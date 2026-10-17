Saudi-led coalition releases footage of strikes on Houthi weapons-smuggling operations

Ballistic missile launchers destroyed amid escalating regional hostilities
The Saudi Arabia-led coalition has released footage showing strikes targeting alleged Houthi weapons-smuggling operations along Yemen’s Red Sea coast.
The coalition also announced the destruction of two ballistic missile launchers in Saada Governorate and reported intercepting a ballistic missile, two cruise missiles and three drones.
According to the Saudi Press agency (SPA), the footage shows strikes targeting operations allegedly used by Yemen’s Houthi militia to smuggle weapons by sea to Al Hudaydah Governorate.
The coalition described the targets as part of the militia’s maritime weapons-smuggling network.
In a separate statement carried by SPA on October 17, the coalition confirmed the destruction of two ballistic missile launchers in Saada Governorate.
Major General Turki Al Malki, the coalition’s official spokesperson, announced the destruction of the launchers amid reports of several aerial threats directed towards Saudi Arabia and over the Red Sea.
In a series of statements on X, Al Malki said coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Yanbu, a port city on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.
“In the past hours, we intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched in the direction of Yanbu,” he said.
The spokesperson separately confirmed the interception and destruction of two cruise missiles over the Red Sea and three drones in Saudi Arabia’s southern and Riyadh regions.
Separately, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence lifted an early warning alert for the southwestern province of Jazan on Friday, saying the danger had passed.
The authority urged residents to continue following safety instructions, avoid gathering at incident sites and refrain from filming. It advised people to call 998 in an emergency.
The alert followed earlier warnings for Khamis Mushait, which is home to a major air base, and Yanbu, a port city on the Red Sea coast.
The latest developments come amid escalating regional hostilities, raising concerns over the security of Saudi Arabia’s strategic locations and maritime routes.