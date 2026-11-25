India condemned the attack, calling for a halt to strikes on Saudi infrastructure
India has confirmed that two of its nationals were among 11 people injured in a Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district on Tuesday, November 24.
In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, India's Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the incident, as well as continued strikes targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. It said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was providing all possible assistance to the injured nationals and their families.
New Delhi also called for an immediate cessation of attacks, saying they endangered civilian lives, violated Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and undermined regional security and stability.
India reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia, expressing support for the kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens and residents.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence said 11 people were injured in Tuesday’s attack on a tower in the capital’s financial district.
Those injured included two Saudi nationals, two Indians, three Nepalis and four Egyptians, according to Saudi authorities.
Reuters reported that the building houses the headquarters of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
The attack was the second to hit Riyadh’s financial district in less than a week. An earlier strike on November 19 caused material damage but no injuries.
The Saudi-led coalition condemned Tuesday’s incident as a terrorist attack and said the relevant authorities were responding at the site.