Oil prices fell in early on Friday, with Brent crude remaining above $105 a barrel as markets weighed persistent threats to Middle Eastern supplies against plans to release more emergency oil reserves.

Brent crude was quoted at $105.50 a barrel, down 45 cents, or 0.42%, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 53 cents, or 0.54%, to $97.44, according to OilPrice.com data at about 10:40 am Tokyo time (5.40am Gulf, 1.40am GMT) on Oct. 16, 2026.

The declines followed a mixed session Thursday. WTI futures for November delivery rose $2.88, or about 3%, to settle at $97.97 a barrel, while Brent futures for December delivery slipped 14 cents to $105.92, according to CNBC.