installations in recent weeks, alongside strikes on airports and military sites.
On Sunday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for two operations in Saudi Arabia, including one targeting the Rabigh oil refinery on the Red Sea coast in Mecca province, which they said they struck directly.
Military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on X that the Houthis also targeted a radar in the Al-Dawasir region, located in Riyadh province but several hundred kilometres from the Saudi capital.
On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition backing the internationally recognised government in Yemen also said it had "intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis" towards the greater Riyadh region, which is regularly shaken by explosions.
It later said on X it had intercepted and destroyed another "drone launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the southern region".
Houthi attacks have killed 26 people since September in Saudi Arabia -- the world's largest crude exporter -- including 23 in strikes on airports, according to the kingdom's authorities.
On Thursday, a tower housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in Riyadh's financial district sustained damage on several floors in a Houthi attack, authorities said.
A skyscraper belonging to state oil giant Aramco was also damaged in a strike at the beginning of the month.