In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, India's Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the incident, as well as continued strikes targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. It said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was providing all possible assistance to the injured nationals and their families.

India has confirmed that two of its nationals were among 11 people injured in a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district on Tuesday, November 24.

The attack was the second to hit Riyadh’s financial district in less than a week. An earlier strike on November 19 caused material damage but no injuries.

India reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia, expressing support for the kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens and residents.

New Delhi also called for an immediate cessation of attacks, saying they endangered civilian lives, violated Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and undermined regional security and stability.

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